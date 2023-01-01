ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gemini’s Cameron Winklevoss Insists Digital Currency Group Needs to Resolve Liquidity Issues in Open Letter to CEO Barry Silbert

Cameron Winklevoss, co-founder of the cryptocurrency exchange Gemini, published an open letter to Digital Currency Group (DCG) CEO Barry Silbert on Jan. 2, 2022, stating that it had been 47 days since withdrawals from Genesis had been halted. In the letter, Winklevoss claimed that DCG owes $1.675 billion to Genesis. Silbert, however, responded on social media, denying the claim.
Market Extra: ‘Recession is what everyone is betting on’: 2023’s first trading day begins

In the first trading day of the new year, U.S. financial markets were bogged down by the almost universal view that a recession is approaching. A stocks rally fizzled out within the first 30 minutes of opening gains. Gold, a traditional safe haven, touched its highest level in six months, rising alongside silver and platinum. And 10- to 30-year Treasury yields, nestled in what’s known as the long end of the bond market, fell as investors jumped into government bonds — driving those yields down respectively to around 3.8% and 3.9%.
Report: Syrian Central Bank Devalues Local Currency by Nearly 50%

The Syrian central bank recently announced the nearly 50% devaluation of the Syrian pound’s exchange rate versus the greenback from 3,015 per dollar to 4,522 per dollar. The central bank also warned currency speculators that it will take steps to end activities that undermine the stability of the exchange rate.
GM reports gains in full-year sales, but experts say car buyers to see deals in 2023

General Motors reported a sales gain for the fourth quarter and all of 2022 in what has been a turbulent year as parts shortages kept inventory levels low, hobbling new car sales in the first half only to recover later in the year to help the automaker hang onto its U.S. sales crown. GM said Wednesday its fourth-quarter U.S. sales, when compared with the year-ago period, were up 41% to 623,261 new vehicles sold. For the...

