Indiana State

fox8live.com

Mass shooting on South Rocheblave Street leaves 5 people wounded, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A mass shooting in the Hoffman Triangle neighborhood sent five wounded males to the hospital Tuesday evening (Jan. 3), New Orleans police said. Police have not disclosed the ages or conditions of the victims, who were struck by gunfire around 5:41 p.m. in the 2600 block of South Rocheblave Street, near Third Street.
cenlanow.com

One dead in overnight Thibodaux shooting

THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — An overnight shooting left one person dead in Lafourche Parish, Thibodaux Police Chief Brian Zeringue announced Monday morning. According to the police chief, the deadly shooting happened late Sunday (Jan. 1) night, shortly before midnight in the 900 block of St. Charles Street. Other details surrounding the shooting were scarce, however, Zeringue did confirm that one person was shot and killed at the scene.
THIBODAUX, LA
NOLA.com

Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Suspect in January 1 Homicide in New Orleans

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Suspect in January 1 Homicide in New Orleans. New Orleans, Louisiana – One person was killed in a shooting in the early hours of January 1, 2023, in the 1600 block of Clio Street, New Orleans. The New Orleans Police Department is currently investigating and seeking information on the person or persons responsible.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Woman shot at the edge of the Seventh Ward

New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that injured a woman at the edge of the Seventh Ward. According to police, a woman was shot at the 1600 block of North Broad Street around 7:15 p.m. EMS is currently on the scene. No other information is available at this time.
WDSU

Man shot on Chef Menteur Highway on Monday night

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that injured one man on Monday night. According to police, the victim sustained a gunshot wound at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Papania Drive around 7:58 p.m. The victim was transported to the local hospital for treatment....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Man injured in Interstate 10 shooting near downtown New Orleans

A 22-year-old man was shot on westbound Interstate 10 late Monday near downtown New Orleans, police said. The shooting was reported to authorities just before 10:30 p.m. at the Orleans Avenue exit. The man was driving west when he said his vehicle was hit multiple times by gunfire. One of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
lafourchegazette.com

WWL-AMFM

Shooting on I-10 Monday night

New Orleans Police say there was overnight gunfire on the Interstate near Downtown New Orleans. “The NOPD is investigating a shooting on I-10 East at the Orleans Exit,” Public Information Officer Reese Harper released.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Gibson man arrested for October murder investigation

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of Gibson man wanted in connection with a murder investigation, which occurred on October 20, 2022. Romallic Dynell Nash Sr., 50, was arrested out of state on charges of 2nd Degree Murder. On December 14, 2022, Detectives of the Violent Crimes Division...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA

