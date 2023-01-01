Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Suspect in January 1 Homicide in New Orleans. New Orleans, Louisiana – One person was killed in a shooting in the early hours of January 1, 2023, in the 1600 block of Clio Street, New Orleans. The New Orleans Police Department is currently investigating and seeking information on the person or persons responsible.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO