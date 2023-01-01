HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Several schools across the region are still without water, causing districts to hold off on the return of students and staff. Perry and Knott County Schools are two of the districts that called off school on Monday due to water issues, but both of the school districts’ superintendents are hopeful that these issues will be resolved soon.

