Florida witness videotapes glowing orange orbsRoger MarshJacksonville, FL
Office Depot is Closing a Store in JacksonvilleBryan DijkhuizenJacksonville, TX
Hagan Ace Hardware invites public to ribbon-cutting ceremony for new Orange Park locationZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Free art display at Clay County Courthouse spotlights Human Trafficking AwarenessZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Painting and educating; Clay County-based artist focuses on Florida wildlifeLauren FoxFlorida State
St. Augustine hosts Light Up the Night Fireworks Show to celebrate the new year
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — Join the City of St. Augustine Beach for a spectacular fireworks show on December 31, 2022. The fireworks display is the final event in the city’s 2022 Light Up the BEACH! holiday season. The fireworks are shot off the St. Johns County Pier (350...
residentnews.net
Local Folks: Lisa & Scott Lofton
Lisa Lofton is a known artist around town. She is on the boards of two local nonprofits, serving as president of the Art Center Cooperative and as vice president of the Jacksonville Artists Guild. She’s also a member of the Art League of Jacksonville. She met her husband, Scott, at the University of Florida. On school breaks, they worked together at Jax Liquors. Now, Scott works for the Bank of America. What most residents don’t know about these local folks is that they are avid collectors of antique memorabilia.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Sugar Factory delays Town Center opening, sets new start date
Indeed.com shows 12 job positions for Sugar Factory American Brasserie’s Jacksonville restaurant that is scheduled to open Jan. 16. The Las Vegas-based restaurant says at sugarfactory.com that it will open Jan. 9 at The Markets at Town Center and had been taking reservations for that date. On Jan. 2,...
Doughfee Donuts and Coffee coming to Jacksonville
The bakery will sell scratch-made, uniquely flavored donuts and drinks.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville Beach residents mourn man killed in building fire on New Year’s
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Friends have identified the man killed in a fire on New Year’s morning in Jacksonville Beach as a longtime local and music lover. Because the family has asked for privacy, News4JAX has removed his name from the story. Friends said the man was a...
News4Jax.com
Tornado Watch for areas north and west of Jacksonville
A Tornado Watch has been posted for all of Southeast Georgia and for Baker and Columbia counties in Florida until 2 pm. A line of strong storms will move into the area during the midday and afternoon hours. Some storms may be strong, with gusty winds, lightning and an isolated tornado possible. Highs for today will be in the low 80s.
You (might) never return if you walk down this beautiful Fernandina path
Stock photo of a creepy road. Actual photo wasn't available.Photo byPhoto by Josh Withers on UnsplashonUnsplash. I’m not sure why my sense of adventure waited one of the coldest months Florida has seen in a long time, but in recent days a wanderlust has developed within me and I am currently in a fleeting mode to scratch that itch and search for different outdoor activities around Florida that aren’t too far from my hobbit hole.
Two housefires in Jacksonville started by fireworks on New Years Day, officials say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two fires were started by fireworks early New Years Day, according to Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department Captain Eric Prosswimmer. One of the fires was started when a firework went into the garage of a home and set the garage on fire. Another home caught on...
Dunkin’ Donuts new mobile truck to help connect the community through coffee
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Do you need your Dunkin’ Donuts coffee to get your day started?. Well, if you do, your favorite fresh brew is going mobile. This Thursday, Jan. 5, Dunkin’ will be unveiling its new community cruiser. The mobile coffee truck has state-of-the-art brewing capabilities. It...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville unicyclist riding nearly 2,000 miles to raise money, awareness for better infrastructure
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Biking from Maine to Key West sounds taxing enough, right? Well, imagine making that nearly 2,000-mile ride on a unicycle. That’s what one man is doing to raise money and awareness for better infrastructure. On Sunday night, he’s in St. Augustine. Avery Seuter, 19,...
residentnews.net
A tradition for the season: Christmas in Avondale
Friends, families and neighbors gathered along St. Johns Avenue for another year of Christmas in Avondale, a time-honored community event that is a holiday tradition of more than three decades. “This is our opportunity to give back to the community,” said Avondale Merchants Association Vice President Bronwyn Benoit. “That has...
Florida couple reunites message in bottle with owner 39 years after it was thrown into St. John’s River
After stumbling upon a message in a bottle that was written back in the '80s, a Florida couple decided to set out and find who it belonged to.
Hagan Ace Hardware invites public to ribbon-cutting ceremony for new Orange Park location
Clay County residents are invited to the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Hagan’s Ace Hardware store in Orange Park. The shop's grand opening event is scheduled for March 17.
Island Breeze Cafe Setting Up in Garden City
Caribbean Restaurant with Jamaican Cuisine to Join Jacksonville Regional Shopping Center
City of Jacksonville tackles 'New Year's resolutions' with $500 million capital budget
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new year means everyone has 365 days to accomplish their New Year's resolutions. That includes the city of Jacksonville, where city leaders outlined a long to-do list in a capital improvement plan. "Be healthier," said Northside Resident De'Ana Aguas as she set her New Year's...
Right place, right time: Firefighters spot flames inside school, stop them from spreading
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Action News Jax is learning more about a fire that broke out inside a private school next to a church in the Panama Park neighborhood. It shut down traffic along Main Street for hours on Tuesday morning. A spokesperson for Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department says...
thejaxsonmag.com
Neighborhoods: Baymeadows Golf Club
The Baymeadows Golf Club was a 500-acre residential and private golf course community that opened in May 1968. The development was designed by Gordon Desmond Muirhead, who was considered to be one of the county’s most respected golf course designers. During the 1980s, Muirhead warned that the era was...
‘It’s great for the community’: Clay Town Center in the works
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A town center will be popping up in Middleburg. It’s called the Clay Town Center, and it will include a mix of retail, restaurants, hotels, professional offices, residential space and self-storage. The developer says one of the major goals is to create a central...
residentnews.net
Local Youth of the Year receives free car through Boys & Girls Clubs
Laniya Flowers, a local Jacksonville teen and 2022 Youth of the Year for Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida, recently received the life-changing surprise gift of a Nissan Altima for her 19th birthday. On Dec. 1, an unsuspecting Flowers arrived at Greg’s Auto Collision Center in St. Augustine with her mom who had convinced her to stay home longer from her Thanksgiving college break. In addition to the car, she also received a $1,000 gift card and a complete car wash kit from Enterprise Rent-A-Car.
residentnews.net
Groundwork Jacksonville awarded major grant for waterways restoration
National Fish and Wildlife Foundation issues huge sum for local projects. Groundwork Jacksonville has been awarded $5,848,900 through the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) National Coastal Resilience Fund. The grant will complete the design and permitting for the ecological restoration of Hogans Creek. The project’s goal is to reduce...
