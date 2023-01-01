Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Update On Kevin Owens' Eye Following 12/30 WWE SmackDown
Kevin Owens finished up his 2022 having to get stitches following the 12/30 "WWE SmackDown" main event, which saw him and John Cena defeat Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn, according to Fightful Select. During the match, KO's eye ended up being visibly busted open, which was the area that had to be addressed by WWE's medical team. However, despite suffering an injury in the match, he reportedly is doing fine.
wrestlinginc.com
Behind-The-Scenes News On Lacey Evans Following 12/30 WWE SmackDown
The final episode of "WWE SmackDown" for 2022 was a very noteworthy one, but it did not feature Lacey Evans, despite the fact that WWE has recently been running vignettes for her impending return. However, she was originally planned to be involved in the show, as according to Fightful Select there was going to be another vignette on the show as of Friday evening.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Reportedly Changes Raw Star’s Name
You never know when a WWE Superstar’s name could change and over the last few years we’ve seen many stars undergo name changes only to have their names later changed back. In recent weeks there’s been some confusion over Mia Yim’s status as she has at times been referred to as both Mia Yim and Michin.
ComicBook
WWE Raw: Alexa Bliss Gives Bianca Belair Bloody Beating After Bray Wyatt Tease
WWE Monday Night Raw kicked off the new year with the Raw Women's Championship match between Bianca Belair and Alexa Bliss, but Bliss forced a non-finish to their match with a bloody beating of Bianca Belair following a tease of more of Bray Wyatt's influence. Ever since Wyatt was teased to be returning to the WWE, there had been further teases of a reignited connection between he and former compatriot Bliss despite the fact that she had done her best to move on from her time under his influence. But it's looking like that's no longer really going to happen.
411mania.com
Wrestling World Reacts To Debut of Mercedes Mone At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, Bayley Backstage At Event
As previously noted, the former Sasha Banks made her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 as Mercedes Mone. She attacked KAIRI and challenged her to a match at Battle in the Valley on February 18. The wrestling world reacted to the moment, including Mone’s former tag team partner Bayley. Bayley was backstage to support her friend, as evidenced by a photo from Dax Harwood. Banks, Bayley and FTR recreated a photo they took while they were all in WWE together.
411mania.com
Should Sami Zayn Dethrone Roman Reigns At WrestleMania?
For over 850 days, Roman Reigns has pushed aside all challengers to his WWE Universal Championship. Debate about Roman’s real value aside, whoever finally takes the belts from him will be a made man. That, then, is the crux of the issue. WWE has one shot. One opportunity to use the end of Reigns’ historic title reign to give one of the biggest rubs in the entire industry to another wrestler and, in the process, cement a new top babyface. This is changing of the guard type stuff.
411mania.com
Note On Another Wrestler Who Will Join Sasha Banks at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
Wrestling’s current worst-kept secret is that Sasha Banks will appear at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 on Wednesday. However, she may not be alone. PWInsider reports that Trinity Fatu, aka Naomi, is currently scheduled to be with Banks in Japan. At this time it’s unknown if she will appear on...
411mania.com
WWE News: Austin Theory Beats Seth Rollins On Raw, Dominik Mysterio Comments on ‘Arrest’
– Austin Theory managed to get by Seth Rollins with his US Title reign intact on this week’s WWE Raw. Monday night’s show was main evented by Theory defending the United States Championship against Rollins. Theory was able to pick up the win after a ref bump and the distraction of a second ref, which allowed him to low Rollins and hit the A-Town Down to retain.
411mania.com
Bully Ray vs. Odinson Announced for Live Edition of NWA Powerrr
– NWA has announced a new matchup for the upcoming live edition of NWA Powerrr on January 31. It will be held in Knoxville, Tennesee. Bully Ray will face Odinson in what’s been dubbed a “No Tables” Match. Here’s the updated lineup:. * No Tables Match:...
