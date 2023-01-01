Man, child sent to hospital after Louisville Expo Center shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – The Louisville police were called to the Kentucky Expo Center around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday regarding a shooting.

A man and child were sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the Louisville Metro Police Department said both are expected to make a recovery.

The expo center was hosting two events over the weekend, including a gun show.

The police are still searching for the shooter.

