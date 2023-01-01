Read full article on original website
Tornado Watch issued for Baker, Decatur, Dougherty, Grady, Lee, Miller, Mitchell by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 09:48:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-04 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Baker; Decatur; Dougherty; Grady; Lee; Miller; Mitchell; Seminole; Turner; Worth TORNADO WATCH 12 REMAINS VALID UNTIL NOON EST TODAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN FLORIDA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN BIG BEND FLORIDA GADSDEN LIBERTY IN PANHANDLE FLORIDA GULF IN GEORGIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL GEORGIA TURNER WORTH IN SOUTHWEST GEORGIA BAKER DECATUR DOUGHERTY GRADY LEE MILLER MITCHELL SEMINOLE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBANY, ALFORDS, ASHBURN, AUSMAC, BABCOCK, BAINBRIDGE, BEACHTON, BELLVIEW, BOYKIN, BRANCHVILLE, CAIRO, CAMILLA, CAPEL, CHATTAHOOCHEE, COLQUITT, COOKTOWN, COTTON, DALKEITH, DAVIS PARK, DECATUR CO A/P, DONALDSONVILLE A/P, DONALSONVILLE, EAST ALBANY, ELMODEL WMA, ELPINO, ENTERPRISE, FAIRCHILD, FORRESTER, GAMMAGE, GORDY, GRADY CO A/P, HANOVER, HARDIN HEIGHTS, HAWKINSTOWN, HOBBY, HOGGARD MILL, HONEYVILLE, HOWARD CREEK, ISABELLA, IVEYS MILL, LEESBURG, LITTLE HOPE, LITTMAN, LOCKETT CROSSING, LYNN, MAYHAW, MILFORD, MITCHELL CO A/P, MONCRIEF, NEWTON, OAK GROVE, ODENA, PALMYRA, PELHAM, PINE PARK, PORT ST. JOE, PRETORIA, QUINCY, QUINCY AIRPORT, RED ROCK, RED STORE CROSSROADS, RIVERTURN, SANTA CLARA, SEMINOLE STATE PARK, SMITHVILLE, SOUTHWEST GA REGIONAL A/P, STEINHAM STORE, SWEETWATER, SYLVESTER, SYLVESTER AIRPORT, TURNER CITY, WALKER, WEST BAINBRIDGE, WETUMPKA, WEWAHITCHKA, WHITE CITY, AND WORTH.
Tornado Watch issued for Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Colquitt, Cook, Irwin, Lanier by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 10:38:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-04 14:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ben Hill; Berrien; Brooks; Colquitt; Cook; Irwin; Lanier; Lowndes; Thomas; Tift TORNADO WATCH 13 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 2 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN FLORIDA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN BIG BEND FLORIDA FRANKLIN JEFFERSON LAFAYETTE LEON MADISON TAYLOR WAKULLA IN GEORGIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL GEORGIA BEN HILL BERRIEN BROOKS COLQUITT COOK IRWIN LANIER LOWNDES THOMAS TIFT THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABBA, ADAMS BEACH, ADEL, ALMA, APALACHICOLA, ASHTON, ATHENA, BANNOCKBURN, BARNEYVILLE, BAY CITY, BERRIEN CO A/P, BETHEL, BEVERLY, BLUE SPRINGS, BLUE SPRINGS, BOWENS MILL, BOYD, BRADFORDVILLE, BROOKS CO A/P, BUCELL JUNCTION, BUCK SIDING, BUCKVILLE, CABBAGE GROVE, CAPITOLA, CAPPS, CARBUR, CARRABELLE, CASA BLANCO, CHAIRES, CHAIRES CROSSROADS, CHERRY LAKE, CHULA, COOK CO A/P, COOKS HAMMOCK, COTTLE, COURTHOUSE, DAY, DILLON, DILLS, DIXIE, DRIFTON, EMPRESS, FESTUS, FITZGERALD, FITZGERALD MUNICIPAL A/P, FORT GADSDEN, GREGGS, GROOVERVILLE, HANSON, HARDING, HILLIARDVILLE, HOPEWELL, IRWINVILLE, JARROTT, KILLEARN ESTATES, KILLEARN LAKES, LACONTE, LAKELAND, LOVETT, MACLAY STATE GARDENS, MADISON, MASSEE, MAYO, METCALF, MIDWAY, MONTICELLO, MOULTRIE, MOULTRIE MUNICIPAL A/P, NANKIN, NASHVILLE, OCILLA, PASCO, PERRY, PINE VALLEY, PINETTA, QUEENSLAND, QUITMAN, SOPCHOPPY, SPENCE AIRPORT, ST. MARKS, SUNSWEET, TALLAHASSEE, TEETERVILLE, THOMASVILLE, TIFTON, TILTON, VALDOSTA, VALDOSTA REGIONAL AIRPORT, WAKULLA SPRINGS, WATERLOO, WEBER, AND WESTWOOD.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Burke, Columbia by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 09:44:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-04 10:15:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EST for east central Georgia...and central South Carolina. For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Report any hail, damaging winds or flooding directly to the Columbia National Weather Service at 803 234 4115 when it is safe to do so. You can also send reports by Facebook or Twitter to NWSColumbia or by e-mail at NWS.Columbia@noaa.gov. Target Area: Burke; Columbia A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM EST FOR SOUTHEASTERN COLUMBIA...BURKE...RICHMOND...SOUTHEASTERN EDGEFIELD AND WESTERN AIKEN COUNTIES At 944 AM EST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Martinez to 7 miles southeast of Gough, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. Locations impacted include Aiken, North Augusta, Grovetown, Evans, Waynesboro, Martinez, Fort Gordon, Augusta, Clearwater, Belvedere, Hephzibah, Jackson, Midville, Glendale, Gough, South Augusta, Midtown, Summerville, Augusta Mall and Daniel Field. This includes the following highways Interstate 20 in Georgia between mile markers 189 and 201. Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 0 and 16. Interstate 520 in Georgia between mile markers 1 and 15. Interstate 520 in South Carolina between mile markers 16 and 23. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burke, Columbia, Richmond by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 09:44:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-04 10:15:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EST for east central Georgia...and central South Carolina. For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Report any hail, damaging winds or flooding directly to the Columbia National Weather Service at 803 234 4115 when it is safe to do so. You can also send reports by Facebook or Twitter to NWSColumbia or by e-mail at NWS.Columbia@noaa.gov. Target Area: Burke; Columbia; Richmond A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM EST FOR SOUTHEASTERN COLUMBIA...BURKE...RICHMOND...SOUTHEASTERN EDGEFIELD AND WESTERN AIKEN COUNTIES At 944 AM EST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Martinez to 7 miles southeast of Gough, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. Locations impacted include Aiken, North Augusta, Grovetown, Evans, Waynesboro, Martinez, Fort Gordon, Augusta, Clearwater, Belvedere, Hephzibah, Jackson, Midville, Glendale, Gough, South Augusta, Midtown, Summerville, Augusta Mall and Daniel Field. This includes the following highways Interstate 20 in Georgia between mile markers 189 and 201. Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 0 and 16. Interstate 520 in Georgia between mile markers 1 and 15. Interstate 520 in South Carolina between mile markers 16 and 23. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Flood Warning issued for Cobb, Fulton by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 10:02:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-04 22:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Cobb; Fulton The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia Chattahoochee River at US 41 at Atlanta affecting Cobb and Fulton Counties. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Chattahoochee River at US 41 at Atlanta. * WHEN...From this morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14 feet, Flood stage is reached. Minor flooding occurs in the woodlands and portions of the Chattahoochee National Recreation Area along the river upstream and downstream from the gage on Cobb Parkway. The flood waters will reach the top of the concrete boat ramp in the recreation area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 14.5 feet and rising. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Flood stage is 14 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for Emanuel, Montgomery, Toombs, Wheeler by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 10:38:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-04 11:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EST for central, southeastern and east central Georgia. Target Area: Emanuel; Montgomery; Toombs; Wheeler Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Toombs, southeastern Emanuel, southeastern Wheeler and central Montgomery Counties through 1115 AM EST At 953 AM EST, a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from near Blundale to near Cedar Grove to Temperance, and moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Lyons, Vidalia, Twin City, Uvalda, Stillmore, Oak Park, Higgston, Garfield, Santa Claus, Alston, Ohoopee, New Branch, McNatt Falls, South Thompson, English Eddy, Cedar Crossing, Johnson Corner, George L Smith State Park, Center and Toombs Central. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Flood Advisory issued for Dougherty, Worth by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 08:39:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-04 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Dougherty; Worth FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central Georgia and southwest Georgia, including the following counties, in south central Georgia, Worth. In southwest Georgia, Dougherty. * WHEN...Until 1100 AM EST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1004 AM EST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen in the last 1 Hour. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Putney, Albany, East Albany, Turner City, Marine Corps Logistics Base, Radium Springs, Williamsburg, Pecan City, South Albany, Southwest Ga Regional A/P, Lockett Crossing and Acree. