ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDEL 1150AM

18 year old arrested for alleged armed robbery

Allegedly showing the Concord Pike Exxon gas station employee a handgun and fleeing with cash, 18 year old Daniel Eddy (Wilmington) has been arrested by Delaware State Police. The December 26 armed robbery led to DSP obtaining a warrant for his arrest on January 3, 2023. While police were taking him into custody, Eddy was attempting to enter a car that had been reported stolen in New Castle County.
WILMINGTON, DE
firststateupdate.com

Woman Stabbed To Death At Fairfax Motel Identified

The Delaware State Police have identified the victim of the homicide that occurred on December 30, 2022, in Wilmington as Isheena Williams, 26, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Delaware State Police are investigating a homicide that occurred yesterday evening at a Wilmington hotel. Officials said on December 30, 2022, at approximately...
WILMINGTON, DE
sanatogapost.com

Casino Resort Security Officer Facing Theft Charge

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – A 61-year-old Philadelphia woman, employed as a security officer at the Valley Forge Casino Resort, 1160 First Ave., has been charged with theft and receiving stolen property following an incident Pennsylvania State Police said occurred Saturday (Dec. 31, 2022) at 10:22 p.m. Troopers from...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Couple Found Dead In Delaware County Home: Report

Authorities are searching for answers after two people were found dead in a Delaware County home.State police were called to a home on Highland Drive in Chester Heights Borough at about 5:15 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2 for a welfare check, troopers said in a release. There, police found two bodies.…
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
southjerseyobserver.com

Camden County Police Searching for Two Males

The Camden County Police Department is looking for individuals who are missing. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the CCPD tip line at (856) 757-7042. Charles Sims from Parkside. Charles Sims, 55, has been reported missing from the 1400 block of Kenwood Avenue. He is described...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

13-year-old reported missing in Philadelphia

Submitted by Philadelphia PD PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating a 13-year-old missing person Tymiere Hunter. He was last seen on Monday, January 2, 2023, at 6:00 P.M., on the 58XX block of Belmar Street. He is 5’2″, 119 lbs., thin build, brown eyes, black hair and was last seen wearing a black sweatpants, white t-shirt and black jacket. Anyone with any information on Tymiere’s whereabouts is asked to please contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or 911. The post 13-year-old reported missing in Philadelphia appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Two deadly shootings in Philadelphia under investigation

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating two separate deadly shootings that killed two men Tuesday in North Philly and Hunting Park.A 28-year-old man was pronounced dead early Tuesday morning after police went to the 900 block of West Hunting Park Avenue for a shooting. The man was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, police say.Officials say no weapons were recovered and there is no arrest at this time. The shooting is under investigation by the Homicide Detectives Division.A 39-year-old man was taken to a hospital Tuesday afternoon after a shooting near North 15 Street & Germantown Avenue. The man was later pronounced dead and police say the man had one gunshot wound to the chest and one to his lower stomach.There is also no arrest for the deadly shooting at this time.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
firststateupdate.com

Happening Now: Barricaded Shooter Inside Home That Is On Fire

Police are currently on scene on Lake View Road in Wilmington for a barricaded subject incident. Avoid S. Union Street at Lakeview Road in Wilmington – Police are closing S. Union Street (Kirkwood Highway) – The subject is reportedly shooting from the home and the house is on fire.
WILMINGTON, DE
WBOC

Felony Assault at Dewey Beach

DEWEY BEACH, Del. - Police are requesting the public's help regarding a serious assault incident on New Year's Day. The Dewey Beach Police Department say on Jan. 1, around 1:37 a.m., a group of people were standing on the south bound Coastal Highway sidewalk near Bellevue Street when a 21-year-old man from Wilmington was assaulted by a white male in his 20's.
CBS Philly

2 dead after crash on I-95 in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A person was thrown from their vehicle and another car flipped multiple times in a crash that killed two people on Interstate 95 Wednesday morning, according to police.Just before 1 a.m., Pennsylvania state troopers arrived at the scene near the Allegheny Avenue exit (Exit 25) and found three damaged vehicles, according to an incident report.Investigators believe the crash happened when a vehicle stopped in the right center lane of I-95's northbound side. It's not clear why that vehicle stopped, but it was rear-ended by a second vehicle. The impact ejected the driver of the front vehicle onto the highway. The second vehicle flipped multiple times before coming to a rest in the center lane. The driver of that vehicle was also ejected.The drivers of those vehicles were pronounced dead on the scene.A third vehicle then crashed into the concrete barrier on the shoulder. That driver was taken to Temple University Hospital and listed in stable condition.The crash caused traffic delays overnight and the highway was closed for several hours Wednesday morning.Troopers were on the scene with flashlights and investigating the crash.Lanes reopened around 6 a.m. after several hours.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Man Arrested For Robbing Local Bank

JACKSON – A Bayville man has been arrested and charged after robbing a TD Bank in Jackson Township Monday afternoon, police said. Around 4:15 p.m., the Jackson Township Police Department was notified that a local TD Bank had been robbed. Police Chief Matthew D. Kunz told Jersey Shore Online that the suspect had brandished a knife in order to obtain the money. The suspect then fled with the money in an unknown direction, Kunz said.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Epicenter of Philadelphia gun violence found in a few ZIP codes

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- 2022 was a violent year in Philadelphia. 514 people were killed in the city; on average, that's more than one person murdered per day. In total, 2,273 people were shot in Philadelphia last year, according to data provided by the Philadelphia Police Department. That's slightly less than 2021, but it's still well above 2019 before the pandemic. CBS Philadelphia found many shootings are concentrated in just several neighborhoods, leaving behind a horrible toll of trauma for those living in those areas. Security video from October shows three gunmen running from a vehicle and ambushing a 19-year-old man.They were firing more...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy