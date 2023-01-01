Read full article on original website
Related
The Hockey Writers
Sweden & Finland World Junior Championship History Revisited
Sweden and Finland are two Nordic countries with a northern border stretching 614 kilometers. Together they make up half of Scandinavia, along with Denmark and Iceland. Since the latter two countries don’t have competitive hockey programs, the Scandinavia rivalry lies between Sweden and Finland. When the International Ice Hockey...
The Hockey Writers
WJC Report: What to Watch for in Canada vs Slovakia Quarterfinal
Canada has put a surprise tournament-opening loss at the 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship behind them and finished the preliminary round in second place in Group A. The host nation has now won three straight, with blowout victories over Germany and Austria and a 5-1 win over Sweden on Saturday. Next up, Canada will host the quarterfinal matchup in Halifax against Slovakia, who finished third in Group B with two wins, an overtime/shootout loss, and a regulation loss.
The Hockey Writers
4 Takeaways From Senators’ 3-1 Win Over Sabres
The Ottawa Senators, led by a pair of goals by Tim Stutzle, rang in the new year with a 3-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres to close the gap a bit more in the wild card race. On the second half of the back-to-back, the Senators were eager for two points, and pulled away with them.
The Hockey Writers
2023 WJC Day 8 Preview
Day 7 of the 2023 World Junior Championship brought a lot of intrigue and a ton of goals and also gave us our four semifinalists: Czechia, Sweden, the United States, and host nation Canada. The marquee matchup of the entire tournament is set to unfold on Wednesday, with Canada and the United States set to meet in the semifinals. Meanwhile, Czechia will continue its campaign for gold in a showdown with Sweden, and Latvia will try to secure its spot in next year’s tournament by finishing the relegation round with a second victory. Let’s preview all the action from Day 8.
The soccer player who got assassinated for accidentally scoring on his own goal
It was in 1994 when the FIFA World Cup was hosted by the United States. Andrés Escobar, a 27-year-old soccer player was a defender for the Colombian national team. He was much respected by Colombian soccer fans as he tried to promote a positive change in Colombia during a very violent time for the country.
The Hockey Writers
Senators Should Avoid Claiming Jakub Vrana
On Tuesday afternoon, the Detroit Red Wings placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers, and many Ottawa Senators fans are suggesting that the Senators should submit a claim, but I am here to tell you why that isn’t a good idea. Sure, Vrana has 57 points over his last 78...
Golf-Former Ryder Cup player Lane dies at 62
Jan 1 (Reuters) - Former Ryder Cup player and five-times European Tour winner Barry Lane has died at the age of 62, the DP World Tour said in a statement on Sunday. Lane made 693 starts on the European Tour, which is now known as the DP World Tour, and is fourth on the Tour's all-time appearance list.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs 2022 in Review: Top-5 Players Over 7 Categories
The calendar year 2022 has come to a close. The NHL season is such that it encompasses two calendar years. As a result, the Toronto Maple Leafs played 52 games of the 2021-22 season in 2022 amassing a record of 34-13-5 in that period. They then played 37 games of the 2022-23 season in 2022, finishing up with a record of 23-8-6.
The Hockey Writers
Blues’ Must Watch Games in January 2023
The St. Louis Blues enter January with a number of issues. Injuries have become a problem as they’ll be without Torey Krug, Vladimir Tarasenko, and Ryan O’Reilly for this entire month. On top of this, they’re four points out of a playoff spot with no consistency in sight.
The Hockey Writers
Calgary Flames’ Best Players to Ever Play at the World Juniors
As we round into 2023 and look forward to the next half of the season for the Calgary Flames, plenty of hockey fans still have their gazes set on the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship. The new year means that the knockout rounds have begun, and thus the real drama and excitement are ready to be etched into hockey history forever. Teams Sweden and Finland are still alive, with Flames prospects William Strömgren (Sweden) and Topi Rönni (Finland) set to square off as the two squads are pitted against one another in the quarterfinals.
