Green River, UT

KTNV

Nevada State Police on scene of fatal crash in far east valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Police Highway Patrol said they are on scene in east Las Vegas, near Lake Mead and Loz Feliz reporting to a fatal crash. NSP tweeted about the crash Monday at 4:54 p.m. Police said one person is deceased. Drivers should expect "intermittent road...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Gephardt Daily

Update: Police arrest suspect in Moab kidnapping, stabbing

MOAB, Utah, Jan. 1, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Moab police have arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with a kidnapping and stabbing. Jair Ortiz-Comacho had been wanted for “several violent felonies,” including the aggravated domestic assault, kidnapping and stabbing of a female victim Saturday, according to a Facebook post from the Moab Police Department.
MOAB, UT
KPCW

75-year-old Utah skier dies on New Year's Day

A male skier died at Park City Mountain Resort on Sunday, but not from a ski-related crash or accident. Emergency responders received a medical call sometime before noon on Sunday reporting the incident. The 75-year-old man is from Utah. According to a statement from Park City Mountain, ski patrol responded...
PARK CITY, UT
KUTV

Scattered power outages affecting 10,000+ Utahns

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Over a dozen reported power outages have affected more than 10,000 Utah residents Sunday afternoon. The outage locator pictured below created by representatives of Rocky Mountain Power showcases just several of the outages throughout the Salt Lake and Metro-Jordan Valley area. Rocky Mountain officials...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
wrrnetwork.com

WYDOT Crews Battling Deep Snow, Drifts on local highways

Beaver Rim (US287) and Red Canyon (WY28) this morning… stay put. WYDOT crews are battling deep snow, using rotary snow plowers on about 15 miles of WY28 over South Pass, etc. WY135 between Riverton and Sweetwater Station will not reopen today; there’s just too much snow to move.
WYOMING STATE
wyo4news.com

WYDOT Road Weather Impact: January 2, 2023

January 2 – Additional light to moderate snow and blowing snow is set to impact Wyoming roads into Wednesday evening. I-80 and I-25 are expected to see high impacts, with I-90 seeing medium impacts. These impacts include:. Areas of dense and freezing fog. Drifted, snow covered, and slick roads.
WYOMING STATE
KPCW

Massive snowstorm buries northern Utah

People who didn't have far to go - and already had lift tickets - may have had the time of their lives in Sunday's deep powder. But plow drivers, emergency services workers and power line repair crews had their hands full responding to one of the biggest and wettest snowstorms in recent memory.
PARK CITY, UT
Outsider.com

Multiple Earthquakes Rattle Residents of Northern Utah

Residents in the northern area of Utah faced an unusual concern early this week as a series of earthquakes shook the area. The events were recorded to have occurred first on Monday morning, January 2. The most recently measured earthquake hit on Tuesday morning, January 3. Three Earthquakes Are Recorded...
UTAH STATE

