Two minor injuries in Finney County accident
Finney County, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–Two people sustained minor injuries in a two-vehicle accident Monday afternoon in Finney County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2011 Nissan Rogue driven by 22-year-old Natosha Meyers of Deerfield and a 2006 Nissan Frontier driven by 41-year-old Anastacio Lopez Rojas of Syracuse were in the inside westbound on US Highway 50, when a non-contact vehicle stopped in front to turn south onto North Kearny County Line Road.
Stolen Vehicle, Suspects Stopped in Stanton County
On December 28th at 3:22 am the Hamilton County Hamilton County Kansas Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a confirmed stolen vehicle out of Colorado on south K27 highway. The driver fled and spike strips were set up by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle continued into rural southwest Stanton County. The vehicle was disabled at Big Bow Grade and CR 23. One adult male and one adult female were taken into custody and transported back to Hamilton County. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office and the Morton County Sheriff’s Office also assisted with the pursuit.
Business burglary results in four arrests
Garden City, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–The Garden City Police Department arrested four individuals in connection to a burglary of a Garden City business. On Monday, Garden City Police Department officers were dispatched to Summit ResCare at 2102 East Spruce Street for a prior burglary. At 1 am on Wednesday morning, 20-year-old...
MISSING IN KANSAS: Kailee Thonesavan
A south-central Kansas teenager, missing for nearly two months, may need medical help. Kailee Thonesavan, 16, was last seen on Nov. 10, 2022, in Wichita. Advocates with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children share she may still be in town or she may travel to Garden City. She may also need medical attention.
Business burglary leads to drug arrests in Garden City
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Garden City Police Department said several people were arrested following a burglary at Summit ResCare at 2102 E. Spruce St. The burglary happened on Monday. On Wednesday, around 1 a.m., police said two people were arrested in connection with the burglary and booked on suspicion of stolen property. Later […]
5 hospitalized after SUV T-bones semi on Kansas highway
DODGE CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Five people were rushed to the hospital after an SUV t-boned a semi-truck after it ran a stop sign across a Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, emergency crews were called to the area of Kansas Highway 23 and M Road, near Dodge City, with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.
Garden City man threatens to shoot officers over a power outage
A 53-year-old Garden City man was arrested after threatening to shoot officers on Thursday.
Two area players selected for 50th Kansas Shrine Bowl
Garden City, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–On Sunday, the Kansas Shrine Bowl Board of Directors announced the East and West teams for the 2023 Kansas Shrine Bowl, set to be played on Saturday, July 15, at Lewis Field Stadium in Hays. It will be the 50th annual shrine bowl. Two area athletes...
