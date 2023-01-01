Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brace Yourself Having to Pay High Prices for a Chance to Watch The 2023 College Football National ChampionshipLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our BackyardTrisha FayeSouthlake, TX
North Texas man arrested for killing 8-year-old grandson on New Year's DayLarry LeaseRichland Hills, TX
Lewisville Woman Pleads Guilty to Embezzling Over $29 Million from EmployerLarry LeaseLewisville, TX
McDonald's Opens Fully Automated Restaurant - No HumansTy D.Fort Worth, TX
Related
WILX-TV
Spartan Women’s Basketball Outlasts Northwestern, 71-64
EVANSTON, Ill. (MSU Athletics) - Michigan State women’s basketball earned its fourth-straight win with a 71-64 victory over Northwestern on Monday night at Welsh-Ryan Arena. The Spartans improved 10-5 overall and improved to 2-2 in Big Ten action. This was MSU’s first win at Welsh-Ryan since 2014. The Wildcats fall to 6-7 overall and 0-3 in league action.
WILX-TV
Deer cull on hold as East Lansing residents remain torn
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A plan to cull deer in East Lansing is on hold while people voice their thoughts on the subject. A survey from people who live in the city is due this Friday. Here’s a little background about the deer cull in East Lansing:. It’s...
WILX-TV
Lifting fog leads to possible record highs and more
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford is at the Now Desk as the fog that kicked off 2023 lifts and makes way for rain. We take a look at some of the top trending stories of the morning including the Mega Millions jackpot growing and a very happy birthday is in store!
WILX-TV
Heavy fog leads to rain, and a jackpot grows
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole is at the Now Desk as 2023 kicks off with heavy fog that makes way for rain. Maureen Halliday joins to take a look at some of the top trending stories of the morning including the first baby born at Sparrow in the new year and we get way too excited and say it’s 2024 already.
WILX-TV
Fog and rain remain and a nutty addition to your winter drink menu
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford joins the Now Desk to preview some heavy fog that may impact your upcoming travel plans. Plus we take a look at some of the top stories of the afternoon, including a lawsuit filed against Southwest Airlines, along with what we’re working on for 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
WILX-TV
Patchy fog, showers midweek, and we celebrate an Italian classic
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole is at the Now Desk check out the fog and rain sticking around. Maureen Halliday joins to take a look at some of the top trending stories of the day and what we’re working on for News 10 Today at 11.
WILX-TV
Rain and fog slow the morning drive and why you should toss a cake
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole is at the Now Desk check out when the rain and fog will let up. Maureen Halliday joins to take a look at some of the top trending stories of the day and what we’re working on for News 10 Today at 11.
WILX-TV
Dry January and how to stick with it
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The first Monday of the year means you might be thinking of resolutions. You might also be nursing a holiday hangover. Dry January is a national initiative to get people to start drinking less. Before you pick up your next bottle, substance abuse experts say to ask yourself these questions.
WILX-TV
Senator-elect Sarah Anthony to be sworn in at the State Capitol
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Senator-elect Sarah Anthony will be sworn in at the State Capitol on Wednesday. Making history as the first African American woman to represent mid-Michigan in the state’s senate. Anthony beat her republican opponent Nkenge Ayanna Robertson during the midterm election in November She will be...
WILX-TV
Lansing woman remembers friend, music producer Kaz Drumatik
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - “I would say dream. I would say music. And I would say creativity.” Three words Yanice Jackson, publisher of The Chronicle News, said comes to mind when thinking of Kaz Drumatik -- a 40 year old music producer shot and killed on New Year’s Eve.
WILX-TV
Building on Michigan Avenue shot at on New Year’s
LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Gunshots were fired at a building on the corner of Michigan Avenue and Detroit Street. On Sunday, Lansing Township Police announced that employees of the Peoples Kitchen said that an unknown person or group of people came to the area and fired guns at the building and parking lot. This comes after one person died and another was left in critical condition after a shooting in a recording studio in the same building Saturday night.
WILX-TV
Man dies in car crash in Oakland Township
OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A man is dead after being hit by a car in Oakland Township. The Oakland County Sheriff is looking for a driver that hit and killed a man from Shelby Township with their car. According to WDIV Local 4 in Detroit, 22-year-old Benjamin Kable, who died in the crash, was a senior at Michigan State University.
WILX-TV
Saving lives at the Lansing Mall
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Your heart stopping is a scary concept, but it’s more common than you might think. Every 90 seconds someone dies of cardiac arrest, according to the American Heart Association. A CPR Co. inside the Lansing Mall does CPR certification classes among others. It’s owned by...
WILX-TV
Mayor Schor announces American Rescue Plan grant awards in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mayor Andy Schor announced that local organizations were awarded grants as part of the City’s allocation of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). On Tuesday, Schor said that the ARPA appropriations resolution, which was proposed by him and passed by the Lansing City Council, set aside just under $2 million to be sent out to community groups.
WILX-TV
Livingston County Sheriff seeks 2 accused of using stolen card to buy $1K worth of lottery tickets
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying two people. According to authorities, the two men fraudulently used someone’s credit card to purchase nearly $1,000 in gasoline and lottery tickets. The two were driving what appears to be a white van.
WILX-TV
Lansing Branch NAACP to swear-in new president, Harold A. Pope
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Longtime NAACP member and Lansing resident Harold A. Pope has been elected president of the Lansing Branch NAACP. All the branch officers will receive the Oath of Office at the ceremony with the participation of the executive committee and other branch members. In addition to Pope,...
WILX-TV
Howell to give out free radon tests
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Officials in Howell are handing out free radon tests. Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas found in soil and rock in all parts of the United States. The colorless and odorless gas is the leading cause of lung cancer in nonsmokers. Officials said testing is the only way to know if you or your family are at risk.
WILX-TV
Sparrow Hospital announces first baby of the new year
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A couple welcomed 2023 with their newborn on Sunday. In the early morning hours of New Year’s Day, EW. Sparrow Hospital welcomed baby Sofia. She was born at 1:43 a.m. and weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces to parents Karen and Ben from Lansing. Sparrow said...
WILX-TV
Your Health: Metastatic cancer breakthroughs
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - New breakthroughs are keeping women alive longer. Of the women diagnosed with breast cancer, 5% have metastatic disease, meaning it has spread to other parts of the body. The good news is survival rates are climbing. Sandy Cassanelli was 37 years old with two daughters in...
WILX-TV
Clinton man dies after car crash in Lenawee County
ADRIAN, Mich. (WILX) - A man has died after a van hit him on US-233 over the holidays. The incident took place on Wednesday, Dec. 28 just after 7 a.m. when a van driving southeast on US-233 hit a man walking on the eastbound lane. The 38-year-old man from Clinton died in the crash. Meanwhile, police said the driver of the van was not hurt. This happened east of Industrial Drive in Adrian.
Comments / 0