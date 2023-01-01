On December 28th at 3:22 am the Hamilton County Hamilton County Kansas Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a confirmed stolen vehicle out of Colorado on south K27 highway. The driver fled and spike strips were set up by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle continued into rural southwest Stanton County. The vehicle was disabled at Big Bow Grade and CR 23. One adult male and one adult female were taken into custody and transported back to Hamilton County. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office and the Morton County Sheriff’s Office also assisted with the pursuit.

