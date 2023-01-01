Hornets Reporter Reveals Why Kyrie Irving Wears No. 11

Charlotte Hornets sideline reporter Ashley ShahAhmadi revealed the story behind Kyrie Irving wearing no. 11.

Kyrie Irving may be one of the more controversial players in the league today, but there's no denying that he's also one of the more talented ones around. Kyrie is among the greatest dribblers we have ever seen, and he continues to dazzle fans with his insane ball handling.

Irving began his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he chose to wear the no. 2, which was a bit of a surprise considering he wore no. 11 in high school and college. Once he got traded to the Boston Celtics, though, Kyrie went back to wearing no. 11 as no. 2 was retired by the team, and he continues to wear that number with the Brooklyn Nets . With the Nets heading to Charlotte to take on the Hornets, their sideline reporter Ashley ShahAhmadi revealed why Kyrie wears that number, and she had some interesting trivia to share!

"He was born at 1:11, his dad wore no. 11 when he played college ball at Boston University, Kyrie Irving is exactly 11 letters long. Even the letter K is the 11th letter of the alphabet and after playing a total of 11 games at Duke due to injury, he was drafted pick 1 of round 1 in 2011. Even scored his 11,000th point on the 11th of March!"

That sure is interesting how things have just lined up around that number for Kyrie. He would be hoping to win a title with that number as he did with no. 2, and the Nets do look great this season. They are on their way to their 11th straight win and are closing in on the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

Kevin Love Says The Cavaliers Should Absolutely Retire Kyrie Irving's Number

While Kyrie won a title with the Cavaliers, his relationship with the fans soured big time after he demanded to be traded. Kevin Durant stated that the Cavs fans will always hate Irving for it , as their last memory of him was Kyrie leaving the town.

While the fans may well have some ill feelings toward him, his former teammate Kevin Love sure doesn't. After the Cavs and Nets faced off recently, Love stated that the team should absolutely retire Irving's number after he hit the greatest clutch shot in NBA history to help them win the title. It is definitely a tricky situation, but they probably will do it eventually.

