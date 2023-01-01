In the first trading day of the new year, U.S. financial markets were bogged down by the almost universal view that a recession is approaching. A stocks rally fizzled out within the first 30 minutes of opening gains. Gold, a traditional safe haven, touched its highest level in six months, rising alongside silver and platinum. And 10- to 30-year Treasury yields, nestled in what’s known as the long end of the bond market, fell as investors jumped into government bonds — driving those yields down respectively to around 3.8% and 3.9%.

22 HOURS AGO