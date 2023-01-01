ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeff Brown
3d ago

Without a doubt something should be done. Time after time after time games are being flat out decided by horrendous calls on the officials part. The Ohio State game is a perfect example of that and you could name numerous others.

Reply
8
Jesse VanBuskirk
3d ago

I have news for you these games involving this money have been decided before thr kick off. Officials are only there to insure outcome.

Reply(3)
9
Timothy Jett
3d ago

Yes,Some Of The Calls Have Been Awful,Special Those TOUCHDOWNS Called Back On Michigan!!!Even If Just One Of Them Was Left A Touchdown Like It Was Called 1st With The Ref Right There Michigan Would Have Won 52-51 Play Calling Is A Controversial Thing Especially In Bigtime Games!!!#LetsFixIt 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾

Reply(1)
4
