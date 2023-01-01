ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Hornets Reporter Reveals Why Kyrie Irving Wears No. 11

By Gautam Varier
FadeawayWorld.net
FadeawayWorld.net
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n76uQ_0jzyBh6J00

Charlotte Hornets sideline reporter Ashley ShahAhmadi revealed the story behind Kyrie Irving wearing no. 11.

Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

Kyrie Irving may be one of the more controversial players in the league today, but there's no denying that he's also one of the more talented ones around. Kyrie is among the greatest dribblers we have ever seen, and he continues to dazzle fans with his insane ball handling.

Irving began his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he chose to wear the no. 2, which was a bit of a surprise considering he wore no. 11 in high school and college. Once he got traded to the Boston Celtics, though, Kyrie went back to wearing no. 11 as no. 2 was retired by the team, and he continues to wear that number with the Brooklyn Nets . With the Nets heading to Charlotte to take on the Hornets, their sideline reporter Ashley ShahAhmadi revealed why Kyrie wears that number, and she had some interesting trivia to share!

"He was born at 1:11, his dad wore no. 11 when he played college ball at Boston University, Kyrie Irving is exactly 11 letters long. Even the letter K is the 11th letter of the alphabet and after playing a total of 11 games at Duke due to injury, he was drafted pick 1 of round 1 in 2011. Even scored his 11,000th point on the 11th of March!"

That sure is interesting how things have just lined up around that number for Kyrie. He would be hoping to win a title with that number as he did with no. 2, and the Nets do look great this season. They are on their way to their 11th straight win and are closing in on the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

Kevin Love Says The Cavaliers Should Absolutely Retire Kyrie Irving's Number

While Kyrie won a title with the Cavaliers, his relationship with the fans soured big time after he demanded to be traded. Kevin Durant stated that the Cavs fans will always hate Irving for it , as their last memory of him was Kyrie leaving the town.

While the fans may well have some ill feelings toward him, his former teammate Kevin Love sure doesn't. After the Cavs and Nets faced off recently, Love stated that the team should absolutely retire Irving's number after he hit the greatest clutch shot in NBA history to help them win the title. It is definitely a tricky situation, but they probably will do it eventually.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bustle

Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player

On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
NEW YORK STATE
E! News

Nia Long and Ime Udoka Break Up After 13 Years

Watch: Nia Long Calls Ime Udoka's Cheating Scandal "Devastating" for Their Son. Nia Long has entered her single era. The Best Man star and basketball coach Ime Udoka have broken up after 13 years together. The news comes two months after Ime, the head coach of the Boston Celtics was suspended from the organization for the remainder of the basketball season back in September after allegedly having a relationship with a female Celtics employee.
FadeawayWorld.net

FadeawayWorld.net

New York, NY
24K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

FadeawayWorld.net provides the top news, rumors and highlights across the NBA.

 https://fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy