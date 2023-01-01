ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Darnell Washington Leaves Ohio State Game

By Evan Crowell
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25S0K4_0jzyD6w300

Georgia tight end Darnell Washington has left the Ohio State game with an injury.

Georgia lost tight end Darnell Washington to injury against Ohio State. He exited after the interception from quarterback Stetson Bennett nursing a lower-body injury.

Washington was helped off the field by center Sedrick Van Pran. He struggled to put any weight on his right leg and immediately entered the medical tent. We will continue to update the situation as news comes out.

UPDATE: The in-stadium PA announcer just told the press box that Darnell Washington is "out for now."

Georgia Football Injury Report as of 12/31

  • Ladd McConkey, WR - Knee (IN) - Laura Rutledge reported Saturday morning that Ladd McConkey is set to be active in this game.
  • Warren McClendon (Knee) - Questionable - McClendon has practiced this week, according to sources but is expected to be in a reserve roll on Saturday.
  • Nolan Smith, EDGE (OUT) - Smith exited the matchup against Florida with a pectoral tear and is out for the season.
  • Tate Ratledge, OL (IN) - Ratledge will likely be fighting through shoulder pain for the remainder of the season, according to sources.
  • Xavier Truss, OL (IN) - Truss is battling a toe injury but has played for the last four weeks.
  • Adonai Mitchell, WR (IN) - The vibes around AD Mitchell's potential return to full strength were much higher this week.
  • Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery, per Smart.
  • Dan Jackson (Shoulder) - OUT for the season after undergoing surgery.
  • Drew Bobo, OL (Shoulder) - OUT

How to Watch Georgia vs OSU

  • Gameday: Saturday, Dec. 31st, 2022
  • Game time: 8:00 pm ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Location: Mercedes Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Stream on ESPN - HERE
  • Chris Flower (play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (color) will both be on the call.

How to Listen

The Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network is readily available with Scott Howard on the call.

DawgsDaily

DawgsDaily

