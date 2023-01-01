Read full article on original website
Hubert Davis Live: 'There Has to be a Response'
North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis answered questions about his team's past week during his Monday night radio show. Here were the most noteworthy answers ... On giving up a career-high 31 points to Pittsburgh’s Jamarius Burton:. “… at the end of the day, that's been one of the...
Hough hires former Cox Mill leader DeShawn Baker as next head coach
Cornelius, N.C. — Hough High School announced the hiring of DeShawn Baker as its next head football coach. Baker was previously a member of the Hough coaching staff under former head coach Matt Jenkins. Baker was Hough's offensive coordinator. In January 2021, Baker left to become the head coach...
RB Durell Robinson shuns Power 5 options and commits to Charlotte
ORLANDO -- One-time Boston College commit Durell Robinson long thought he was not just a Power 5 running back, but one who could play at an elite level. Playing Group of Five football never entered his mind. That is, until former Baltimore St. Frances coach and Michigan assistant Biff Poggi was named the 49ers' coach.
kiss951.com
This Charlotte, North Carolina Store is Famous For Lots of Lottery Winners
Hundreds of local lottery players flock to a Charlotte, North Carolina store known for winners. And now you are about to get in on the secret. Is it a secret or just incredible luck? Either way, it can’t hurt to know about this store that is known for producing lottery winners.
WBTV
1 killed, 2 injured in east Charlotte crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and two others were injured early Sunday morning in east Charlotte. According to Medic, the crash happened at the intersection of Shamrock Drive and North Sharon Amity Road. There is currently no word on what caused the crash. More information will be...
WBTV
Salisbury man killed in crash in Thomasville
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 33-year-old Salisbury man was killed in a car crash in Thomasville on Sunday, according to Thomasville Police. Marcus Mobley Bratton of Salisbury died when his 2014 Chevrolet Corvette was involved in a crash with a 2020 Fiat 500, police said. It happened on Sunday morning at 3:45 a.m. on Highway 29 near National Highway. Both cars ran off the road and ran into a wooded area, according to the report.
1 dead, 2 hurt after crash in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — One person has died and two others are hurt after a crash in east Charlotte early Sunday morning, according to MEDIC. MEDIC said they responded to a crash just before 2 a.m. on Shamrock Drive and North Sharon Amity Road. One person died while two others were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
‘We don’t want it’: Neighbors push back against Monroe development
MONROE, N.C. — An empty lot in Monroe could become a development with more than 300 single-family homes. An unknown developer hopes for rezoning approval this week at a city meeting. Residents who live in the area are pushing back against the proposal. Carol Benston and at least a...
Rock Hill road named to honor memory of civil rights leader
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A portion of Crawford Road in Rock Hill has been named to honor the memory and legacy of David Boone, one of the most influential civil rights figures in the city’s history. Boone, known as “Brother David,” died in 2017 after a long battle...
WBTV
Salisbury woman charged with murder of husband at motel in Maggie Valley
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman from Salisbury has been charged in a homicide in Maggie Valley, according to police. Rhonda Michelle Rankin-Evans, 47, is in custody at the Haywood County Detention Center without bond. According to the report, Maggie Valley police responded to a disturbance call on New Year’s...
Mother, stepfather of missing 11-year-old North Carolina girl indicted by grand jury
Diana Cojocari and Christopher Palmiter were indicted for failing to report a child's disappearance to law enforcement; she had been missing since November, but her mother didn't report her missing until Dec. 15.
scoopcharlotte.com
2022 Restaurants in Review. A Long List of Charlotte Restaurant Openings & Closings
What a year it’s been! 2022 was anything but quiet for Charlotte’s culinary scene. We witnessed many new hot restuarant openings, but unfortunately, also saw several of our favorites come to a close. Before we set our sights on all that 2023 has to offer in the foodie...
Homicide investigation in NE CLT; death investigation near Druid Hills
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation is underway in northeast Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident sometime before 3:30 a.m. near 300 Blackhawk Road in northeast Charlotte. No information has been provided yet by CMPD on the victim. There is no mention of an arrest or […]
WBTV
Family and friends gather to honor the life of Charlotte native killed in snowstorm
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tonight, a community gathered to honor the life of Anndel Taylor, a Charlotte native who died tragically in her car during a snowstorm in Buffalo, N.Y. last week. Nearly 100 of Taylor’s family and friends joined together at West Meck High School to hold a vigil...
Man shot and killed in southwest Charlotte, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in southwest Charlotte. Police said the homicide occurred on the 3500 block of West Tyvola Road at approximately 1:15 p.m. Officers responded to an assist MEDIC call and found a male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
Woman takes cross-country Greyhound to Charlotte after canceled flight
CHARLOTTE — Dearest Price says her visit to Las Vegas was the first trip she’s ever made by herself, and she’ll have plenty of stories to tell for the rest of her life. “It was a wonderful trip,” she said. “Be careful what you wish for because you just might get it. I prayed for travel for years and I just got it.”
WCNC
Woman charged with robbing Gastonia business was recognized by former coworker, police say
GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department said a woman accused of robbing her former place of employment was identified because of a face mask failure. The department shared a Facebook post detailing what happened in late October 2022. According to them, 25-year-old Natasha Otero used a handgun while robbing a business along South York Street, demanding cash. She was wearing a face mask and reportedly struck one of the employees in the head with the gun.
qcitymetro.com
President of Johnson C. Smith University announces retirement
Clarence Armbrister, the 14th president of Johnson C. Smith University (JSCU), Charlotte’s only historically Black university, announced his retirement. Armbrister joined the university in 2018 and will remain in his role through June. Under his presidency, JCSU secured its largest financial commitment of $80 million as part of the...
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD Investigating New Year’s Eve Shooting in West Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – We’re asking police for more information after a person was injured in a shooting in West Charlotte. It happened just after 11:30 on Saturday morning on Watson Drive. That’s off West Boulevard, near Remount Road. MEDIC took one person to the hospital with life-threatening...
Charlotte woman lucky to be alive after she says celebratory gunfire struck her home
CHARLOTTE — A southeast Charlotte woman is counting her blessings after she said celebratory gunfire sprayed bullets into her home, with one bullet flying over her bed. Tammy Cuthbertson said she and her family were ringing in the new year on Saturday night, watching Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. She said about 10 minutes before midnight she was up in her bedroom and went downstairs knowing the new year was looming.
