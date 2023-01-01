Miyan Williams’ Touchdown Run Puts Ohio State Ahead Of Georgia, 14-7

Running back Miyan Williams shook off a stomach bug earlier in the week to give Ohio State a 14-7 second-quarter lead over Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl.

Williams’ two-yard touchdown run with 12:30 remaining in the half capped an 11-play, 75-yard drive for the Buckeyes, who scored just the sixth rushing touchdown the Bulldogs have allowed all season.

Ohio State quickly extended the lead to 21-7 after quarterback Stetson Bennett was picked off by linebacker Steele Chambers, then quarterback C.J. Stroud found wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. for a 16-yard score just three plays later.

Harrison's touchdown, his second of the evening, put Ohio State ahead by 14. It's the most Georgia has trailed by this season, topping the 13-point second-quarter deficit they faced in their 26-22 win at Missouri on Oct. 1

