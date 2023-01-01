Shane MacGowan, frontman of The Pogues, has confirmed that he is suffering from encephalitis or inflammation of the brain. The 65-year-old punk rocker was hospitalized last month but is now back home, according to a New Year’s Instagram post. “Hi friends, I’m sitting here suffering from encephalitis,” he says in the video. “The light is killing me... but I wanted to wish you a Happy New Year and Happy Christmas. And many more, and all the luck in the world and all the love.” McGowan did not say what is causing the encephalitis.

2 DAYS AGO