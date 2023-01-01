ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

residentnews.net

Local Folks: Lisa & Scott Lofton

Lisa Lofton is a known artist around town. She is on the boards of two local nonprofits, serving as president of the Art Center Cooperative and as vice president of the Jacksonville Artists Guild. She’s also a member of the Art League of Jacksonville. She met her husband, Scott, at the University of Florida. On school breaks, they worked together at Jax Liquors. Now, Scott works for the Bank of America. What most residents don’t know about these local folks is that they are avid collectors of antique memorabilia.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Sugar Factory delays Town Center opening, sets new start date

Indeed.com shows 12 job positions for Sugar Factory American Brasserie’s Jacksonville restaurant that is scheduled to open Jan. 16. The Las Vegas-based restaurant says at sugarfactory.com that it will open Jan. 9 at The Markets at Town Center and had been taking reservations for that date. On Jan. 2,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Tornado Watch for areas north and west of Jacksonville

A Tornado Watch has been posted for all of Southeast Georgia and for Baker and Columbia counties in Florida until 2 pm. A line of strong storms will move into the area during the midday and afternoon hours. Some storms may be strong, with gusty winds, lightning and an isolated tornado possible. Highs for today will be in the low 80s.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Evie M.

You (might) never return if you walk down this beautiful Fernandina path

Stock photo of a creepy road. Actual photo wasn't available.Photo byPhoto by Josh Withers on UnsplashonUnsplash. I’m not sure why my sense of adventure waited one of the coldest months Florida has seen in a long time, but in recent days a wanderlust has developed within me and I am currently in a fleeting mode to scratch that itch and search for different outdoor activities around Florida that aren’t too far from my hobbit hole.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
residentnews.net

A tradition for the season: Christmas in Avondale

Friends, families and neighbors gathered along St. Johns Avenue for another year of Christmas in Avondale, a time-honored community event that is a holiday tradition of more than three decades. “This is our opportunity to give back to the community,” said Avondale Merchants Association Vice President Bronwyn Benoit. “That has...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
thejaxsonmag.com

Neighborhoods: Baymeadows Golf Club

The Baymeadows Golf Club was a 500-acre residential and private golf course community that opened in May 1968. The development was designed by Gordon Desmond Muirhead, who was considered to be one of the county’s most respected golf course designers. During the 1980s, Muirhead warned that the era was...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
residentnews.net

Local Youth of the Year receives free car through Boys & Girls Clubs

Laniya Flowers, a local Jacksonville teen and 2022 Youth of the Year for Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida, recently received the life-changing surprise gift of a Nissan Altima for her 19th birthday. On Dec. 1, an unsuspecting Flowers arrived at Greg’s Auto Collision Center in St. Augustine with her mom who had convinced her to stay home longer from her Thanksgiving college break. In addition to the car, she also received a $1,000 gift card and a complete car wash kit from Enterprise Rent-A-Car.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
residentnews.net

Groundwork Jacksonville awarded major grant for waterways restoration

National Fish and Wildlife Foundation issues huge sum for local projects. Groundwork Jacksonville has been awarded $5,848,900 through the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) National Coastal Resilience Fund. The grant will complete the design and permitting for the ecological restoration of Hogans Creek. The project’s goal is to reduce...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

