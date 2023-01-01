ETHS boys basketball coach: The last Centralia tourney game ‘got away from us’

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
Chicago Activists Unite to Oppose Pawn Broker LoansAdvocate AndyChicago, IL
Chicago Officials are Furious at Mayor Lightfoot and Her ActionsTom HandyChicago, IL
Celebrate Valentine's Day 103 floors up with Skydeck Chicago's annual social media contestJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Transit Authority hiring Bus Mechanics, Bus OperatorsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Related
Football injury leaves suburban high school player hospitalized for a week
The physical nature of the sport of football, where large bodies collide at high speeds on every play, is a concern of anyone who puts on a helmet.
evanstonroundtable.com
Smylie Brothers Brewing closes after eight years
Smylie Brothers, an eight-year-old brewpub in downtown Evanston, permanently shut down on New Year’s Eve, just four months after it closed its location in the Lakeview neighborhood on Chicago’s North Side. Smylie Brothers announced the abrupt closure on its Instagram and Facebook accounts on New Year’s Eve.
evanstonroundtable.com
ETHS grad Adam Langer talks about his recent book set in Evanston
Editor’s note: This is just one of our stories looking at and elevating Evanston authors and artists. Adam Langer is kind of from Evanston and kind of from Chicago. As a kid growing up in the Chicago area, he lived in Rogers Park, but he went to the Baker Demonstration School in Evanston before attending Evanston Township High School.
evanstonroundtable.com
Back to the lake with memories and history: Evanston resident celebrates Wisconsin’s first Black community
The night before they would leave for Lake Ivanhoe, young Janet Louise Cole would watch her mother begin to pack – clothes freshly washed and starched, new PF Flyers and food – then she and her father would go outside looking for night-crawlers, the long worms used for fishing.
evanstonroundtable.com
Picturing Evanston
The Levere Memorial Temple dominates the intersection of Hinman Avenue and Sheridan Road with its Gothic style. (Photo by Joerg Metzner) Joerg Metzner is a photographer and graphic designer from Germany who has been calling Evanston home since 1993. More by Joerg Metzner. The RoundTable will try to post comments...
evanstonroundtable.com
Area cycling network slated to grow
Editor’s note: This is part of a package of two stories on area cycling. To read the other story surveying area cyclists, click here. Local governments are gearing up for busy years of bicycle-related improvements in 2023 and beyond. From filling in gaps on existing trails to creating new bike lanes on streets, Evanston and nearby municipalities have a number of planned improvements in the works, which should improve riding conditions for Evanston bicyclists of all types.
Very Popular Illinois Joint Makes Best Diners, Drive Ins and Dives List
To anyone who has ever sat and stuffed their face at this joint, known for serving the most influential burger of all time, this news comes as no surprise. I don't know that Guy loves Illinois, but given the fact that neither Guy nor I have missed many meals, Illinois is a state east to love for its food.
evanstonroundtable.com
Latest news from Evanston: Your Monday holiday digest
Good Monday morning, Evanston. Welcome to the second day of the rest of the new year. RoundTable photographer Joerg Metzner caught one of Evanston’s greatest assets, Lake Michigan, in a blue mood on a balmy New Year’s Day. Picturing Evanston shows us a Rothkoesque blue on blue as...
Illinois Lottery Player Wins Massive Prize to Ring in 2023
One Illinois lottery player will be ringing in 2023 with some added excitement. The Illinois Lottery announced a Chicago woman won the biggest Fast Play jackpot in the iLottery ever. The $923,796 prize was won with Twenty 20s, a "$20 progressive Fast Play game." The jackpot starts at $50,000 and...
Illinois Man Attacked By Owl While Jogging In Forest Preserve
When I think of getting attacked in the woods by a wild animal, an owl doesn't come to mind. I've never really thought about getting attacked by a wild animal before. I should probably pay more attention next time I go hang out in the woods. There are plenty of animals out there that are capable of it. In Illinois, we have wolves, coyotes, and foxes to just name a few. A bird that never crossed my mind for being dangerous is the owl. Whenever I've seen them in a zoo, they are usually pretty mellow.
