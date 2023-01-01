ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Commercial Dispatch

Rocky game on Rocky Top: Mississippi State men’s basketball buried from beginning at No. 8 Tennessee

The Mississippi State men’s basketball team fell behind 16-0 on Tuesday night at No. 8 Tennessee before the first media timeout could provide some much-needed intervention. Rather than get back into the game, the Bulldogs (11-3, 0-2 Southeastern Conference) fell further and further behind the Volunteers (12-2, 2-0 SEC) in an eventual 87-53 loss at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Brad Peterson returning to Mississippi State football staff

A couple of years after announcing he was leaving the coaching profession, Brad Peterson is back with Mississippi State. Peterson announced in March of 2021 that he would be joining Machado-Patano Design Group but couldn’t stay away long. Sources told 247Sports that Zach Arnett is hiring Peterson to be in a position similar to a Chief of Staff for the coach’s first football staff as head coach of the Bulldogs. It’s a return to the staff for Peterson after previously serving as MSU’s Director of Player Personnel from 2016-21.
STARKVILLE, MS
The Spun

Look: Brawl Breaks Out After Bowl Game Monday Afternoon

Mississippi State won the game and the fight in Monday's ReliaQuest Bowl. As the Bulldogs picked up the scoop-and-score TD on Illinois' last-gasp effort, an Illini player decided to blindside block a member of MSU's defense 20 yards away from the play; leading to a brawl near midfield. The fight...
STARKVILLE, MS
saturdaytradition.com

Brawl breaks out between Mississippi State, Illinois following wild game-ending play in ReliaQuest Bowl

Tempers flared after a last second touchdown in the ReliaQuest Bowl. The fight resulted after Illinois was trying to score on a lateral play. Mississippi State took the lead on a short field goal from inside in the Illinois five-yard line beforehand. The Bulldogs then recovered the football on Illinois’ lateral play and took it to the house.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
rockytopinsider.com

Everything Rick Barnes Said Ahead Of SEC Home Opener Against Mississippi State

Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the local media Monday morning ahead of the Vols SEC home opener against Mississippi State. The Vols enter their first marquee game at Thompson-Boling Arena 11-2 (1-0 SEC) while Mississippi State (11-2, 0-1 SEC) is coming off back-to-back losses. The eighth-year head coach...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Illinois to honor Mike Leach during ReliaQuest Bowl against Mississippi State

Illinois joins the majority of college football teams that have or will honor Mike Leach during bowl season. The Illini will have a special circumstance since their bowl game is the ReliaQuest Bowl against Leach’s team, Mississippi State. The Illini will wear the helmet sticker that’s commonly used around the SEC and across college football: “MIKE” with a cowbell in place of the i.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Commercial Dispatch

Late rally can’t save Columbus boys from loss at Saltillo in district opener

SALTILLO — A fast start gave way to a stumbling finish, but Saltillo managed to survive its Division 1-5A opener. The Tigers, ranked No. 6 by the Daily Journal, held off a late rally to beat Columbus 58-51 on Tuesday night. Sophomore big man Demetrius Duffy had a big game, scoring 27 points on 12-of-12 shooting and grabbing 13 rebounds.
SALTILLO, MS
theunderdogtribune.com

WATCH: Mississippi State’s perfect hype video pays tribute to Mike Leach

Following Mike Leach’s death, a number of football programs have been paying tribute to the Pirate. His innovation and quirky humor were beloved throughout this sport and he radically changed the way that people approach football all across the country. And even though he only spent three seasons in...
STARKVILLE, MS
The Daily South

Shortly Before His Death, Mike Leach Saved A Struggling Starkville Restaurant

Amongst the countless individuals Mike Leach impacted throughout his incredible 61 years of life is a Black single mom from the Mississippi Delta named Shan Suber. Leach ate at WTF, Suber’s seafood and soul restaurant in Starkville, for the first time in 2020, and was wowed by the honey gold chicken wings (extra crispy). The hole-in-the-wall quickly became Leach’s favorite spot in town, and he spread the gospel of Suber’s honey gold sauce, lobster tail, and Dungeness crab every chance he got.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Education: SOCSD students encouraged to participate in art contest

STARKVILLE — All pre-kindergarten through 12th grade students enrolled in the Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District are invited to submit work to the Virtual Buzzy’s Art Contest. The deadline for submission of artwork is January 20. Students are invited to submit an original work of art. Artwork categories include...
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

National Weather Service: EF-1 tornado struck Union County

ETTA, Miss. (WTVA) - Storms Tuesday morning left behind damage in Union, Itawamba and Tishomingo counties. Union County EMA Director Curt Clayton reported trees down near Etta and a tree on a house. North Mississippi Storm Chasers and Spotters captured several images of damage between Coffey’s Fish and Steak House...
UNION COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Driver arrested after car crashed into Columbus house

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A car crashed into a Columbus house on New Year’s Eve and resulted in one arrest. The crash happened that night at Ninth Street and 11th Avenue. Police said the driver was impaired when the crash happened and resulted in the arrest of Asia Sharkey, 29.
COLUMBUS, MS

