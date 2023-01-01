Read full article on original website
KSLTV
Utah troopers arrest 2 accused of stealing Lamborghini from Vegas dealership
CEDAR CITY, Utah — Two people accused of driving a stolen Lamborghini from Las Vegas were arrested in southern Utah Saturday after a standoff forced the temporary closure of I-15 in both directions. Utah Highway Patrol troopers received a report of a stolen vehicle from a Las Vegas dealership....
KTNV
Nevada State Police on scene of fatal crash in far east valley
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Police Highway Patrol said they are on scene in east Las Vegas, near Lake Mead and Loz Feliz reporting to a fatal crash. NSP tweeted about the crash Monday at 4:54 p.m. Police said one person is deceased. Drivers should expect "intermittent road...
Gephardt Daily
Update: Police arrest suspect in Moab kidnapping, stabbing
MOAB, Utah, Jan. 1, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Moab police have arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with a kidnapping and stabbing. Jair Ortiz-Comacho had been wanted for “several violent felonies,” including the aggravated domestic assault, kidnapping and stabbing of a female victim Saturday, according to a Facebook post from the Moab Police Department.
KTNV
One juvenile dead, two injured following crash on Christmas, Nevada State Police say
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A juvenile has died, and two others are injured, following a crash on Las Vegas Boulevard and Mile Marker 12, according to Nevada State Police. Preliminary investigation revealed on December 25, at approximately 2:50 p.m. the Nevada State Police responded to reports of the fatal crash.
Stolen vehicle incident temporarily closes I-15 in southern Utah
Man and woman barricaded themselves inside a vehicle stolen in Las Vegas prompting the closure of I-15 in both directions
Rally car driver Ken Block killed in Utah snowmobile accident
Professional rally car driver Ken Block was reportedly riding on a steep slope when he was killed after the snowmobile upended on Monday.
Father of Moab murder victim finds closure
Kylen Schulte’s father says he feels ‘elated and free’ after double-murder case in Moab is closed and suspect named
75-year-old Utah skier dies on New Year's Day
A male skier died at Park City Mountain Resort on Sunday, but not from a ski-related crash or accident. Emergency responders received a medical call sometime before noon on Sunday reporting the incident. The 75-year-old man is from Utah. According to a statement from Park City Mountain, ski patrol responded...
Double murder of newlywed Moab couple case closed
More than a year after two women were found dead, officials presented their findings of a lengthy investigation, saying they believe the women may have not known the man who murdered them.
cowboystatedaily.com
Nationwide Hunting Ban For Convicted Poachers Helps Shut Down Criminals, Even Wealthy Ones
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. With the Wyoming Game and Fish Department trying to do more with fewer game wardens, its membership in a nationwide compact to ban poachers from hunting helps, says a conservationist and former warden. “There are some poachers who don’t have limited...
Gephardt Daily
Four earthquakes in less than 24 hours rattle nerves in northern Utah
CACHE COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Four earthquakes in less than 24 hours have captured the attention of folks in northern Utah. The four small temblors have been centered near Benson in Cache County northwest of Logan. The first quake hit Monday at 6:27 a.m. and...
First Utah baby of 2023 appropriately named after current weather conditions
One of the first Utah babies born in 2023 was welcomed into the world and given a truly appropriate name considering the New Year's Day weather conditions.
KUTV
Scattered power outages affecting 10,000+ Utahns
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Over a dozen reported power outages have affected more than 10,000 Utah residents Sunday afternoon. The outage locator pictured below created by representatives of Rocky Mountain Power showcases just several of the outages throughout the Salt Lake and Metro-Jordan Valley area. Rocky Mountain officials...
wrrnetwork.com
WYDOT Crews Battling Deep Snow, Drifts on local highways
Beaver Rim (US287) and Red Canyon (WY28) this morning… stay put. WYDOT crews are battling deep snow, using rotary snow plowers on about 15 miles of WY28 over South Pass, etc. WY135 between Riverton and Sweetwater Station will not reopen today; there’s just too much snow to move.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
University of Idaho alums in Utah react to arrest of suspect in student murders
MOSCOW, Idaho — A 28-year-old man is now in police custody in connection with the murders of four University of Idaho students, and alums in Utah react to his capture with relief and sadness. Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death in their...
Woman deemed ineligible after months on Utah housing waiting list
The hunt for housing for many Utah families has been increasingly difficult amid the topsy-turvy seller’s market and a lack of affordable homes.
Why do we salt roads when it snows? UDOT shares the answer
UTAH — Ever wonder why the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) crews salt roads when it snows? If so, you’re in luck. Last week UDOT shared the answer along with […]
wyo4news.com
WYDOT Road Weather Impact: January 2, 2023
January 2 – Additional light to moderate snow and blowing snow is set to impact Wyoming roads into Wednesday evening. I-80 and I-25 are expected to see high impacts, with I-90 seeing medium impacts. These impacts include:. Areas of dense and freezing fog. Drifted, snow covered, and slick roads.
Massive snowstorm buries northern Utah
People who didn't have far to go - and already had lift tickets - may have had the time of their lives in Sunday's deep powder. But plow drivers, emergency services workers and power line repair crews had their hands full responding to one of the biggest and wettest snowstorms in recent memory.
Multiple Earthquakes Rattle Residents of Northern Utah
Residents in the northern area of Utah faced an unusual concern early this week as a series of earthquakes shook the area. The events were recorded to have occurred first on Monday morning, January 2. The most recently measured earthquake hit on Tuesday morning, January 3. Three Earthquakes Are Recorded...
