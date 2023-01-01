Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lebanon-Express
Around the Mid-Willamette Valley (Jan. 4)
"Vistas and Vineyards Juried Show," through Jan. 31, Giustina Gallery, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis; reception 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5. Vistas and Vineyards is the oldest continuous plein air painting group in Oregon, painting outdoors for 33 years. This year's painting locations include Airlie Winery, Albany, Avery Park, Bluebird Hill Cellars, Garland Nursery, Kenagy Family Farm, Peavy Arboretum and Willamette Park. The gallery is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and evenings and weekends when events are scheduled. Information: https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/exhibit/vistas-and-vineyards-juried-show.
Date Night Ideas in Newport Oregon
https://oregoncoastjourney.com/date-night-newport/. Date nights are a great way to spend quality time with your significant other, and Newport, Oregon, has plenty of options for couples looking to enjoy a romantic night out.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ OSP rescues eagle with injured wing seen hopping down road
Oregon State Police shared photos last week after a trooper responded to reports of an eagle with an injured wing. It happened last Thursday near Halsey, north of Eugene. OSP said the eagle had been hopping down the road. When a trooper arrived, it hopped into the trees. The trooper...
opb.org
Kotek’s 36-county tour will take her through the heart of conservative Oregon
Tina Kotek will spend her first year as governor traveling to places that gave her the least support in November. At a Dec. 12 Oregon Business Council event, the governor-elect announced that she was launching the One Oregon tour across the state. “I am committed to visiting every county in...
beachconnection.net
Four Oregon Coast Finds Filled with Awe: Carnivore Plants, Dead Forests, Puzzling Shapes
(Oregon Coast) – Looking for something a wee bit different on the Oregon coast? That's actually a dime a dozen, if you know what to look for. Yet even for those who know a lot about this region, some areas are just chock full of amazing aspects. Hit the right places and you'll find remnants of forests thousands of years old, plants that catch their pray, alien-looking landscapes, places where whales may be checking you out and more. (Above: Darlingtonia Gardens photo Oregon State Parks)
Body of missing Corvallis man found in Mary’s Peak
Just before 5 p.m., volunteers looking for Steven Mainwaring found a Ford Bronco he was thought to be driving the last time he was seen on December 18. Deputies arrived and found Mainwaring's body near the Bronco.
klcc.org
2022 Oregon rainfall by the numbers
Oregon's rainfall totals for 2022 show some areas exceeding average numbers and others falling well below normal. According to the National Weather Service, in the Eugene area, 31.28 inches of rain fell in 2022 which is more than 9 inches below the normal 40.83 inches. The year’s total was also below the 36.10 inches the area received in 2021.
kezi.com
Missing OSU student found dead on Marys Peak
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Deputies found missing Oregon State University student Steven Mainwaring dead on Marys Peak Sunday afternoon, Benton County Sheriff's Office confirmed. The body of Mainwaring was found just before 5 p.m., according to the BCSO. Volunteers in the search reported finding a vehicle matching the description of the...
Lebanon-Express
Sweet Home has its 6th fast-food joint and people are lining up
Sweet Home lined up to greet and eat at a newly opened Taco Bell on Thursday, Dec. 29, the sixth major fast-food restaurant for the population on the verge of 10,000 people. Errolyn Bauer said she’d seen a Taco Bell before. “Oh, yeah — all over California. In Lebanon,”...
Klamath Falls Native Steven Mainwaring Found Deceased After Two Week Search
Missing Corvallis Man Found Deceased on Mary’s Peak. At 4:54 PM today, Deputies of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a remote area of Mary’s Peak in regards to information about Steven Mainwaring, a missing person from Corvallis. Volunteers who had been assisting in the search for Mainwaring reported finding a vehicle matching the description of the Ford Bronco Mainwaring was thought to be driving.
KGW
'This is crazy!': Woodburn gas station charging drivers $6.69 for unleaded
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Arco am/pm in Woodburn is charging $6.69 per gallon for regular unleaded, roughly three dollars more than the statewide average. “This is crazy. This is absolutely crazy,” explained Chris Lemieux, who had no idea how much he was paying for gasoline until it was too late. Lemieux’s $90 fill-up at the Arco in Woodburn on Monday was nearly double what he normally pays for gas.
kezi.com
BottleDrop Redemption Centers changing fee for bags
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- There are some changes in effect at Bottle Drop Redemption Centers across the state, as the centers are changing their fee for turning in bags of containers. Visitors to BottleDrop Redemption Centers will now be charged differently for dropping off bags of bottles and cans. Until January...
Lebanon-Express
Corvallis' Beatlesfest is back
What keeps people listening to the Beatles decades after the band broke up? Musicians at Beatlesfest in Corvallis say there’s something timeless about them. It's been 60 years since their rise to fame and people still love their songs. Throughout the past 40 years, Beatlesfest in Corvallis is still...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
philomathnews.com
Benton County’s first baby born on New Year’s morning
Just 2 hours and 3 minutes into 2023, Benton County’s first baby was born at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Finchley Ceperich was born at 2:03 a.m. Jan. 1 to Russ and Angel Ceperich, of Alsea. The baby boy measured 17-3/4 inches in length and weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces at birth.
Amtrak lowers train ticket fares between Oregon destinations
Amtrak is competing with gas prices to entice more travelers to take the train between Portland and Eugene.
kezi.com
Hit-and-run crash shuts down Eugene street
EUGENE, Ore. -- A vehicle versus pedestrian crash closed part of Sixth Avenue in Eugene Tuesday evening, and the driver fled the scene, according to Eugene Police Department. According to EPD, at about 4:17 p.m. on January 3 a 60-year-old woman was hit by a car while crossing Sixth Avenue at Lincoln Street. Police said the car was described as a black sedan, possibly a Honda Civic. EPD said the car drove away from the scene west on Sixth Avenue, possibly getting onto Interstate 105 eastbound. Police said the woman was taken via ambulance to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.
hh-today.com
Will Bird scooters return? Wait and see
As you would expect when it’s rainy and cold, the Bird company’s electric scooters available for rent have been gone from Albany streets this winter. Some people are wondering if the scooters will be back when the weather improves. “I’m wondering what the outcome is on the trial...
kptv.com
Woman assaulted while jogging at Salem park, suspect arrested
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested after allegedly attacking a woman in a popular south Salem park Monday afternoon, according to Salem Police Department. A woman was running on a path through Minto-Brown Island park at about 5:20 p.m. when a man started to follow her. When she tried to take a different path because of the high water, the man grabbed her by the throat and started pulling her away. She fought him off and was able to get away to a safe location where she called 911.
hereisoregon.com
Hidden glass float schedule released for 2023 in Lincoln City
Still hunting for a hidden glass float on Oregon coast beaches? There are a few days in particular this year you should mark on your calendar. A colorful glass float is hidden every day somewhere on a beach around Lincoln City, part of a program called Finders Keepers, run by local tourism organization Explore Lincoln City, but odds of finding one are much better on “special drop” days, when dozens or even hundreds of floats are hidden at once.
Comments / 0