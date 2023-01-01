Read full article on original website
Paris Hilton Shows How Celebrities Go Undercover at Disney Parks
Do you ever wonder how you’d go about day-to-day life if you were famous?. No? Just us? Well, imagine you’re pretty recognizable — but you still want to visit the Happiest Place on Earth. You’d probably have to wear some sort of disguise right? Luckily, one celebrity has come along to show us just how it’s done!
Why January 9th Is Such a Big Deal at the Disney Parks This Year
Right after the new year, crowds typically die down at Disney Parks (at least slightly) and Disney takes advantage of that to make changes and refurbish rides and other areas. 2023 will be no exception. While most Disney fans have their eye on the permanent closure of the classic (and controversial) log flume ride Splash Mountain at both Disney World and Disneyland, there are some temporary ride closures you also need to be aware of.
Why You May Not Be Able To Park at Disney World Hotels
Did you know that Disney World hotels have their own set of rules?. For example, if you’re bringing your pet to Disney World, there are only a few specific hotels where they can stay with you. Before you visit, you’ll want to know about the hotel rules where you’re staying! And that includes this seasonal transportation restriction.
Disney World Ride Too Heavy, Gets Stuck With Guests On Board
One Disney Guest recently shared how a ride at Disney’s Animal Kingdom got stuck because of the extent of the load on the vehicle. Pick any Theme Park of the four at Walt Disney World Resort – Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, the Animal Kingdom, or Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure in Disneyland Resort; any Disney Park is known to be an incredible place for a Disney vacation. They help the Disney Resort live up to its moniker, “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”
NEW Disney 100th Adidas Sneakers Now Available Online
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. 2023 marks the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company!. We know some details about the celebration’s kick-off in Disneyland, and we are starting to see lots of Disney100...
Disney Continues to Remind Guests That MagicBand Chips Are for External Use Only
MagicBands make visiting the Walt Disney World Resort (and now the Disneyland Resort) a breeze. These stylish bracelets, which double as a fun accessory for Disney fans, allow Guests to enter theme parks, their Resort rooms, use Lightning Lane, pay for food and shopping throughout their visit, store PhotoPass images, and even perform some extra fun “magic” thanks to the new MagicBand+.
Walt Disney World Fails to Deliver on Promise of Parking Lot Trams Returning to All Parks in 2022
In December 2021, it was announced that parking lot trams would return to all Walt Disney World theme parks in 2022. At that time, the service had been absent for 19 months. That promise was quietly revoked last month, and since today is the last day of the year, they have not followed through.
Mom's Story of 'Almost Dying' on Epcot's 'Soarin' Ride Is LOL Funny
This honestly could've happened to anyone.
A SPARKLY Disney Loungefly Bag Is Now ONLINE
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. It’s possible that our Disney shopping habit is becoming a problem. If you’re experiencing the same feeling, we can get through this together. From finding the newest...
What’s New at Disney’s Animal Kingdom: 100th Anniversary Merchandise
Today we’re heading into Disney’s Animal Kingdom!. Disney World has been pretty busy lately with treats celebrating 2023, new merchandise, and upcoming changes to nighttime shows in EPCOT and Magic Kingdom. While we wait for some of those changes to happen later this year, we’re keeping you updated on what’s happening day to day in the parks, and today we’re talking all about Animal Kingdom.
WARNING: 14 Rides Had Wait Times Over 100 Minutes in Disney World Today!
Disney World is unfortunately no stranger to high ride wait times. The parks have been incredibly busy lately, even though the holiday season is wrapping up. In fact, it feels like the parks are busier now than they were over the holiday break! Today Disney has been extra busy in the crowd department, and these wait times are the proof.
This New Disney Springs Treat Will Have You Double Check the Date
Just when you thought Gideon’s flavor news bombs were done — they do it, again!. Gideon’s Bakehouse is a popular spot to get giant cookies, cold brew coffee, and huge cake slices in Disney Springs. We were just here a few days ago to try their new flavor for the month of January: The Cookie Butter Butterscotch Cookie. And now, they have us wanting to race back for another announcement!
DFB Video: Should You Go to Disney World in 2023?
Check out our video below about whether you should go to Disney World in 2023!. Are you a DFB Video subscriber? If you hit the button below, you can subscribe to our channel and catch up on ALL of our latest episodes!. Don't Miss Out on Any Disney Fun!. Pre-Order...
Disney Gets Ready for Major Dining Changes
While most people planning a trip to Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report may be looking forward to the park's rides or the fun of staying at a Disney hotel most of all, there are certainly people who also look forward to all the special foods the parks offer (beyond Disney's classic Dole Whip, that is).
Disney World Announces Full-Day Theme Park Closure
The Walt Disney World Resort announced an entire-day Theme Park closure for some of its Parks on January 8 of the new year. The Disney Resort is home to four incredible Theme Parks—Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom—as well as two water Parks—Typhoon Lagoon Water Park and Blizzard Beach—that Guests love to frequent and take in.
We Found the FINAL Seven Dwarfs Ice Cream Cone in Disney World!
As we visit Disney World every day, we’re always on the lookout for new treats. And in Magic Kingdom, that means we always check for new Seven Dwarfs ice cream cones!. Way back in November 2021, we spotted a Grumpy cranberry soft serve cone at Storybook Treats in Fantasyland. Then we discovered that each of the Seven Dwarfs would be getting their own soft-serve cone!
SNEAK PEEK at Pixar Characters Coming to Disney Cruise Line Soon
Disney Cruise Line has been pretty busy lately with the newest snacks for the Marvel Day At Sea, new treats for the Pixar Day At Sea, and Disney’s purchase of a HUGE cruise ship for 40 million euros. While Disney keeps preparing for all of the upcoming fun in the sun, they just shared a behind-the-scenes video of what guests can expect to see!
Disney Resorts – Stay Once and You’re Done!
We have recently covered the Disney attractions that you have done after experiencing once and the Disney restaurants you have done after dining at once. So now it’s time to look at the Disney Resort hotels. There are twenty-two Resort hotels to choose from when visiting the Walt Disney...
HURRY! 🚨 Disney’s New 50th Anniversary FINALE Collection Is Online NOW
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Disney World’s 50th anniversary is coming to an end on March 31st, 2023, which means we only have a few more months to celebrate. The festivities might be winding down soon, but now there’s NEW merchandise to mark the event!
Disney Skyliner Announces Multi-Day Closure
From January 22, 2023 through January 29, 2023, the Disney Skyliner will be closed for refurbishment. Complimentary bus service will be available. All Guests looking to stay at those Resorts should be aware and reach out to the Walt Disney Travel Company or their Authorized Disney Vacation Planner for all updated information concerning transportation to and from the Theme Parks.
