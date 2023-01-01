Driving around this island after the pre-Christmas storm, I see many reasons for many thanks. Large branches and tree trucks are neatly cut and hauled off the road. So far as I know, all of Southport has power again. In our east side neighborhood we seem much luckier than others, especially than those on the island’s west side as we had fewer hours without power and fewer trees visibly down. My sister, in exploring Capitol Island, noted the sea wall had been breached, a tree had been resting on a house, and much repair had been done to the power lines. So many thanks to those who cut and cleared, and to those who climbed and repaired.

SOUTHPORT, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO