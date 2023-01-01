Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Rock, Paper, Scissors, Paint’
River Arts in Damariscotta is pleased to present a unique show by four artists, in four mediums. Connected by their reflective approaches, these artists delve deeply into personally relevant subjects. This River Room show runs from Jan. 5 through Feb. 1. The Artists’ Reception will be Saturday, Jan. 21 from 2 to 4 p.m.
Splash for cash!
A crowd of over 100 spectators and plungers gathered at the East Boothbay public boat launch on Sunday for the YMCA’s 19th annual Penguin Plunge. More than 30 plungers made their way into the winter waters of Linekin Bay. Water temperature was 46F and air 49F at the time of the splash on a bright, sunny, New Year’s Day.
News and Notes from the Community Center
Volunteers welcomed: Start the New Year off right. Have you ever wanted to be part of something fun? Meaningful? Engaging? We are looking for friendly/outgoing people who are good listeners to Meet and Greet visitors to The Community Center. Your work schedule would be flexible – either morning or afternoon for a few hours to fit your schedule. The hours we are open are 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Monday through Friday.
New Year’s goodies
I looked in the handbook for local columnists to see what you are supposed to write about for the first week of the New Year. It suggested you call a friend and ask what they are looking for in the coming year. So I did. A lovely lady stands beside...
This Gorgeous Glacier Ice Bar in Rockport, Maine, is The Perfect Winter Date Night
Maine is an iconic destination all year round, with tall peaks to climb for fall foliage, oceans to visit in the summer, and igloos to drink in come wintertime. Midcoast, Maine, is a hotspot in the summertime with its quaint and beautiful coastal towns boasting spectacular views and an eclectic art scene. I’ve only visited the area in the warmer months for hikes up Mt. Battie and fresh seafood from local working lobstermen but I just learned it’s also an iconic place to visit in the winter and for good reason.
Southport Column: Offering thanks to many
Driving around this island after the pre-Christmas storm, I see many reasons for many thanks. Large branches and tree trucks are neatly cut and hauled off the road. So far as I know, all of Southport has power again. In our east side neighborhood we seem much luckier than others, especially than those on the island’s west side as we had fewer hours without power and fewer trees visibly down. My sister, in exploring Capitol Island, noted the sea wall had been breached, a tree had been resting on a house, and much repair had been done to the power lines. So many thanks to those who cut and cleared, and to those who climbed and repaired.
If You Have a Dog, You’ll Totally Get the Latest Sign at Binga’s in Windham, ME
Here's a fun fact. According to News Center Maine in 2017, Maine was named the number one pet-friendly state in the country. The Safeway security company gave Maine the top honor for its 76 dog-friendly beaches and nearly 1,000 pet-friendly hotels. Pet hotels? That's a new one to me. People...
Fire Forces Temporary Closure Of Augusta, Maine Restaurant
It appears that a small fire broke out at Augusta's Texas Roadhouse restaurant. According to the KJ, firefighters were called to the restaurant for a small kitchen grease fire at about 12:40 on Tuesday afternoon. Fortunately, only staff were in the restaurant. On most mid-week days, the restaurant does not open to customers until 3 PM.
Stephanie A. Page
Stephanie A. Page, 70, of Old Stage Road, Woolwich died Dec. 26, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Boothbay Harbor on March 24, 1952, a daughter of Harold S. Page Jr. and Lillian M. (Giles) Page. Stephanie graduated from Wiscasset High School. She lived on Long Lake in...
Brunswick in 48 Hours
Suspended over the Androscoggin River, the Androscoggin Swinging Bridge is a historic pedestrian bridge that connects the towns of Brunswick and Topsham, and is a great first stop during your trip to Brunswick. Built by the same company responsible for the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City, this iconic landmark is the perfect spot to snap a few photos and immerse yourself in nature.
Michael A. Dunning Jr.
Michael A. “Alex” Dunning Jr., 32, of Bog Road, Wiscasset died Dec. 22, 2022, at Maine Medical Center in Portland. He was born in Damariscotta on July 6, 1990, a son of Michael A. Dunning Sr. and Danielle L. Koughan. He attended Woolwich schools and Wiscasset High School....
Mainers Come Together to Save Fox’s Life After Months With Crab Vent Around Its Neck
It took 8 months and a lot of dedicated pros, to finally rescue a red fox on Long Island, Maine that had its head stuck in a crab vent. Maine Wildlife Transport, Wilderness Miracles, Saco River Wildlife Center and the Long Island Community banded together to try to rescue the female red fox that was spotted with the crab vent tightly around its neck back in the spring. They made multiple trips to the island trying to find the fox which is not an easy task when they need to cover an island that is 33.5 square miles in size.
Thurlow C. ‘Butch’ Brewer
Thurlow Carl “Butch” Brewer of Murray Hill Road, East Boothbay died Dec. 29, 2022 after a short battle with cancer. He was born March 11, 1943 in Damariscotta, son of Carl “Bo” and Carrie Thompson Brewer. He was educated in the local school system, served in the U.S. Navy and spent nearly all of his life as a commercial fisherman.
Saramae E. Edgerly
Saramae Evelyn Edgerly, 80, of Whitefield, passed away peacefully at Miles Memorial Hospital in Damariscotta on Dec. 30, 2022. Saramae was born in New Britain, Connecticut on July 29, 1942, to Richard A. and Ida Mae (Wright) Pipkin. She was a past member of the Grange in Southington, Connecticut, and...
Theodore H. Wacholtz
Theodore Hubert “Ted” Wacholtz died Dec. 25, 2022 at Maine General Hospital in Augusta, ME. He was a disabled veteran who suffered many maladies, including a rare disease called” Stiff Person Syndrome.”. Ted was born Feb. 27, 1949 in Albert Lea, Minnesota to Hubert and Marie (Henning)...
Rockport New Year’s Eve fireworks captivate, delight large crowd
ROCKPORT — The mix of celebratory fireworks over Rockport Harbor Dec. 31, just as the clock struck 6 p.m., was creative and imaginative, drawing laughter and roars of approval from a large crowd that had assembled in spots alll over Rockport Village to watch. The event was Holiday on...
American Legion Post 36
The American Legion family wishes all a very Happy New Year! Our Commander, Robin Ford, looks back at 2022 highlights:. • Biweekly breakfasts (earned just shy of $12,000 NET) • Placing the American flags on our veteran graves for Memorial Day. • Placing the American flags on our Route 27...
Everyman Repertory presents staged reading of ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’
CAMDEN — Everyman Repertory Theatre will present a one-hour SoundCheck performance Friday, Jan. 6, at 7:30 p.m., at the Camden Opera House. Everyman’s Lux Radio Theatre-style staged reading of “It’s a Wonderful Life” is sponsored by StudioMind. Nominated for five Oscars, Frank Capra’s 1946 film...
See Mortgage Free Home Built in 12 Days for Maine Veteran in Oxford
Tucked away down a dirt road, the most remarkable feat was accomplished in just 12 days. A Soldier's Journey Home based in Tennessee and Tunnel to Towers Foundation built a home for Maine native and veteran Christy Gardner. Christy is a veteran who was wounded in a peacekeeping mission back in 2006. She lost both her legs below the knee and was deemed 100% disabled.
Very nice Monday, more of a wintry feel in Maine late week
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Mild temperatures continue for the first half of the first week of 2023. Monday will be the nicest day, the rest of the week looks unsettled with the potential of some winter weather late this week as cold temperatures return. Monday won’t be quite as mild as New...
