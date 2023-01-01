Read full article on original website
10 stunning shots of Earth from space in 2022
A number of amazing shots of Earth were captured from space in 2022. Here are some of our favorites.
iheart.com
12 Unsolved Mysteries from 2022
2022 featured a bevy of odd incidents and curious discoveries which remain unexplained as the year draws to a close. From decades-old 'ghost mail' that was inexplicably delivered to a woman in New York and a phantom pruner annoying a neighborhood in Texas to an ancient mass frog grave unearthed in Britain and a series of puzzling holes (seen above) found on the Atlantic Ocean floor, the past twelve months were riddled with inexplicable events that provided more questions than answers.
Passengers On This United Flight Got to Ring in the New Year – Twice
The passengers on this United flight actually got to see 2023 come in – twice – thanks to their flight itinerary! Celebrating the same year two times in one day!. Thanks to the international date line, there are always some interesting things for people crossing it. This last Saturday night, it meant that some passengers were able to actually celebrate the entrance of 2023 two times!
Delta Air Lines Investigating Pilot Who Blamed Pete Buttigieg For Flight Delay
Delta Air Lines is investigating reports that a pilot blamed a flight delay on US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. Pilot Who Allegedly Blamed Pete Buttigieg For Flight Delay Is Under Investigation By Delta Air Lines. Air Traffic Control issues grounded many planes in Florida on Monday. While the Federal Aviation...
I’m Marriott Lifetime Platinum Elite!
Your reaction will be somewhere between, “Who cares,” and “Congratulations!”. I am going with the latter. Here’s why: Chasing status year to year is exhausting. It dictates how I travel and sometimes where I travel. Chasing status gives me anxiety. What will I do if I don’t qualify? I can’t wait a year to have my perks restored.
Review: Famed Naples Pizzeria L’Antica Da Michele NYC, What Did We Get For Saying The Kimpton Social Password, Tour Of Hyatt Centric Phily & More- The Rehash!
Happy New Year! I hope that you all had a nice holiday and winter break!. While we didn’t go too far this break, we still have a pretty productive vacation. We spent a few days away and more importantly, I booked a couple of flights for future trips!. How...
It’s Official: Why “oneworld” is All Lower Case & Has 3 Letters in Bold
It’s said that English is a very difficult language to learn. We have different ways to pronounce, not only certain letters, but groups of letters, all depending on reasons. “I before E, except after C. Or when sounding like A, as in “neighbor” or “weigh,” is a good example. Well, unless you leisurely deceive heirs to forfeit their sovereign conceits. Because there are always exceptions to the rules.
Royal Truck & Utility Trailer Joins Utility’s Dealer Network
CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- Utility Trailer Manufacturing Co., the industry’s largest manufacturer of refrigerated trailers and a leading manufacturer of dry freight vans, flatbeds, and Tautliner curtainsided trailers, is pleased to announce that Royal Truck & Utility Trailer, formally Royal Truck & Trailer, is now the full-service Utility dealer for the entire state of Michigan. Royal Truck & Utility Trailer also completed its purchase of Hudsonville Trailer in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Hudsonville Trailer has been a full-service dealer for Utility since 2010. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005765/en/ Utility Trailer Product Line (Photo: Business Wire)
The story behind the bizarre hand in the desert
Found right in the middle of what is known as the the Atacama Desert (a region spanning roughly 600-700 miles wide) of northern Chile, lies this unusual fascinating cement hand structure that seems to rise out of the barren sand. This structure was not a crafted masterpiece created by natural forces, its creator is a man known for his artistic hand sculptures. On 28 March 1992, chilean sculptor Mario Irarrázabal, completed this creative sculpture and revealed it to the public. Since then it has become a popular attraction for tourists who find themselves traveling on the Pan-American Hwy (Route 5).
TRIP REPORT: Birthday Adventures to Geneva – A Morning Walk Around a Quiet City
Through to the coffee shop…or not. With my body awake, fueled and in layers, I grabbed the hotel shuttle back to Geneva Airport. Although if I had done a little research, Bus Number 10 would have taken me into the city from just outside the hotel. On the plus...
Oregon witness videotapes orb-shaped object just above tree line
Early morning dog walk.Photo byEkaterina NovitskayaonUnsplash. An Oregon witness at Bend reported watching and videotaping a glowing, white, orb-shaped object that hovered and moved a few hundred feet above the tree line at 7:01 a.m. on December 31, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
This Marathon Man Ran an Amazing 365 Marathons in 2022
This marathon man, Gary McKee, did an astounding 365 marathons in 2022. Plus, his fundraising efforts were also simply amazing. For many people, running a marathon is a bucket list item, something people want to accomplish one time in their life. For this marathon man, it was something that he did every single day of 2022!
What's the largest desert in the world?
The largest hot desert and cold desert in the world are anything but boring and barren.
New fossils reveal a super-predator that may have been the biggest animal in history
The largest animal we know of is the blue whale, a species that still lives and thrives to this day. But, new evidence that has been trickling in over the past few decades could suggest the existence of a super-predator larger than the blue whale that roamed the seas between 200 and 250 million years ago. Now, new discoveries and reanalysis are adding more weight to the case.
Comet to make first and likely only appearance in recorded history
The new year has just begun, but the cosmos are already set to make history in 2023. A comet discovered less than a year ago has traveled billions of miles from its believed origins at the edge of our solar system and will be visible in just a few weeks during what will likely be its only recorded appearance. The comet, C/2022 E3 (ZTF), was first seen in March 2022 as it made its way through Jupiter's orbit. According to NASA, it's a long-period comet believed to come from the Oort Cloud, the most distant region of Earth's solar system that's...
Southwest Airlines Forced to Delay Flights Following Temporary Weather Reporting IT Outage
Southwest Airlines was forced to delay hundreds of flights on Tuesday after a temporary IT outage stopped pilots from viewing detailed weather reporting as part of crucial pre-flight planning activities. The outage meant the embattled Dallas-based airline was forced to issue a nationwide ground stop for a short period while...
People are only just discovering an amazing iPhone photo trick that creates professional shots
IPHONE users have now realized an easy trick to get artful, professional photos from their phone's camera. Just a few easy settings can turn your action shots into long exposure images. Photography students and professionals have been shown the world of long exposure photos. To capture this kind of image,...
People are only just realising how to make dry felt tips work again & they’re kicking themselves now they know
THEY were a staple in the art sets that many a child received as a present in the 1990s. And anyone who owned one of those sets knows the frustration of trying to use the felt tip pens they came with - and how dry and scratchy they used to be.
Good News! Small Update on U.S.’s End of 3-1-1 Liquids Rule
The world has had to deal with some form of the “3-1-1 liquids rule” since 2006, when British authorities reportedly stopped a plot to blow up planes headed for the United States with liquid explosives. It’s been over 16 years since then, and there are finally some glimmers...
