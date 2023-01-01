Read full article on original website
Global Cryptocurrency Trade Volumes Saw a Significant Decline in December 2022
According to statistics, daily cryptocurrency trade volumes have dropped significantly during Dec. 2022. On Jan. 1, data shows that $22.95 billion was traded in the last 24 hours, compared to double that amount, $54.78 billion, two weeks earlier. On November 8, 2022, 54 days prior, amid the FTX collapse, global cryptocurrency trade volumes were approximately $115.33 billion.
Declining Interest Leads to Poor Market Performance for Ethereum Proof-of-Work Forks – Market Updates Bitcoin News
After transitioning from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS), the Ethereum community saw the launch of two new PoW Ethereum forks: ethereumpow and ethereumfair. In the past four months, the value of both coins has dropped by 94.8% to 98.4% in U.S. dollars. PoW Ethereum Forks Ethereumpow and Ethereumfair Suffer Significant...
New Walmart Policy Against Shoplifters, Enforced Due to Loss of $3 Billion Yearly, Criticized By Customers and Security
Angry Walmart customers have taken to social media threatening to cease patronage of the superchain, pending a reversal of new shopping-related policy changes. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, CNBC.com, The-Sun.com, Forbes.com, and Google.com.
Urgent Powerball warning to check numbers as winning ticket set to expire within weeks
THE winner of a $50,000 lottery Powerball ticket has just a few weeks left to claim their grand prize. The winning ticket was purchased in Saint Amant, Louisiana on July 30 and the deadline to claim is January 26. The lucky winner is instructed to come forward as soon as...
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Trading Arm Invested $1,150,000,000 Into Bitcoin Mining Company: Report
Alameda Research, the trading firm founded by the disgraced former crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, reportedly invested well over a billion dollars into a Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm. According to a report from Bloomberg, Alameda bet big on BTC mining via a $1.15 billion investment in Genesis Digital Assets, a New...
DCG on tight deadline, new Binance acquisition, Silvergate lawsuit, Solana pumps – CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Dec. 22 is dominated by lawsuits, bankruptcies, and acquisitions as the top people in the industry duke it out on a big day for the bear market in this CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily. CryptoSlate Top Stories. Gemini co-founder Cameron Winklevoss accused Digital Currency Group...
Solana-Based Altcoin Explodes 1,374% As Ethereum Rival’s Ecosystem Bounces Back
A newly launched altcoin based on Ethereum (ETH) competitor Solana (SOL) is in the middle of an explosive rally, defying the broader crypto markets. Bonk Coin (BONK) is a meme coin built for the Solana community to re-energize itself following the collapse of FTX and its subsequent effect on SOL, which ended up dropping nearly 97% from all-time highs after the debacle.
The Sam Bankman-Fried-backed crypto Solana has lost nearly all its value this year and is still crashing as key projects bail
Solana, once praised as a viable rival for Ethereum, has tumbled almost 70% since the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire, and is down 94% in 2022. The token was heavily backed by Bankman-Fried, and his companies held large positions on their books. The disgraced crypto founder said over the summer...
Florida penthouse purchased with crypto sells at a loss for $18M cash
More signs are pointing to a crippling crypto market. In the summer of 2021, when crypto soared, several developers announced that properties throughout the country were being purchased in cryptocurrency. But now, as these crypto-millionaires and crypto-billionaires slowly ease away from the digital currency — and especially in the wake of the FTX implosion — their properties are following suit. One particular pad, located at the Arte condominium in Surfside near Miami Beach, sold in June 2021 for a whopping $22.5 million in Bitcoin, The Post previously reported. (If you’ve heard of the building, that’s because it’s where Ivanka Trump...
Crypto Analysts Predict Bitcoin Price For 2023 As BTC Breaks Key Level
Bitcoin (BTC) value breaks additional and hit a low of $16,467 on Friday because the market sentiment stays weak amid the vacation season. With the essential help of $16.5K now damaged, crypto analysts predict extra narrow-range, sideways buying and selling within the coming days. On-chain information signifies 2023 as a constructive 12 months for the crypto market.
Solana's SOL Token Surges 20% as Dog Coin Bonk Fires Up Community Interest
Solana's SOL has surged about 20% in the past 24 hours even as larger cryptocurrencies like bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) barely moved, as a decision by newly launched shiba inu-themed token Bonk (BONK) to do a large airdrop generated interest in the Solana community. SOL leapt back above $13...
Here’s what crypto market will be before the year ends!
The performance of the global crypto market has changed over the past several hours. The success of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies demonstrates a rise in capital inflow. Ethereum’s performance has been impacted by fluctuations in gains, in contrast. Crypto Market Status. The positive is likely to bolster the market...
Bitcoin Explodes: BTC Blockchain Processed Over $8 Trillion In Transactions Last Year
Something big just happened on the Bitcoin blockchain. Crypto analytics firm CoinMetrics noted that $8 trillion worth of transactions have been made on the crypto king blockchain. This means that more and more people are using Bitcoin to transact in their daily lives more than ever. But does this mean...
Top 5 Cryptocurrency Gainers From 24 Hours
The top 5 gainers from 24h are LDO, SOL, BIT, LUNC, and LTC. The Top 1 gainer from 24 hours is Lido DAO (LDO). As the market and the downfall of the FTX led to suffering the entire crypto market faced the red and global crypto has fallen from trillions to billions and it is still trying to recover from down and at the time of writing the global market cap is $805.83B and it has increased to 0.90% in the last 24 hours. And the top five gainers in the last 24 hours are Lido DAO (LDO), Solana (SOL), BitDAO (BIT), Terra Classic (LUNC), and Litecoin (LTC).
4 Cryptocurrencies That Can Triple Your Money in 2023
Wall Street endured a bad year, with all three major U.S. stock indexes dipping into a bear market. But that's nothing compared to the struggles of the cryptocurrency space, which shed approximately $1.4 trillion of its market value last year, and well over $2 trillion following its all-time high set in November 2021.
Could the NFT market be in pole position for a Q1 2023 revival?
Crypto Punk NFT sold for six times the amount it was bought. NFT market would need some crypto price recovery to sustain a 2023 revival. If you were of the viewpoint that the NFT market year would end in a turnaround, then you may not be too far from the truth. Despite a rally on the horizon, investors should definitely not expect an all-round recovery. However, a recent trade from a blue-chip Ethereum [ETH] collection could set things in motion.
Salesforce cutting 10% of staff; won’t disclose Atlanta impact
Salesforce, a $30 billion-a-year software firm with a hefty Atlanta presence, has announced plans to cut about 10% of it...
US stocks rise in uncertain trading after strong job data
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks rose in choppy trading on Wall Street Wednesday after another strong signal on the job market. The government reported that the number of job openings in November was higher than expected, but that also keeps pressure on the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates high to fight inflation.
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Is $10K still on the cards for 2030?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. In its attempts to break free from the dominating bearish trend that has remained throughout 2022, the price of Ethereum has been fighting a difficult uphill battle. According to several observers, it is very difficult for cryptocurrency to reach $10,000 in the upcoming 12 months. However, it’s crucial to keep in mind that in the realm of cryptocurrencies, anything is possible.
Solana (SOL) Price Spikes As Dogecoin Clone BONK Gains Hype
Solana is rising as an early winner as crypto traders start to plan out their buying and selling methods for 2023 and purpose to recoup losses from the earlier yr. Backed by disgraced crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried, the Solana (SOL) price noticed record-breaking depreciation in worth within the months main as much as New 12 months’s eve. Nevertheless, the SOL token now has gained nearly greater than 22% in simply a few days coming into into 2023.
