Commercial Dispatch
After physically, mentally grueling season, what’s next for Mississippi State football?
TAMPA, Fla. — After it was over, Mississippi State football coach Zach Arnett said he planned to enjoy a nap on the plane ride home, then drink a “nice beverage” of choice. Quarterback Will Rogers said he might turn his phone off for two weeks, enjoying time...
Commercial Dispatch
Rocky game on Rocky Top: Mississippi State men’s basketball buried from beginning at No. 8 Tennessee
The Mississippi State men’s basketball team fell behind 16-0 on Tuesday night at No. 8 Tennessee before the first media timeout could provide some much-needed intervention. Rather than get back into the game, the Bulldogs (11-3, 0-2 Southeastern Conference) fell further and further behind the Volunteers (12-2, 2-0 SEC) in an eventual 87-53 loss at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Commercial Dispatch
‘A great win for Coach Leach’: Mike Leach’s impact, legacy felt as Mississippi State beats Illinois in ReliaQuest Bowl
TAMPA, Fla. — Will Rogers expected a “butt-chewing” as he walked toward Mike Leach on the sideline after the Mississippi State quarterback committed a crucial fumble against Ole Miss in the Nov. 24 Egg Bowl rivalry game. But instead of the tongue-lashing Rogers anticipated, his head coach...
Brad Peterson returning to Mississippi State football staff
A couple of years after announcing he was leaving the coaching profession, Brad Peterson is back with Mississippi State. Peterson announced in March of 2021 that he would be joining Machado-Patano Design Group but couldn’t stay away long. Sources told 247Sports that Zach Arnett is hiring Peterson to be in a position similar to a Chief of Staff for the coach’s first football staff as head coach of the Bulldogs. It’s a return to the staff for Peterson after previously serving as MSU’s Director of Player Personnel from 2016-21.
Look: Brawl Breaks Out After Bowl Game Monday Afternoon
Mississippi State won the game and the fight in Monday's ReliaQuest Bowl. As the Bulldogs picked up the scoop-and-score TD on Illinois' last-gasp effort, an Illini player decided to blindside block a member of MSU's defense 20 yards away from the play; leading to a brawl near midfield. The fight...
saturdaytradition.com
Brawl breaks out between Mississippi State, Illinois following wild game-ending play in ReliaQuest Bowl
Tempers flared after a last second touchdown in the ReliaQuest Bowl. The fight resulted after Illinois was trying to score on a lateral play. Mississippi State took the lead on a short field goal from inside in the Illinois five-yard line beforehand. The Bulldogs then recovered the football on Illinois’ lateral play and took it to the house.
rockytopinsider.com
Everything Rick Barnes Said Ahead Of SEC Home Opener Against Mississippi State
Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the local media Monday morning ahead of the Vols SEC home opener against Mississippi State. The Vols enter their first marquee game at Thompson-Boling Arena 11-2 (1-0 SEC) while Mississippi State (11-2, 0-1 SEC) is coming off back-to-back losses. The eighth-year head coach...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Illinois to honor Mike Leach during ReliaQuest Bowl against Mississippi State
Illinois joins the majority of college football teams that have or will honor Mike Leach during bowl season. The Illini will have a special circumstance since their bowl game is the ReliaQuest Bowl against Leach’s team, Mississippi State. The Illini will wear the helmet sticker that’s commonly used around the SEC and across college football: “MIKE” with a cowbell in place of the i.
Commercial Dispatch
Late rally can’t save Columbus boys from loss at Saltillo in district opener
SALTILLO — A fast start gave way to a stumbling finish, but Saltillo managed to survive its Division 1-5A opener. The Tigers, ranked No. 6 by the Daily Journal, held off a late rally to beat Columbus 58-51 on Tuesday night. Sophomore big man Demetrius Duffy had a big game, scoring 27 points on 12-of-12 shooting and grabbing 13 rebounds.