411mania.com
WWE Smackdown Rating Hits Year-Plus High With John Cena, Audience Hits Two-Year Best
John Cena’s return to WWE Smackdown spiked the ratings and viewership to year-long and two-year highs, respectively. Friday night’s show brought in a 0.64 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.629 million viewers, up 11.7% and 16.4% respectively from the previous week’s 0.55 demo rating and 2.376 million viewers.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Details On Charlotte Flair And Ronda Rousey Following WWE SmackDown Title Change
Much has been made over Charlotte Flair's surprise return during the December 30 episode of "WWE SmackDown." Flair made her way to the ring following Ronda Rousey's successful "SmackDown" Women's Championship defense against Raquel Rodriguez. Flair challenged Rousey to a title match on the spot, and was granted her wish. Rousey went for the armbar, but Flair countered with a pin to earn the three count and the championship.
411mania.com
Former WWE Star Backstage At Tonight’s Episode Of Raw
A former WWE star is reportedly backstage at tonight’s episode of Raw. PWInsider reports that Summer Rae is backstage at the show in Nashville, Tennessee. Rae, real name Danielle Moinet, is local to the area. There’s no word on whether she’s just visiting or will make an appearance on the show.
411mania.com
Eddie Kingston Looks Back on Match With Jun Akiyama Match At AEW Full Gear, Names Dream Opponents
Eddie Kingston battled Jun Akiyama in a bucket list match at AEW Full Gear 2022, and he recently looked back at the match. Kingston spoke with the Puroresu Flow Twitter account and commented on the match, as well as his remaining “dream opponents” and more. You can check out some highlights below:
wrestlinginc.com
John Cena Gave Advice To Current WWE SmackDown Star
John Cena made his return to the wrestling world this week when he teamed with Kevin Owens to compete in the main event of "WWE SmackDown" against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn, but even though fans enjoyed seeing the 16-time World Champion back inside the ring, behind the scenes he was also making an impact. Cena is a veteran of the wrestling world due to his 20 years in the business, and he was taking the time to provide advice to the current talent.
411mania.com
Ask 411 Wrestling: Where Does Chris Jericho Rank Among All-Time Greats?
Welcome guys, gals, and gender non-binary pals, to Ask 411 Wrestling. I am your party host, Ryan Byers, and I am here to answer some of your burning inquiries about professional wrestling. If you have one of those queries searing a hole in your brain, feel free to send it...
411mania.com
Mercedes Mone, Former Sasha Banks, Makes NJPW Debut At Wrestle Kingdom 17
The worst-kept secret in wrestling finally happened, as the former Sasha Banks made her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Using the name Mercedes Mone, she confronted KAIRI after her IWGP women’s title defense against Tam Nakano. At first, she appeared to be respectful, but then quickly laid out the champion. A title match between the two is set for NJPW Battle in the Valley on February 18 in San Jose. The show will be available on FITE.
stillrealtous.com
Major Heel Turn Pitched For WWE Raw Star
A good character change can go a long way in the world of professional wrestling, and it sounds like WWE officials are discussing the idea of a character change for one of their top stars. PWInsider is reporting that talk of turning Bobby Lashley heel has picked up in WWE....
411mania.com
Matches Set For Battle Slam: Dream
Battle Slam has announced its first matches for its next event, Battle Slam: Dream. The company posted to Twitter to announce the following bouts for its January 15th show, which will take place in Atlanta and air on FITE:. * Mike Bailey vs. Myron Reed. * Queen Aminata vs. Tasha...
411mania.com
Kenny Omega On What Drew Him to Japanese Wrestling, Would Love to Go Back
Kenny Omega made his name in the wrestling world with his time in Japan, and he recently talked about his time there in a new interview. Omega, who is set to face Will Ospreay at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, spoke with Monthly Proresu for a new interview, and you can check out some highlights below:
411mania.com
Konnan Doesn’t Think FTR Are Being Held Back In AEW
In the latest episode of his Keepin’ it 100 podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Konnan spoke about the status of FTR in AEW and how he feels that are not being held back there. He said: “I just think that it’s part of trying to stick 15 pounds of sh*t in a five-pound bag. He’s got all these stars, not enough TV time, he starts one storyline, starts another one, starts another one, starts another one, so it’s all over the place. I don’t think FTR’s being held back.“