The Hockey Writers
Jets Prospects at the World Juniors Impressive in Prelims
The 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship (WJC) has been a blast to watch so far. With four Winnipeg Jets prospects competing in the tournament, the franchise has a lot to be excited for when it comes to the future of their team. Brad Lambert, Rutger McGroarty, and Fabian Wagner are...
The Hockey Writers
3 New York Rangers Trading Partners for Alexis Lafreniere
At the time of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, Alexis Lafreniere was viewed as a near-generational talent, one who would immediately make a massive impact on whatever organization was able to select him with the first overall pick. That team ended up being the New York Rangers, though things haven’t gone as planned through his first two and a half seasons with them.
The Hockey Writers
3 AHL Bruins Who Deserve a Shot to Replace Greer & Smith
There have not been too many lineup decisions that first-year Boston Bruins coach Jim Montgomery has had to face in 2022-23. Why should he as his team has been one of the best since the puck dropped on the season on Oct. 12 against the Washington Capitals? They are getting production from up and down the lineup, the defense, and goaltending.
The Hockey Writers
3 Seattle Kraken New Year’s Resolutions
With a new year comes new goals. For the Seattle Kraken, if they want to sustain their success and make it into the playoffs in just their sophomore season, they need to take their New Year’s resolutions to heart. I’ve identified three aspects of their game that they need to improve upon, and will break them down in this article.
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets Young Centers Need to Step Up in Jenner’s Absence
The injury-plagued Columbus Blue Jackets lost yet another key player when their captain Boone Jenner went down with a broken thumb. He has been out a few weeks already, however, the holiday break certainly helped reduce the impact of his absence. He has been noticeably missed too, as the team just won their first game, a 4-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks since he sustained his injury. It’s always tough to lose a good player, but losing the organization’s biggest leader makes it even harder. Now the team will be relying heavily on their young centers to step up and fill the hole. Cole Sillinger and Kent Johnson have a great opportunity to prove themselves and they must take advantage of it.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Coyotes, Maple Leafs, Oilers, Red Wings
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Arizona Coyotes have teams showing interest in Jakob Chychrun, but there’s kickback when it comes to wanting to include a second first-round pick as part of any trade. Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs have begun preliminary contract talks with Michael Bunting. Are...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Murray, Bunting, Engvall & Brodie
Last night, the Toronto Maple Leafs woke up from a nap in Phoenix and laid a beating on the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche by a score of 6-2. The Maple Leafs won because they were simply better on the night than the Avalanche. With the win, they ended the month of December with an 8-3-1 record. No doubt there was a New Year’s toast or two after the victory.
The Hockey Writers
A Guide to NHL Arena Traditions
Every team has its unique traditions and fan participation aspects that make each NHL arena special. It’s what makes attending games cool for fans of their respective teams and hockey fans at large who can be part of a crowd or an interesting atmosphere. The question for fans visiting arenas for the first time is how they can be prepared. What should they know to avoid being caught off guard and more importantly, fit in? With this in mind, we provided a guide for teams around the NHL, so let’s right dive in.
The Hockey Writers
WJC 2023 3 Up, 3 Down: Canada Moves Onto the Semi Finals
Canada entered this matchup as the favorite to win this quarterfinals matchup against Slovakia. However, they have proven that they are not a hockey nation to be taken lightly, as they gave Canada everything it could handle. Slovakia’s skill, work ethic, impressive goaltending, and ability to play a physical game, made life difficult for the Canadian squad. In this 3 Up, 3 Down column, we look at some of the highs and lows of this game.
The Hockey Writers
3 San Jose Sharks Who Could Find New Homes in the New Year
The San Jose Sharks are certainly in a position where they’ll be sellers at the trade deadline. While there are obvious options for players who will be on the market, it’s almost impossible to rule anyone out as a potential trade chip. Fan favorites, star players, and everyone in between could be available for the right price as general manager (GM) Mike Grier looks to make an impact in his first trade deadline. He has already shown that he’s not afraid to make a deal, as demonstrated when he traded Brent Burns to the Carolina Hurricanes in the offseason.
Comments / 0