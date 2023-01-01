ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Miyan Williams’ Touchdown Run Puts Ohio State Ahead Of Georgia, 14-7

By Andrew Lind
BuckeyesNow
BuckeyesNow
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l8aWo_0jzyC6l000

Running back Miyan Williams shook off a stomach bug earlier in the week to give Ohio State a 14-7 second-quarter lead over Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl.

Williams’ two-yard touchdown run with 12:30 remaining in the half capped an 11-play, 75-yard drive for the Buckeyes, who scored just the sixth rushing touchdown the Bulldogs have allowed all season.

Ohio State quickly extended the lead to 21-7 after quarterback Stetson Bennett was picked off by linebacker Steele Chambers, then quarterback C.J. Stroud found wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. for a 16-yard score just three plays later.

More News From Sports Illustrated: College Football Bowl Schedule | A Look Inside Georgia's Ferocious Defense | TCU Makes History after Upsetting Michigan | What We'll Remember From 2022: The Year Of Chaos

Harrison's touchdown, his second of the evening, put Ohio State ahead by 14. It's the most Georgia has trailed by this season, topping the 13-point second-quarter deficit they faced in their 26-22 win at Missouri on Oct. 1

-----

Get your Ohio State football and basketball tickets from SI Tickets. Also, be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia Bulldogs must fix mistakes to win another title, QB Bennett says

ATHENS, Ga. — No. 1 Georgia is far from satisfied, despite being unbeaten and one win away from back-to-back national championships,. Coach Kirby Smart and quarterback Stetson Bennett said Saturday night's 42-41 College Football Playoff semifinal win over Ohio State showed flaws the Bulldogs must fix in practice this week. That need to improve provides extra motivation for the national championship game against quarterback Max Duggan and No. 3 TCU on Jan. 9 in Inglewood, California.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State WR enters transfer portal following Peach Bowl loss

After a devastating one-point loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl on Saturday, Ohio State is experiencing a loss of a different kind. It was reported on Monday that true freshman WR Blaize Exline has entered the transfer portal. Exline was a walk-on for the Buckeyes and joined the team in June of 2022.
COLUMBUS, OH
dawgpost.com

ESPN's Rece Davis: "Georgia Wins (National Title) Convincingly"

ATHENS - Georgia Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart are getting ready to take on Sonny Dykes and the TCU Horned Frogs in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship Game in Los Angeles. Georgia is coming off of one of the most emotional wins in not just its history, but...
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Delta honors late legendary Georgia Football Coach Vince Dooley with plane

ATLANTA - Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is honoring legendary Georgia Football coach and former UGA Athletics director Vince Dooley with his own plane. A Boeing 767-400 featuring a memorial seal honoring the Hall of Famer was dedicated on Tuesday. Dooley’s widow and son attended the ceremony that also saw notable...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Kirby Smart Makes His Opinion On Ohio State Very Clear

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was both gracious and humble in victory after leading his team to a huge Peach Bowl win over the Ohio State Buckeyes. Speaking to the media after the 42-41 win, Smart had nothing but high praise for the defeated Buckeyes. He offered a shoutout to head coach Ryan Day and quarterback C.J. Stroud and felt that they played well enough to win.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

LIST: Roads across north Georgia closed due to flooding

FORSYTH COUNTY. Ga. — Storms overnight Tuesday and Wednesday morning dumped heavy rain across north Georgia and led to localized flooding. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says some areas has seen up to five inches of rainfall. An additional 1-2 inches of rain is possible with a flash flood warning in effect for most of metro Atlanta.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
BuckeyesNow

BuckeyesNow

Columbus, OH
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
997K+
Views
ABOUT

BuckeyesNow is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Ohio State University athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy