Evanston, IL

ETHS boys basketball coach: The last Centralia tourney game ‘got away from us’

By Dennis Mahoney, ETHS Sports Information
 3 days ago
Smylie Brothers Brewing closes after eight years

Smylie Brothers, an eight-year-old brewpub in downtown Evanston, permanently shut down on New Year’s Eve, just four months after it closed its location in the Lakeview neighborhood on Chicago’s North Side. Smylie Brothers announced the abrupt closure on its Instagram and Facebook accounts on New Year’s Eve.
EVANSTON, IL
ETHS grad Adam Langer talks about his recent book set in Evanston

Editor’s note: This is just one of our stories looking at and elevating Evanston authors and artists. Adam Langer is kind of from Evanston and kind of from Chicago. As a kid growing up in the Chicago area, he lived in Rogers Park, but he went to the Baker Demonstration School in Evanston before attending Evanston Township High School.
EVANSTON, IL
Picturing Evanston

The Levere Memorial Temple dominates the intersection of Hinman Avenue and Sheridan Road with its Gothic style. (Photo by Joerg Metzner) Joerg Metzner is a photographer and graphic designer from Germany who has been calling Evanston home since 1993. More by Joerg Metzner. The RoundTable will try to post comments...
EVANSTON, IL
Area cycling network slated to grow

Editor’s note: This is part of a package of two stories on area cycling. To read the other story surveying area cyclists, click here. Local governments are gearing up for busy years of bicycle-related improvements in 2023 and beyond. From filling in gaps on existing trails to creating new bike lanes on streets, Evanston and nearby municipalities have a number of planned improvements in the works, which should improve riding conditions for Evanston bicyclists of all types.
EVANSTON, IL
Latest news from Evanston: Your Monday holiday digest

Good Monday morning, Evanston. Welcome to the second day of the rest of the new year. RoundTable photographer Joerg Metzner caught one of Evanston’s greatest assets, Lake Michigan, in a blue mood on a balmy New Year’s Day. Picturing Evanston shows us a Rothkoesque blue on blue as...
EVANSTON, IL
1440 WROK

Illinois Man Attacked By Owl While Jogging In Forest Preserve

When I think of getting attacked in the woods by a wild animal, an owl doesn't come to mind. I've never really thought about getting attacked by a wild animal before. I should probably pay more attention next time I go hang out in the woods. There are plenty of animals out there that are capable of it. In Illinois, we have wolves, coyotes, and foxes to just name a few. A bird that never crossed my mind for being dangerous is the owl. Whenever I've seen them in a zoo, they are usually pretty mellow.
LA GRANGE PARK, IL
WGN TV

Data: Chicago one of America’s loneliest cities

"Are you lonesome tonight?" Data reveals loneliest cities in America. (KSNF/KODE | WGN) Whether it’s your neighbor, a relative, or a coworker, there’s a good chance you know someone who lives alone. In fact, more than 36 million Americans, or 29% of all U.S. households, are one-person households, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
CHICAGO, IL
103GBF

20 Years Ago: Creed Plays Disastrous Concert in Chicago

It wouldn't be official for another year and a half, but Creed effectively ended Dec. 29, 2002 on stage in suburban Chicago. The quartet's concert at the AllState Arena in Rosemont, Ill., (formerly known as the Rosemont Arena) has become a legend the band members would just as soon forget. Frontman Scott Stapp was, by his own admission, "whacked out on" the powerful anti-inflammatory Prednisone, which he'd been taking to help heal from injuries suffered in a car accident the previous April. It left him bloated and tired -- "exhausted," in his words -- and he didn't help matters by drinking a considerable amount of whiskey before the show.
ROSEMONT, IL
fox32chicago.com

3 teens shot by unknown gunman on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - Three teenagers were shot Monday afternoon in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood. Around 3:55 p.m., police say the juvenile victims were on the sidewalk in the 1400 block of South Springfield Avenue when a vehicle pulled up and an unknown offender inside pulled out a gun and fired shots.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man jumping from balconies slips and falls from third floor

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was seriously inured after falling from a third floor balcony Monday night near the Old Town neighborhood. A witness told police, just before 8 p.m. near Division Street and Cleveland Avenue, a man was jumping from a 5th floor balcony to lower balconies when he slipped and fell to the ground.He was taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition. Police are still investigating why he was jumping down. 
CHICAGO, IL
nomadlawyer.org

The 05 Safest Places to Live in Chicago

Safest Places to Live in Chicago: With its famous deep-dish pizzas, towering skyscrapers, art galleries, an impressive park system, and intriguing museums, Chicago is a thriving city that offers the perfect blend of natural surroundings with modern amenities to its residents. For the Web-Story of this Article “Click Here“....
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Lincoln Park couple targeted in Friday night home invasion, Chicago police say

Chicago police are investigating a home invasion that unfolded in Lincoln Park on Friday night. Two men forced their way through the front door of a condo unit in the 2700 block of North Kenmore around 10:54 p.m., according to CPD. Once inside, the offenders confronted a 34-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man, demanding that the victims turn over their valuables, a police spokesperson said.
CHICAGO, IL

