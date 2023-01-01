ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Digital Collegian

Sean Clifford, Ji'Ayir Brown named Rose Bowl MVPs in final Penn State football game

In their last college game, Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford and safety Ji'Ayir Brown were named Rose Bowl offensive MVP and defensive MVP, respectively. Clifford went 16-for-22 with 279 yards and two touchdowns, with one being a deep ball to wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith for 88 yards. Brown had an...
Digital Collegian

Rose Bowl appearances have left lasting impact on Penn State football, even without successful history

When USC’s Matt Boermeester converted a 46-yard field goal to take home the 2017 Rose Bowl, disappointment was apparent on Penn State’s sideline. The made field goal ended a nine-game winning streak that spanned four months and included a Big Ten Championship victory. Entering the game, the Nittany Lions were ranked No. 5 in the country and were just barely left out of the College Football Playoff after a controversial decision. The 2017 Rose Bowl was a chance to prove the committee wrong.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Rose Bowl berth solidifies major improvement from Penn State football’s offensive line

While Penn State offensive lineman JB Nelson wants to “block out the noise,” the Nittany Lions’ offensive line will have to block Utah’s front seven in the Rose Bowl. Penn State’s offensive line endured a rough 2021 campaign a season ago, but it completely flipped the script in 2022. The Nittany Lions didn’t have a 100-yard rusher last season, but the run game has arguably been their strength on offense entering the Rose Bowl.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Sights and Sounds from Penn State’s Rose Bowl Pep Rally

LOS ANGELES -- Penn State hosted its Rose Bowl Pep Rally on Sunday, the day before the 109th Rose Bowl. The rally was held at the L.A. Live entertainment complex outside of Crypto.com Arena. Special guests included James Franklin, Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Patrick Kraft and football lettermen such...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State men's hockey holds strong in latest USCHO rankings

Penn State’s ranking stayed stagnant in the latest USCHO coaches poll. The Nittany Lions remain entrenched as the No. 5 team in the country following last weekend’s sweep of RIT. This sweep was the first time the blue and white had gone 2-0 against a ranked opponent all...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State men's volleyball cracks top 5 in AVCA preseason rankings

Penn State's season is right around the corner, and the AVCA has released its preseason coaches poll. In the initial poll, the Nittany Lions have been placed at No. 4. They are placed behind Hawai'i, UCLA and Long Beach State. Penn State will kick off its season this Friday with...
Digital Collegian

Penn State men’s basketball defeats Iowa for 5th straight victory

In hopes to open the bulk of Big Ten play on a high note, Penn State got the job done in its home matchup with Iowa, defeating the Hawkeyes 83-79. Three days removed from what was a lackluster offensive performance against Delaware State on Thursday, the Nittany Lions turned it around Sunday evening and shot the roof off the Bryce Jordan Center.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

