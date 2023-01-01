Lisa Lofton is a known artist around town. She is on the boards of two local nonprofits, serving as president of the Art Center Cooperative and as vice president of the Jacksonville Artists Guild. She’s also a member of the Art League of Jacksonville. She met her husband, Scott, at the University of Florida. On school breaks, they worked together at Jax Liquors. Now, Scott works for the Bank of America. What most residents don’t know about these local folks is that they are avid collectors of antique memorabilia.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO