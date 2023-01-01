Brazil acting president hits out at ‘silent’ Bolsonaro in New Year speech

Read full article on original website
‘This nightmare is over’: Lula vows to pull Brazil out of Bolsonaro’s era of ‘devastation’
A tearful Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has vowed to haul Brazil out of Jair Bolsonaro’s era of “devastation” and kickstart a new phase of reconciliation, environmental preservation and social justice after being sworn in as president. Fighting back tears as he addressed tens of thousands...
Brazil's Lula appoints former mayor as finance minister
Brazil's president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Friday named former Sao Paulo mayor Fernando Haddad, viewed unfavorably by many in the business community, as his finance minister. Despite some of the reluctance towards Haddad, the Sao Paulo Stock Exchange's Ibovespa index was up Friday by 0.5% after the names of the future ministers were announced.
Report: Brazil's Bolsonaro to skip successor's inauguration for Mar-a-Lago vacation instead
Brazil's outgoing authoritarian President Jair Bolsonaro will reportedly skip his successor's inauguration, and plans to spend New Year's Eve at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, instead. After narrowly losing re-election to leftist President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, known as Lula, this past fall, Bolsonaro has largely receded from public life, refusing to officially concede his electoral loss, and punctuating a weeks-long silence with cryptic remarks to his supporters, telling them "who decides where I go are you. Who decides which way the armed forces go are you," in early December. Now, according to multiple reports across Brazilian media and...
‘It’s going to be wild’: Brazil braced for ‘Lulapalooza’ as new leader kicks off reign with huge party
They are billing it as Lulapalooza – a momentous explosion of Brazilian politics and dance – and Mayse Freitas wouldn’t miss it for the world. “I think it’s going to be the greatest show on earth … It’ll be the happiest day of my life,” said the social activist from the Complexo do Alemão, one of Rio’s largest favelas, as she geared up for the festivities.
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
Vladimir Putin Suffers Another Heavy Loss Against Ukraine After 700 Russian Soldiers Killed In Missile Strike On Barrack Building
Vladimir Putin suffered yet another devastating blow over the weekend after 700 Russian soldiers were killed in a Ukrainian missile strike, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a stunning development to come as Russia’s war against Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark, the deadliest strike yet reportedly took place on Saturday as Putin was giving his annual New Year’s address from Moscow.According to Ukrainian intelligence, 700 Russian soldiers were killed when Ukrainian forces launched a missile barrage on a barracks building in Makiivka, Donetsk.The building also reportedly held numerous armored cars, boxes of ammunition, and missiles that were ultimately destroyed in the...
Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House
A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
Within hours, Peru's president went from dissolving Congress to being ousted and arrested
Peruvian President Pedro Castillo tried to dissolve Congress, but lawmakers voted to remove him from office instead, and he is now under arrest.
Brazil's Lula sworn in, vows accountability and rebuilding
BRASILIA, Brazil — (AP) — Brazil’s Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was sworn in as president on Sunday, and in his first address expressed optimism about plans to rebuild while pledging that members of outgoing Jair Bolsonaro’s administration will be held to account. Lula is...
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro reportedly staying at Jose Aldo’s home after fleeing Brazil
Sometimes life is stranger than fiction, as evidenced by Jose Aldo’s new housemate. ‘Junior’ recently wrapped up his MMA career in August at UFC 278 against Merab Dvalishvili. The Brazilian was hoping to get a title shot with a win, as he admitted he was disinterested in fighting for anything but championships. Aldo wound up coming up short by unanimous decision.
Brazil lifts ban that stopped Venezuela's Maduro entering country - official gazette
BRASILIA, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's outgoing government of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has lifted a ban on Venezuelan senior officials entering the country, according to a decision published on Friday in the Official Gazette.
Jair Bolsonaro leaves Brazil for the US ahead of Lula's inauguration
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro left Brazil for the United States on Friday, according to CNN Brasil, two days before the inauguration of his successor, President-elect Luiz Inácio "Lula" da Silva.
Guns temporarily banned from Brazil's capital ahead of Lula da Silva's inauguration
A Brazilian Supreme Court judge on Wednesday issued a four-day ban on firearms in the capital Brasilia as a precautionary measure ahead of the January 1 inauguration of President-elect Luiz Inácio "Lula" da Silva.
Peru orders Mexico's ambassador out as diplomatic spat deepens
MEXICO CITY/LIMA, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Peru declared Mexico's ambassador to Lima "persona non grata" and ordered him to leave the country on Tuesday, Peru's foreign minister announced, in the latest escalation of tensions between the two nations after Peru ousted Pedro Castillo as president.
Can Lula save the Amazon? His record shows he might just pull it off
This week, as Brazilian president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was preparing to be sworn in for an unprecedented third term, a key concern was whether the weather would allow him to wave to assembled supporters in Brasília from an open-top convertible, as is customary. It certainly marked a departure from the more serious concerns that had haunted the transfer of power between him and his predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro, in previous weeks.
Brazil will have first Indigenous woman chief for key post
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva announced Thursday that Sônia Guajajara will head up a new Ministry of Indigenous Peoples, with a mandate to oversee policies ranging from land demarcation to health care. Guajajara was elected to Congress in October....
Video emerges of Bolsonaro entering Florida home of MMA fighter after skipping Lula inauguration
Video has emerged of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro talking to supporters in Florida, having skipped his successor’s swearing-in and left the country – reportedly to avoid multiple criminal investigations.The footage shows Mr Bolsonaro, casually dressed in a T-shirt, shorts and running shoes, shaking hands with fans outside the Florida holiday home of a Brazilian mixed martial arts fighter and long time supporter, Jose Aldo.Reports said Mr Bolsonaro, 67, flew to Orlando on Friday night where he was seen entering Mr Aldo’s property, located a few miles from Disney World.In a move that echoed Donald Trump’s departure from Washington DC...
Jair Bolsonaro ditched the inauguration of Brazil's new president, fleeing to the home of an MMA fighter near Disney World: report
Instead of Bolsonaro, a garbage collector gave Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva the presidential sash during his inauguration, The New York Times reported.
Key bridge linking Colombia and Venezuela opens as tensions ease
The border-spanning bridge had been closed for almost seven years amid political tensions between Bogotá and Caracas, but relations are improving.
WBUR
Lula sworn in as Brazil's president for the 3rd time
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, more commonly known as Lula, was sworn in as Brazil's new president on Sunday. This marks the third time he's held this office and 12 years since his first two terms. The far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro was noticeably absent during the inauguration, breaking with...
