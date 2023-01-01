ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, AL

280living.com

Mayor discusses details of master plan for Chelsea High School

Since the citizens of Chelsea voted against forming a city school system in July, plans are now underway to partner with other entities on a master plan for Chelsea High School. Chelsea Mayor Tony Picklesimer said that in early December, he, along with council member Scott Weygand, met with Shelby...
CHELSEA, AL
280living.com

3 chosen to fill vacancies on park, library, arts boards

Left: Hunter Bridwell was appointed as a member of the Hoover Parks and Recreation Board. Middle: Terry Lamar is a new member of the Hoover Library Board. Right: Tracy Dismukes was appointed as a member of the Hoover Arts Council. The Hoover City Council recently appointed three people to fill...
HOOVER, AL
wbrc.com

Shelby Co. trash pickup issues

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - We are on your side working to get answers after several of our neighbors in Shelby County brought us complaints about trash service. Some are on their third week of no trash pickup. Shelby County officials tell me they are in constant contact with waste...
wbrc.com

School closings announced for Tuesday ahead of severe weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Due to the threat of potentially severe weather in Central Alabama, the following school systems have announced early dismissals and closings for Tuesday, Jan. 3. Centreville City Hall closed at 12:30 p.m. Marion County Schools closed at 10 a.m.; after school activities canceled. Noah’s Park Weekday...
CENTREVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Man affected by Moody fire hopes special meeting will create solutions

MOODY, Ala. — The chairman of the St. Clair County Commission is calling a special meeting over the burning landfill fire in Moody. It's been burning for more than a month. Richard Harp lives just 100 yards from the landfill fire in Moody. He moved his family because the smoke became unbearable. He said he isn't concerned about how the fire started. He just wants it out.
MOODY, AL
wbrc.com

UAB offering Stop The Bleed program to community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Violent crime is at an all-time high around the country, including right here in Birmingham. BPD investigated 134 murders in 2022, including 10 they call justifiable. Many of the homicides are from traumatic injury, like a gunshot wound. A local doctor is reminding the community that...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham activist calls for greater discussion about gang violence

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The city of Birmingham is looking to move beyond 2022, a year that saw the most homicides since the early 90's. The city of Birmingham recorded 144 homicides in 2022, the most since 1991. One community activist says while there's been a lot of talk about gun violence in the area, there hasn't been enough talk about gang violence.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Job-seekers: There are over 21K job openings in Birmingham

New year, new job? Well, this is the perfect time for job-seekers to find their dream job. According to Indeed.com, there are over 21K job openings in the Greater Birmingham Area. Read on to learn about the labor market and which companies are hiring. Bham Now’s current featured job listings...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Looking for individual therapy or counseling for your child? This local org offers services without a wait

So many children are facing mental health challenges in the wake of the pandemic, and if you’re a parent who’s been looking for support, you know how hard it can be to find. Luckily, Glenwood in Avondale offers testing, diagnostics and individual therapies for children ages 5-19—with no wait. Read on to learn more about how your family can get the support it needs.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

Damage, power outages reported across central Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - About 1,200 power customers are without power in central Alabama. According to Alabama Power, those power outages result from severe weather. The outages are concentrated in the following areas:. Dallas County- 230 customers. Deatsville/Holtville/Wallsboro areas of Elmore County- 730 customers. Fewer outages also exist in Autauga...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
Bham Now

8 businesses that closed since the beginning of December

With the start of a new year, we’re looking back at businesses in The Magic City that sadly closed their doors. Read on to learn which spots we were heartbroken to say goodbye to this winter. 1. Botanica | Downtown. Plant lovers were devastated to see Botanica, a local...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

