'Grateful' Ellis Simms delivers classy response after Sunderland loan cut short

By Michael Graham
 3 days ago

Ellis Simms has used his social media to comment on Everton recalling him early from Sunderland.

Ellis Simms has delivered a classy message to Sunderland after his surprise recall by Everton.

The striker scored seven goals in 17 matches for the Black Cats this season, and that was enough to catch the eye of parent club Everton who opted to bring him back to Goodison Park.

It is undoubtedly a headache that Sunderland could have done without, and Simms says he was ‘grateful’ to have played for Sunderland.

“I would like to say a huge thank you to all the Sunderland players, staff and fans,” Simms wrote on Twitter.

“I’m grateful to have been a part of this amazing club and I wish you all the best for the remainder of the season.”

Simms certainly made an impression at Sunderland, and you get the feeling the northeast club were somewhat blindsided by Everton’s decision to recall him.

Toffees boss Frank Lampard has said the decision was to ‘give Everton an option from the bench,’ although it certainly doesn’t sound like they are in any desperate hurry to give him minutes.

Sunderland, meanwhile, released a statement expressing their gratitude for Simms’ efforts this season.

“Ellis’ return to Merseyside is a real disappointment for us due to the shared progress that he and the Club have made this season,” Kristjaan Speakman said.

“Unfortunately, this is the nature of loans when they are successful, but it is a testament to Tony and the wider staff - and of course to Ellis - that Everton feel he is ready to continue his immediate development in a Premier League environment.

“We all wish Ellis the very best and thank him for the part he has played in our continual progression as a Football Club.”

Sunderland will now look to strengthen their striker ranks in January, with Ross Stewart now the only centre forward in the entire squad.

