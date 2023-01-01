Read full article on original website
Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch
Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
Daily Beast
Why Are Fans Treating Jen Shah’s Sentencing Like It’s the Super Bowl?
If my Twitter timeline—which is now mostly tweets from unfamiliar accounts that share my taste in celebrities—is accurate, this upcoming Friday, Jan. 6, marks a new national holiday. As you probably know, that date already has some significance. This year will be the second anniversary of insurrectionists storming...
Daily Beast
The Golden Globes Managed to Snag Some Stars After All
In exactly a week (yes, on a Tuesday), NBC will broadcast the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards after boycotting the ceremony in 2022 following allegations of racism and bribery within the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Emmy-winning comedian Jerrod Carmichael will host. Comedy legend Eddie Murphy will receive the honorary Cecil B. DeMille Award. And Ryan Murphy will take home the Carol Burnett Award for his achievements in television.
Daily Beast
Secrets of Bravo’s ‘Below Deck: Adventure’: Chief Stew Faye Clarke Tells All
Talking with Faye Clarke is a wild experience. Every four or five minutes, she will casually mention another country that she lived in, in another part of the world, while working a completely different career from the one she is doing now. Of course, that’s what probably made Clarke so suited for that current job, the one we met to talk about: as chief stew on the current season of Bravo’s Below Deck: Adventure.
Whoopi Goldberg Won’t Let Joy Behar Forget Her Infamous On-Air Tumble During Football Safety Convo on ‘The View’
The View fans may have moved beyond Joy Behar‘s infamous fall nearly a year later, but Whoopi Goldberg sure hasn’t. The co-host slipped in a joke about Behar’s tumble on today’s show, reminding her of the incident during a conversation about Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin, who remains in critical condition after collapsing on the field during a Monday (Jan. 2) game. The discussion began with the panelists sharing their own experiences with football in their families. Sunny Hostin, who described Hamlin’s cardiac arrest as “every parents’ nightmare with a kid who plays football,” shared her own son’s story with the sport....
Daily Beast
The Pogues’ Shane MacGowan Confirms He Has Encephalitis
Shane MacGowan, frontman of The Pogues, has confirmed that he is suffering from encephalitis or inflammation of the brain. The 65-year-old punk rocker was hospitalized last month but is now back home, according to a New Year’s Instagram post. “Hi friends, I’m sitting here suffering from encephalitis,” he says in the video. “The light is killing me... but I wanted to wish you a Happy New Year and Happy Christmas. And many more, and all the luck in the world and all the love.” McGowan did not say what is causing the encephalitis.
