Christian County, KY

wpsdlocal6.com

Woman arrested on animal cruelty charges in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Authorities have arrested a Marshall County, Kentucky, woman accused of cruelty to animals. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office says a woman named Melissa Louati on seven counts of second-degree cruelty to animals Tuesday. According to the sheriff's office, a deputy responded to Louati's home in...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Missing man found dead in abandoned home

A man recently reported missing after being released from the hospital has been found deceased. Christian County Deputy Coroner Christy Adams says 56-year old Gregory Bush was found dead in an abandoned home on Beach Street Monday afternoon. She says there are no signs of foul play and the death...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Missing Man Found Deceased In Hopkinsville

A man reported missing in Hopkinsville has been located deceased on Beach Street Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say Gregory “Knuck” Bush who has been missing since December 12th was located deceased on Beach Street. No foul play is suspected in his death. Bush was pronounced dead by Christian...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
thelevisalazer.com

OHIO COUNTY DAYCARE CENTER BUSTED BY KSP; THREE CHARGED WITH ABUSE

JANUARY 2, 2023, – written by WADE QUEEN. Three members from the same family were arrested by state police last week, after they were indicted by a grand jury on a wagon load of charges stemming from the allegations that they committed numerous acts of physical abuse of children at a daycare that they operated.
OHIO COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Woman Injured In Hopkinsville Crash

A wreck on Pennyrile Parkway at Fort Campbell Boulevard sent a woman to the hospital Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just before 5 pm a white car collided with the side of a red tractor-trailer on the bridge over Fort Campbell Boulevard. The driver of the car...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Calloway drug, traffic charges for Benton man

A traffic stop in Almo Saturday morning led to drug and traffic charges for a Benton man. The Calloway County Sheriff's Department reports the stop was made on Radio Road for a traffic violation. During the stop, multiple controlled substances and suspected methamphetamine were allegedly found in the vehicle. The...
BENTON, KY
14news.com

Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for suspects with warrants

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to find some people who have active warrants. They say 32-year-old Donny Jones, of Owensboro has five active warrants. Plus, deputies say, 33-year-old De’zsauna Board, of Owensboro has four active...
OWENSBORO, KY
whopam.com

Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Outlaw Field Rd in Clarksville

The Clarksville Police Department has identified the victim struck by a vehicle on Outlaw Field Road Tuesday morning, who has died from their injuries. It happened just before 6:30 a.m. near the intersection with Airport Road and Clarksville Police say the pedestrian, 21-year-old Jer Rion Thurmond of Clarksville, succumbed to his injuries later in the morning.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Truck stolen from local dealership

Hopkinsville police are investigating the theft of a pickup from a local dealership. The gray 2020 Dodge Ram was stolen from Patriot Chevrolet sometime between December 14 and 26, according to the report filed Monday morning with HPD, which does not name any suspects. The truck is valued at about...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Aaron Acree Sworn In As Trigg Sheriff

Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree was officially sworn into office this morning for his first four-year term in office. Acree was appointed sheriff in 2020 following the resignation of Jason Barnes. As sheriff, Acree said one of his main priorities for the upcoming term is community-oriented policing. A former Kentucky...
wnky.com

Road reopened after wreck in Warren County

WOODBURN, Ky. – The road is now reopened as of 12:50 p.m. Tuesday. WOODBURN, Ky. – Petros Road is closed at the 4700 block due to a collision. The Warren County Sheriff’s Offices says it will post an update when the road has reopened. Please seek an...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Oak Grove Man Injured In Eagle Way Crash

Police have released the name of an Oak Grove man that was severely injured in a wreck on Eagle Way at the intersection of Davenport Lane Sunday night. Hopkinsville Police say an eastbound car driven by 22-year-old William Gentry crossed the median and hit a guardrail before crossing the median again causing the car to overturn and come to a rest in the middle of the roadway.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WSMV

Pedestrian dies after Clarksville crash

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A pedestrian hit by a vehicle in Clarksville Tuesday morning has died, according to police. Jer Rion Thurmond, 21, of Clarksville, was hit at about 6:30 a.m. on Outlaw Field Road near Airport Road. Thurmond was treated for injuries but later died. Anyone who might have...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whvoradio.com

Hopkinsville Man Reported Missing

Authorities are asking for help locating a man reported missing in Hopkinsville Saturday. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Gregory “Knuck” Bush was dropped off by a Blue line cab on December 12th in the area of East 19th Street and Beach Street after leaving Jennie Stuart Health around 2 pm.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Cox Mill Road Home Damaged In Tuesday Morning Storm

A home and a garage were damaged on Cox Mill Road in Hopkinsville during a severe storm Tuesday morning. Christian County Emergency Manager Randy Graham says a home at the 3200 block of Cox Mill Road suffered damage to the garage and home during a storm early Tuesday morning. In...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

KYTC reports water over state roads in west Kentucky

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 says crews are responding to reports of water over state roads due to heavy rainfall in west Kentucky. As of 11:02 p.m., KYTC District 1 is reporting water over state roads in Livingston County and McCracken County. Those reports include:. Livingston County. KY 133/Lola Road...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Woman wanted by police in Central City

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Central City Police is reaching out to the public to help them find a wanted woman. The police department posted a picture of 25-year-old Natasha Bratcher on social media in hopes someone may know where she is. Authorities say she has an active arrest warrant, but would not say […]
CENTRAL CITY, KY