Chicago Starts to Gain Daylight Faster as Calendar Hits 2023
Even if Chicago-area residents haven’t realized it, days have slowly been getting longer for nearly two weeks now, but the pace is about to accelerate, with 10 hours of daylight in the cards by month’s end. The Northern Hemisphere has been gaining a few seconds of daylight per...
Data: Chicago one of America’s loneliest cities
"Are you lonesome tonight?" Data reveals loneliest cities in America. (KSNF/KODE | WGN) Whether it’s your neighbor, a relative, or a coworker, there’s a good chance you know someone who lives alone. In fact, more than 36 million Americans, or 29% of all U.S. households, are one-person households, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
20 Years Ago: Creed Plays Disastrous Concert in Chicago
It wouldn't be official for another year and a half, but Creed effectively ended Dec. 29, 2002 on stage in suburban Chicago. The quartet's concert at the AllState Arena in Rosemont, Ill., (formerly known as the Rosemont Arena) has become a legend the band members would just as soon forget. Frontman Scott Stapp was, by his own admission, "whacked out on" the powerful anti-inflammatory Prednisone, which he'd been taking to help heal from injuries suffered in a car accident the previous April. It left him bloated and tired -- "exhausted," in his words -- and he didn't help matters by drinking a considerable amount of whiskey before the show.
A massive payday for iLottery winner on Fast Play Twenty 20s
An Illinois iLottery player will end 2022 with a massive payday – $923,796 to be exact. Sharon, from Chicago, won the biggest Fast Play jackpot ever with Twenty 20s. Twenty 20s is a $20 progressive Fast Play game. The jackpot begins at $50,000 and grows with each ticket sold statewide until the jackpot is won.
fox32chicago.com
3 teens shot by unknown gunman on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - Three teenagers were shot Monday afternoon in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood. Around 3:55 p.m., police say the juvenile victims were on the sidewalk in the 1400 block of South Springfield Avenue when a vehicle pulled up and an unknown offender inside pulled out a gun and fired shots.
Your Guide to Chicago’s Best Giardiniera-Topped Hot Beefs, Hot Dogs and More
Giardiniera is as much a Chicago staple as the iconic hot beef sandwich — and its profile has soared right alongside it, propelled to new levels of fame by The Bear and a generally heightened appreciation for this pickled veggie-centric condiment. Where to try Chicago’s best giardiniera-topped dishes? For...
Man jumping from balconies slips and falls from third floor
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was seriously inured after falling from a third floor balcony Monday night near the Old Town neighborhood. A witness told police, just before 8 p.m. near Division Street and Cleveland Avenue, a man was jumping from a 5th floor balcony to lower balconies when he slipped and fell to the ground.He was taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition. Police are still investigating why he was jumping down.
nomadlawyer.org
The 05 Safest Places to Live in Chicago
Safest Places to Live in Chicago: With its famous deep-dish pizzas, towering skyscrapers, art galleries, an impressive park system, and intriguing museums, Chicago is a thriving city that offers the perfect blend of natural surroundings with modern amenities to its residents. For the Web-Story of this Article “Click Here“....
Man shot dead on sidewalk in Chicago's Austin neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was shot dead in Chicago's Austin neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. Police said the victim, 52, was on the sidewalk on West Superior near South Lavergne around 4:18 p.m. when someone in a car pulled up with a gun. He was shot in the head and chest...
cwbchicago.com
Lincoln Park couple targeted in Friday night home invasion, Chicago police say
Chicago police are investigating a home invasion that unfolded in Lincoln Park on Friday night. Two men forced their way through the front door of a condo unit in the 2700 block of North Kenmore around 10:54 p.m., according to CPD. Once inside, the offenders confronted a 34-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man, demanding that the victims turn over their valuables, a police spokesperson said.
Comments / 0