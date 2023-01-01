ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

247Sports

Hubert Davis Live: 'There Has to be a Response'

North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis answered questions about his team's past week during his Monday night radio show. Here were the most noteworthy answers ... On giving up a career-high 31 points to Pittsburgh’s Jamarius Burton:. “… at the end of the day, that's been one of the...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WBTV

1 killed, 2 injured in east Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and two others were injured early Sunday morning in east Charlotte. According to Medic, the crash happened at the intersection of Shamrock Drive and North Sharon Amity Road. There is currently no word on what caused the crash. More information will be...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Salisbury man killed in crash in Thomasville

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 33-year-old Salisbury man was killed in a car crash in Thomasville on Sunday, according to Thomasville Police. Marcus Mobley Bratton of Salisbury died when his 2014 Chevrolet Corvette was involved in a crash with a 2020 Fiat 500, police said. It happened on Sunday morning at 3:45 a.m. on Highway 29 near National Highway. Both cars ran off the road and ran into a wooded area, according to the report.
THOMASVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

1 dead, 2 hurt after crash in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — One person has died and two others are hurt after a crash in east Charlotte early Sunday morning, according to MEDIC. MEDIC said they responded to a crash just before 2 a.m. on Shamrock Drive and North Sharon Amity Road. One person died while two others were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Homicide investigation in NE CLT; death investigation near Druid Hills

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation is underway in northeast Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident sometime before 3:30 a.m. near 300 Blackhawk Road in northeast Charlotte. No information has been provided yet by CMPD on the victim. There is no mention of an arrest or […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Man shot and killed in southwest Charlotte, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in southwest Charlotte. Police said the homicide occurred on the 3500 block of West Tyvola Road at approximately 1:15 p.m. Officers responded to an assist MEDIC call and found a male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Woman charged with robbing Gastonia business was recognized by former coworker, police say

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department said a woman accused of robbing her former place of employment was identified because of a face mask failure. The department shared a Facebook post detailing what happened in late October 2022. According to them, 25-year-old Natasha Otero used a handgun while robbing a business along South York Street, demanding cash. She was wearing a face mask and reportedly struck one of the employees in the head with the gun.
GASTONIA, NC
qcitymetro.com

President of Johnson C. Smith University announces retirement

Clarence Armbrister, the 14th president of Johnson C. Smith University (JSCU), Charlotte’s only historically Black university, announced his retirement. Armbrister joined the university in 2018 and will remain in his role through June. Under his presidency, JCSU secured its largest financial commitment of $80 million as part of the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD Investigating New Year’s Eve Shooting in West Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – We’re asking police for more information after a person was injured in a shooting in West Charlotte. It happened just after 11:30 on Saturday morning on Watson Drive. That’s off West Boulevard, near Remount Road. MEDIC took one person to the hospital with life-threatening...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte woman lucky to be alive after she says celebratory gunfire struck her home

CHARLOTTE — A southeast Charlotte woman is counting her blessings after she said celebratory gunfire sprayed bullets into her home, with one bullet flying over her bed. Tammy Cuthbertson said she and her family were ringing in the new year on Saturday night, watching Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. She said about 10 minutes before midnight she was up in her bedroom and went downstairs knowing the new year was looming.
CHARLOTTE, NC

