: ‘Many of these areas flew under the radar in the pandemic frenzy’: Here are the hottest housing markets for 2023

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- Utility Trailer Manufacturing Co., the industry’s largest manufacturer of refrigerated trailers and a leading manufacturer of dry freight vans, flatbeds, and Tautliner curtainsided trailers, is pleased to announce that Royal Truck & Utility Trailer, formally Royal Truck & Trailer, is now the full-service Utility dealer for the entire state of Michigan. Royal Truck & Utility Trailer also completed its purchase of Hudsonville Trailer in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Hudsonville Trailer has been a full-service dealer for Utility since 2010. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005765/en/ Utility Trailer Product Line (Photo: Business Wire)

