Brothers charged in Belize nightclub shooting death of vacationing LSU student
Two brothers have been charged in the Belize nightclub shooting death of a New Orleans woman over the New Year's holiday weekend.
fox8live.com
Mass shooting on South Rocheblave Street leaves 5 people wounded, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A mass shooting in the Hoffman Triangle neighborhood sent five wounded males to the hospital Tuesday evening (Jan. 3), New Orleans police said. Police have not disclosed the ages or conditions of the victims, who were struck by gunfire around 5:41 p.m. in the 2600 block of South Rocheblave Street, near Third Street.
cenlanow.com
One dead in overnight Thibodaux shooting
THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — An overnight shooting left one person dead in Lafourche Parish, Thibodaux Police Chief Brian Zeringue announced Monday morning. According to the police chief, the deadly shooting happened late Sunday (Jan. 1) night, shortly before midnight in the 900 block of St. Charles Street. Other details surrounding the shooting were scarce, however, Zeringue did confirm that one person was shot and killed at the scene.
NOLA.com
Five shot in Hoffman Triangle, New Orleans police say
Five people were shot Tuesday evening in the Hoffman Triangle part of Central City, New Orleans police said. Police responded to the bloodshed in the 2600 block of South Rocheblave Street at 5:41 p.m. Emergency Medical Services took three victims to a hospital, and two arrived there via private vehicles.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Suspect in January 1 Homicide in New Orleans
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Suspect in January 1 Homicide in New Orleans. New Orleans, Louisiana – One person was killed in a shooting in the early hours of January 1, 2023, in the 1600 block of Clio Street, New Orleans. The New Orleans Police Department is currently investigating and seeking information on the person or persons responsible.
cenlanow.com
Suspect arrested at scene after man found dead on St. Charles Avenue
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A homicide investigation is underway and a suspect is behind in New Orleans after a man was found dead from multiple injuries to the head on St. Charles Avenue late Thursday (Dec. 1) night. The New Orleans Police Department says that just before 11 p.m.,...
WDSU
Woman shot at the edge of the Seventh Ward
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that injured a woman at the edge of the Seventh Ward. According to police, a woman was shot at the 1600 block of North Broad Street around 7:15 p.m. EMS is currently on the scene. No other information is available at this time.
NOLA.com
Two men arrested in Belize shooting death of New Orleans nursing student
Two men have been arrested in the shooting death of a LSU nursing student who was inadvertently caught in their crossfire in San Pedro, Belize, the police commissioner said Saturday. The suspects, who are brothers, were to be booked with murder of tourist J'Bria Bowens and possession of guns to...
WDSU
Clerk at French Quarter store punched to unconsciousness, police searching for suspect
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans police report that a French Quarter store clerk was punched until he lost consciousness. According to police, Hector Gonzales, 59, is accused of punching a store clerk at a business in the 600 block of St. Ann Street on Dec. 31 around 11:30 p.m.
WDSU
Man shot on Chef Menteur Highway on Monday night
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that injured one man on Monday night. According to police, the victim sustained a gunshot wound at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Papania Drive around 7:58 p.m. The victim was transported to the local hospital for treatment....
WDSU
New Orleans police find 3 people dead inside Fairgrounds home after wellness check
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after three people were found dead inside a home in the Fairgrounds neighborhood Tuesday morning. According to police, a wellness check was requested in the 1700 block of Gentilly Boulevard around 7:17 a.m. A neighbor tells WDSU that they...
One wounded in New Orleans East shooting
According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened just before 8 p.m. Monday at the intersection of the Chef Menteur Highway and Papania Drive.
Suspect, Kia Soul wanted in armed robbery of Gentilly Boulevard business
New Orleans police are asking for help in identifying four people accused of robbing a business at gunpoint last week, including a suspect whose picture was released.
Three dead in homicide across from Fairgrounds in New Orleans
Cops are on the scene of what appears to be a triple homicide in New Orleans. It happened at a home across the street from the Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots. “The NOPD is investigating a triple homicide,”
NOLA.com
Man injured in Interstate 10 shooting near downtown New Orleans
A 22-year-old man was shot on westbound Interstate 10 late Monday near downtown New Orleans, police said. The shooting was reported to authorities just before 10:30 p.m. at the Orleans Avenue exit. The man was driving west when he said his vehicle was hit multiple times by gunfire. One of...
lafourchegazette.com
Raceland gets greeted by the ‘mysterious black cat’
There are some things you pick up along the journey that you just never forget. For me, I’ll always remember the night that I saw ‘the mysterious black cat.’. It was about this time of the year. I was coming home from a high school basketball game. Just...
Shooting on I-10 Monday night
New Orleans Police say there was overnight gunfire on the Interstate near Downtown New Orleans. “The NOPD is investigating a shooting on I-10 East at the Orleans Exit,” Public Information Officer Reese Harper released.
Facial recognition tool led to mistaken arrest, lawyer says
NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — Louisiana authorities' use of facial recognition technology led to the mistaken-identity arrest of a Georgia man on a fugitive warrant, an attorney said in a case that renews attention to racial disparities in the use of the digital tool. Randall Reid, 28, was...
wbrz.com
Report: Bodies recovered in Gulf after helicopter crashed off La. coast last week
GALLIANO, La. - Search crews have located the bodies of four men who died after a helicopter crashed into the Gulf while taking off from an oil rig last week. The wreck happened Thursday, Dec. 29 as the aircraft was taking off from a rig about 10 miles off the coast of Louisiana.
houmatimes.com
Gibson man arrested for October murder investigation
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of Gibson man wanted in connection with a murder investigation, which occurred on October 20, 2022. Romallic Dynell Nash Sr., 50, was arrested out of state on charges of 2nd Degree Murder. On December 14, 2022, Detectives of the Violent Crimes Division...