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Elbert, Madison, Oglethorpe by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 12:27:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-05 09:04:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Elbert; Madison; Oglethorpe The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia Broad River near Broad River above Carlton affecting Madison, Elbert and Oglethorpe Counties. For the Broad River...including Broad River above Carlton...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Broad River near Broad River above Carlton. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 18 feet, Minor flooding will expand further into the woodlands and fields along the river upstream and downstream from the gage on the Georgia Highway 72 bridge. A sand dredge operation on the left bank near the gage will become flooded. A large portion of Roy Wood Road will be flooded with several feet of water and the Broad River Outpost for Canoes and Kayaks location will be under water. Flooding of the yard behind an assisted living home off of Roy Wood Road will continue to expand. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 14 feet and rising rapidly. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon to a crest of 17.5 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late tonight. - Flood stage is 15 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Gwinnett, Walton by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 10:04:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-04 22:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Gwinnett; Walton The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia Alcovy River at New Hope Road near Grayson affecting Gwinnett and Walton Counties. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Alcovy River at New Hope Road near Grayson. * WHEN...From this morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 9 feet, Flood stage is reached. Minor flooding begins of the woodlands upstream and downstream from the river gauge at New Hope Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 9.1 feet and rising. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Flood stage is 9 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Tornado Warning issued for Bullock, Macon by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 14:54:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-03 15:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Bullock; Macon The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Tornado Warning for North central Bullock County in southeastern Alabama Southeastern Macon County in southeastern Alabama * Until 345 PM CST. * At 254 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Franklin Field, or 7 miles northwest of Union Springs, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Davisville, Society Hill, Creek Stand, Warriorstand and Fort Davis. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Flood Advisory issued for Anderson, Pickens by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 08:35:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-04 14:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Anderson; Pickens FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of upstate South Carolina, including the following counties, Anderson and Pickens. * WHEN...Until 100 PM EST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1027 AM EST, Gauge reports that creeks and rivers were still rising, so remain wary of flooding of low-lying areas, especially along Twelve and Eighteen Mile Creeks. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Easley, Clemson, West Greenville, Welcome, Powdersville, Central, Pendleton, Liberty, Norris, Lake Hartwell and Sandy Springs. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for Coffee, Jeff Davis by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 09:48:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-04 10:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Remain alert for possible warning if storms further strengthen. Target Area: Coffee; Jeff Davis Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Coffee and Jeff Davis Counties through 1045 AM EST At 947 AM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms capable of producing a landspout along a line extending from McRae to Fitzgerald. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Landspouts, wind gusts up to 50 mph, and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Hazlehurst, Pridgen, Snipesville and Denton. LANDSPOUT...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
