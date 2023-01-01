ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, KY

thelevisalazer.com

LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – DECEMBER 20, 2022-JANUARY 1, 2023

FROM 12:00 A.M., DECEMBER 20, 2022, THRU TO 1:00 A.M., JANUARY 2, 2022, (13 DAYS); AT LEAST 71 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, AND WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY. OUT OF THOSE 71 ARRESTS,...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

2 dead after head-on crash in Greenup County, Kentucky

UPDATE (10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023): Officials say Industrial Parkway has reopened. GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — Two people are dead after a head-on crash between Brush Creek and I-64 on Industrial Parkway in Greenup County, Kentucky, according to the Kentucky State Police. Troopers say this happened around 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday. They […]
GREENUP COUNTY, KY
thelevisalazer.com

Tina Roop McKenzie, 37, of Ashland, KY

Tina Roop McKenzie, 37, of Ashland, KY went home to be with the Lord on December 31, 2022. Tina was born January 3, 1985 in Huntington, WV. She is survived by her husband Anthony McKenzie; children Haley Roop, Austin Roop, and Braden McKenzie; parents Rick and Brenda Roop; brother Brian Roop; niece Brianna Roop, whom she loved so dearly; and mother in law Janett McKenzie.
ASHLAND, KY
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Body found along Ohio River identified as missing Ironton woman

IRONTON, Ohio — Authorities in Lawrence County, Ohio have identified a body found along the banks of the Ohio River as Alicia Livingston Saul, a missing woman from Ironton. Saul was last seen alive on December 8 and a missing person bulletin was issued on December 14. On Friday,...
IRONTON, OH
thelevisalazer.com

William “Bill” England, 88, of Louisa, KY

William “Bill” England, 88, of Louisa, KY went home to be with the Lord on Friday, December 23, 2022 at his home. Bill was born December 14, 1934 in Snowflake, WV to the late Thorton and Helen England. Bill retired as an Operations Supervisor from AEP after many...
LOUISA, KY
WOWK 13 News

20-year-old dead after crash in Pike County, Kentucky

ELKHORN CITY, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky State Police (KSP) Pikeville Post says troopers responded to a fatal, single-vehicle crash that left a 20-year-old dead in Pike County. According to police, the crash happened on Dec. 30, 2022, around 10:35 p.m. on U.S. Route 460 in Elkhorn City. Troopers found that Chase Caudill, 20, of Fedscreek, […]
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Hospitals in the tri-state welcome the first babies of 2023

(WSAZ) - A new year means new beginnings, and for several families in the tri-state it meant a new addition to the family. Allie Clagg and Hunter Mannon, who are from Gallipolis, Ohio, welcomed their precious little one, Kix Amos Mannon, at 1:02 a.m. New Year’s Day at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Kix weighed 7 pounds and 4 ounces.
CHARLESTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia deputy fatally strikes girl with patrol car

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — An off-duty sheriff’s deputy in West Virginia fatally struck a child with his patrol car, police said. The girl was struck Friday night by a Cabell County sheriff’s deputy who was driving near an intersection in the east end of Huntington, city Police Chief Karl Colder said in a statement. Colder […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

2 arrested for stealing tires from Ohio car lot

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Two people were arrested on Saturday for allegedly stealing tires from a car lot in Scioto County. According to Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, deputies responded to Glockner’s at around 11:30 p.m. and found a man and a woman “loading up tires.” He said that both of them were arrested, and their […]
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
thelevisalazer.com

PAINTSVILLE POLICE CHIEF RETIRING AFTER 23 YEARS OF SERVICE

JANUARY 2, 2023 – written by WADE QUEEN. PAINTSVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT CHIEF OF POLICE MICHAEL ROE, WHO IS RETIRING AFTER SERVING AS AN OFFICER FOR 23 YEARS. Residents of two Eastern Kentucky counties received surprising news to end up the 2022 year when it was officially announced that the chiefs of police for the main city in each county were retiring.
PAINTSVILLE, KY
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia fire truck crashes on its way to fire

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A fire truck was involved in a crash on its way to a fire in Culloden on Sunday. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton says that the truck was from the Culloden Fire Department. The crash happened on Panther Lick Rd. Eggleton says that no one was injured.
CULLODEN, WV
WOWK 13 News

Police find missing West Virginia woman last seen in November

UPDATE (4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3): The Huntington Police Department says that Florence Canada has been found safe. CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Huntington Police Department is asking for help locating a missing woman. The HPD says Florence Annette Canada, 41, was last seen in November 2022 in the Huntington area near the […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
wymt.com

Perry and Knott County Schools’ superintendents give update on school closings

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Several schools across the region are still without water, causing districts to hold off on the return of students and staff. Perry and Knott County Schools are two of the districts that called off school on Monday due to water issues, but both of the school districts’ superintendents are hopeful that these issues will be resolved soon.
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Body discovered along Ohio riverbank

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - On Friday, a body was found along the riverbank, according to the Ironton Police Department. Ironton Police Chief Pam Wagner confirmed the body was found on the north end of town, behind the floodwall on Second Street. The body has been turned over to the Lawrence...
IRONTON, OH
wchstv.com

Oh, baby! New Year's Day brings new life to Cabell County

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health care workers along with proud parents rang in the new year with a bundle of joy early Sunday morning at Cabell Huntington Hospital. The first baby born at the hospital in the new year was Kix Amos Mannon, who arrived about 1 a.m., according to a news release from the hospital.
CABELL COUNTY, WV

