Mason Lions Host Couple Who Hiked Appalachian TrailMason 48854Mason, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LansingTed RiversLansing, MI
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State survives late scare from Spartans, moves to 10-0 on the seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in MichiganTravel MavenPotterville, MI
Jim Harbaugh's Latest Quote Makes It Great to be a Michigan WolverineTracy StengelEast Lansing, MI
Michigan State Football Loses 9th Player To Transfer Portal
Without a bowl game to prepare for, Michigan State football got an early start on reshaping its roster for the 2023 football season. The Spartans added a small but talented 2023 recruiting class, composed of 15 high school prospects, as well as 11 incoming transfers. However, Michigan State has suffered several departures as well, the latest being redshirt junior defensive back Tate Hallock.
WLNS
1-2 Vandals Vandalize Laingsburg Baseball Field
It doesn't matter what the coaches say, it doesn't matter what the players say, it even doesn't matter what the betting experts say: The fate of the Fiesta Bowl lies in the hands of a rhino at the Phoenix Zoo. (Dec. 30, 2022)
Pat Caputo: QB remains issue at Michigan
It was a golden opportunity wasted. TCU is solid, yet chances are if Michigan reaches college football’s version of the Final Four in the future the Wolverines will face a stronger squad.
WILX-TV
Deer cull on hold as East Lansing residents remain torn
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A plan to cull deer in East Lansing is on hold while people voice their thoughts on the subject. A survey from people who live in the city is due this Friday. Here’s a little background about the deer cull in East Lansing:. It’s...
WILX-TV
Heavy fog leads to rain, and a jackpot grows
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole is at the Now Desk as 2023 kicks off with heavy fog that makes way for rain. Maureen Halliday joins to take a look at some of the top trending stories of the morning including the first baby born at Sparrow in the new year and we get way too excited and say it’s 2024 already.
thumbwind.com
Michigan Walleye Season Change On Saginaw River & Saginaw Bay Starts Today
Effective January 1, 2023, the Michigan walleye season will be open year-round on the lower Saginaw River in Bay and Saginaw counties from the mouth of the river upstream to the West Center Street (Douglas G. Schenk) Bridge. Table of Contents. Walleye Season Changes on Lower Saginaw River. Walleye Season...
Popular Broadcaster Leslie Toldo Bids Final Farewell to Mid-Michigan TV Viewers
After more than three decades as a broadcaster, Leslie Toldo is leaving Mid-Michigan TV and has offered a heartfelt goodbye to viewers. The popular broadcaster, who has more than 16,000 followers on social media made the announcement last week on Facebook that today (Jan 2) would be her last day on the air at WEYI-TV (NBC-25) and WSMH-TV (Fox 66).
Jackson park monument vandalized with spray paint
A monument at Ella Sharp Park has been defaced with red spray paint.
WILX-TV
Patchy fog, showers midweek, and we celebrate an Italian classic
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole is at the Now Desk check out the fog and rain sticking around. Maureen Halliday joins to take a look at some of the top trending stories of the day and what we’re working on for News 10 Today at 11.
WILX-TV
Lansing woman remembers friend, music producer Kaz Drumatik
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - “I would say dream. I would say music. And I would say creativity.” Three words Yanice Jackson, publisher of The Chronicle News, said comes to mind when thinking of Kaz Drumatik -- a 40 year old music producer shot and killed on New Year’s Eve.
WILX-TV
Fog and rain remain and a nutty addition to your winter drink menu
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford joins the Now Desk to preview some heavy fog that may impact your upcoming travel plans. Plus we take a look at some of the top stories of the afternoon, including a lawsuit filed against Southwest Airlines, along with what we’re working on for 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
WILX-TV
Man dies in car crash in Oakland Township
OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A man is dead after being hit by a car in Oakland Township. The Oakland County Sheriff is looking for a driver that hit and killed a man from Shelby Township with their car. According to WDIV Local 4 in Detroit, 22-year-old Benjamin Kable, who died in the crash, was a senior at Michigan State University.
Michigan doctor found dead, new home built for mother of triplets: Jackson headlines Dec. 24-29
JACKSON, MI – A Michigan doctor reported missing before Christmas was found dead in a frozen pond behind his home this week. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed. Dr. Bolek Jahan Payan was a well-respected psychiatrist and the friendliest of neighbors, according to people...
WILX-TV
Senator-elect Sarah Anthony to be sworn in at the State Capitol
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Senator-elect Sarah Anthony will be sworn in at the State Capitol on Wednesday. Making history as the first African American woman to represent mid-Michigan in the state’s senate. Anthony beat her republican opponent Nkenge Ayanna Robertson during the midterm election in November She will be...
WILX-TV
Rain and fog slow the morning drive and why you should toss a cake
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole is at the Now Desk check out when the rain and fog will let up. Maureen Halliday joins to take a look at some of the top trending stories of the day and what we’re working on for News 10 Today at 11.
WILX-TV
Building on Michigan Avenue shot at on New Year’s
LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Gunshots were fired at a building on the corner of Michigan Avenue and Detroit Street. On Sunday, Lansing Township Police announced that employees of the Peoples Kitchen said that an unknown person or group of people came to the area and fired guns at the building and parking lot. This comes after one person died and another was left in critical condition after a shooting in a recording studio in the same building Saturday night.
WWMTCw
Jackson man arrested for alleged stabbings, attack with a hammer
UNION CITY, Mich. — A 31-year-old man from Jackson was arrested after attacking two victims on Burlington Road on Monday, according to the Branch County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect first attacked a 33-year-old man from Union City from behind and stabbed him several times in the back, chest, and neck, according to deputies.
WILX-TV
Saving lives at the Lansing Mall
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Your heart stopping is a scary concept, but it’s more common than you might think. Every 90 seconds someone dies of cardiac arrest, according to the American Heart Association. A CPR Co. inside the Lansing Mall does CPR certification classes among others. It’s owned by...
WNEM
Police: 9-year-old missing Flint boy found, mother in custody
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 9-year-old Flint boy who was reported missing, has been found and was returned safely, police said.. Leviante Goree Davis Jr., 9, was taken by his biological mom from his elementary school about two months ago, Michigan State Police said. Leviante is 4′6″ and weighs 80...
WILX-TV
Dry January and how to stick with it
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The first Monday of the year means you might be thinking of resolutions. You might also be nursing a holiday hangover. Dry January is a national initiative to get people to start drinking less. Before you pick up your next bottle, substance abuse experts say to ask yourself these questions.
