Portland, OR

Steven G Baxter
3d ago

only assault charges. One more demonstration on how DAs like this are encouraging violence and have to go. It is not the DAs job to be a defense attorney.

Tapps@2534
3d ago

Should've been charged with endangered a child attempted murder as well alo the other charges. This more reason the homeless needs to be addressed worldwide. Praying this child Wii be alright.

Brandy Bisson
3d ago

screw the assault charges, she needs to be charged with attempted murder. why else would she have done such an evil act?

KGW

Teens accused of setting multiple fires on Mount Tabor face charges once again

PORTLAND, Ore. — Three teens accused of setting several fires in Portland, including dozens on Mount Tabor, are now facing charges once again. The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday afternoon it was refiling charges against Samuel Perkins, Malik Hares and Wayne Chen. All three teens are 18-years-old. They face 14 charges, including arson, reckless burning and unlawful possession of a destructive device.
PORTLAND, OR
Complex

Woman Accused of Pushing 3-Year-Old Onto Train Tracks in Oregon

An Oregon woman is accused of pushing a 3-year-old child off a platform and onto the train tracks in an unprovoked attack last week. Breanna Workman, 32, has been charged with first-degree attempted assault, third-degree assault, interfering with public transportation, second-degree disorderly conduct, and recklessly endangering another person, according to a press release from the Multnomah County District Attorney.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland man who shook his baby to death gets 10 years: ‘Milo holds me accountable every day’

A Portland man who fatally shook his 8-month-old baby was sentenced to 10 years in prison as part of a plea deal approved Tuesday. Isaiah C. Hill, now 21, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and criminal mistreatment in Multnomah County Circuit Court after admitting to squeezing and then violently shaking Milo Raney-Hill during a fit of rage on Oct. 10, 2020.
PORTLAND, OR
orangeandbluepress.com

Woman Accused Of Shoving A Child Into Train Station Which Landed Face Onto Metal Rail In Oregon

On Wednesday, according to prosecutors, a woman was arrested for allegedly shoving a 3-year-old girl “face-first” caught-on-camera attack onto train tracks in Oregon. Dec. 28, Wednesday, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office claimed that a mother and her 3-year-old daughter were standing to inform of the rails while waiting for the MAX train at the Gateway Transit Center when an Oregon woman suddenly shive the little girl from the platform onto the tracks without provocation.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Elderly man has part of his face chewed off in Gresham MAX platform attack

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect is in custody after a grisly attack on an elderly man on a MAX platform in Gresham early Tuesday morning, according to police. At about 2:17 a.m., officers responded to the Cleveland Station at 1200 Northeast 8th Street where witnesses reported an attack and a lot of blood.
GRESHAM, OR
KATU.com

Gresham MAX station attack: Source says victim's face 'half chewed off'

GRESHAM, Ore. — Gresham Police responded to reports of a violent attack early Tuesday morning at the Cleveland Transit Station, with investigators saying the injuries were so severe they could see the 78-year-old victim's skull. Initial reports came in at about 2:15 a.m. indicating that someone had been stabbed...
GRESHAM, OR
houston-today.com

Man with 115 convictions charged with stealing from Vancouver art gallery

A 50-year-old Vancouver man with a long history of criminal convictions is now facing two more charges after a South Granville art gallery was stolen from last week. The Vancouver Police Department says officers arrested Francis Boivin at his home on Saturday (Dec. 31) after recognizing his face in security footage of the theft from earlier that day.
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

Man arrested for stealing over $4000 in Vans merch across month-long shoplifting spree

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man has been arrested for stealing thousands of dollars' worth of merchandise from a Vans store across a month-long shoplifting spree. On December 20 a Portland Police Bureau officer received a call around 2:10 p.m. from a manager at the Vans retailer in the 1200 block o,f SW Harvey Milk St. The manager said that a known chronic shoplifter was stealing from them.
PORTLAND, OR
Chronicle

Cowlitz County Man Appealing Conviction After Being Found Guilty of Shooting a Shih Tzu

A Longview man is appealing his December animal cruelty conviction for allegedly shooting his neighbor’s dog in the face while it was tied up in the front yard. Cowlitz County Superior Court Judge Thad Scudder found Roger A. Robatcek, 70, guilty of first-degree animal cruelty on Dec. 19 after a trial. Robatcek was ordered to spend five days in Cowlitz County Jail, complete 240 hours of community service by April 30, pay $600 in fees, and not reside or care for animals.
LONGVIEW, WA
kptv.com

Inmate walks away from transition center in Marion County

MARION COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Deputies are asking for the public’s help to find an inmate who walked away from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Transition Center. Bradley Wolf, 37, walked away from the facility around 4:09 p.m. on December 31. Wolf was in custody for probation violations,...
MARION COUNTY, OR
KGW

NE Portland home riddled with bullets on New Year's Day

PORTLAND, Ore. — A New Year's Day shooting leaves a home in Northeast Portland riddled with at least 20 bullet holes. Fortunately, no one was hurt. it happened on January first around 4 a.m. The homeowner has questions and also evidence showing who might be responsible. "I'm appalled who...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Charles Williams, convicted of 2 murders in 1973, dies at Oregon State Penitentiary

Charles Williams, 82, died Saturday morning in the infirmary while on hospice care at the Oregon State Penitentiary, according to the Oregon Department of Corrections. Williams was serving a life sentence after pleading guilty to two counts of murder in July 1973, when he was 32 years old. He was convicted of murdering Vicki Lynn Trent, 20, and Miller Green Jr., 20, who were shot to death in Portland’s Forest Park in September 1972. Little Joe Bell Jr., 23, who was Trent’s boyfriend, was also shot but did not die.
PORTLAND, OR