Commercial Dispatch
Prep roundup: Jeremiah Dumas’ free throws lift Caledonia boys over Mooreville
CALEDONIA — Jeremiah Dumas made two clutch free throws late in Tuesday’s home game against Mooreville, lifting Caledonia High School to a 70-69 district win. Dumas was one of four Cavaliers to finish the game in double figures. Mason Godsey scored 17 points, Quez Barker had 14, and Tylen Simpson had 13.
theunderdogtribune.com
WATCH: Mississippi State’s perfect hype video pays tribute to Mike Leach
Following Mike Leach’s death, a number of football programs have been paying tribute to the Pirate. His innovation and quirky humor were beloved throughout this sport and he radically changed the way that people approach football all across the country. And even though he only spent three seasons in...
The Daily South
Shortly Before His Death, Mike Leach Saved A Struggling Starkville Restaurant
Amongst the countless individuals Mike Leach impacted throughout his incredible 61 years of life is a Black single mom from the Mississippi Delta named Shan Suber. Leach ate at WTF, Suber’s seafood and soul restaurant in Starkville, for the first time in 2020, and was wowed by the honey gold chicken wings (extra crispy). The hole-in-the-wall quickly became Leach’s favorite spot in town, and he spread the gospel of Suber’s honey gold sauce, lobster tail, and Dungeness crab every chance he got.
americanmilitarynews.com
Virginia Ingellis, WWII veteran and Mississippi’s first female American Legion post commander, dies at 96
Northeast Mississippi has lost one of its few remaining World War II veterans and a notable member of Mississippi military history. Virginia Ingellis, a World War II veteran and the first female American Legion post commander in Mississippi, died on Dec. 8. She was 96 years old. Ingellis was born...
Commercial Dispatch
Education: SOCSD students encouraged to participate in art contest
STARKVILLE — All pre-kindergarten through 12th grade students enrolled in the Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District are invited to submit work to the Virtual Buzzy’s Art Contest. The deadline for submission of artwork is January 20. Students are invited to submit an original work of art. Artwork categories include...
Police: Two arrested in connection with shooting into Mississippi residence
Police say two males have been arrested in connection with a Thursday evening shooting into a Starkville residence. On Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at 10:39 p.m., Starkville Police Department officers responded to Orchard Lane near Reed Road to the report of a gunshot victim. Upon arrival, officers discovered a single...
Passenger in vehicle dies on Mississippi highway after car leaves road, overturns multiple times, officials say
A Mississippi woman was killed in a single-vehicle wreck Sunday morning. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol report that the crash occurred at approximately 10 a.m. Sunday on Highway 482 in Neshoba County. According to reports, Breanne Mingo, 21, of Philadelphia, was driving west on Highway 482 ran off the...
wtva.com
National Weather Service: EF-1 tornado struck Union County
ETTA, Miss. (WTVA) - Storms Tuesday morning left behind damage in Union, Itawamba and Tishomingo counties. Union County EMA Director Curt Clayton reported trees down near Etta and a tree on a house. North Mississippi Storm Chasers and Spotters captured several images of damage between Coffey’s Fish and Steak House...
Commercial Dispatch
Community Profile: Facebook group administrator sees forum as a way to build community
In August, Vanessa Poteet’s brother died of a brain aneurysm. He was 43. Right after it happened, Poteet said she was so focused on her grief, there wasn’t much room for extra tasks. So for the first time since she founded the Columbus MS (What’s Going On) community Facebook group in 2014, she paused all interactions from its members.
wtva.com
Driver arrested after car crashed into Columbus house
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A car crashed into a Columbus house on New Year’s Eve and resulted in one arrest. The crash happened that night at Ninth Street and 11th Avenue. Police said the driver was impaired when the crash happened and resulted in the arrest of Asia Sharkey, 29.
darkhorsepressnow.com
21-Year-Old Killed In Neshoba County Crash When Vehicle Flips Multiple Times
WTOK reports that according to a Mississippi Highway Patrol press release, a crash on Highway 482 in Newhoba County killed one person Sunday morning. MHP reports that it was a single-car crash that happened around 10:00 a.m. Sunday. A 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by 21-year-old Breanne Mingo of Philadelphia, MS,...
