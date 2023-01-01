Read full article on original website
Digital Collegian
Sean Clifford ends 6-year Penn State football career as a Rose Bowl champion
PASADENA, Calif. — Near the front steps of Rose Bowl Stadium stood an 11-year old Sean Clifford, unaware that over a decade later he’d be playing in its confines, capping off a six-year Penn State career. As he held the Leishman Trophy on the postgame stage following his...
Digital Collegian
Ji'Ayir Brown leads with huge game as turnovers push Penn State football's defense to Rose Bowl win
PASADENA, Calif. — Ji’Ayir Brown, the player who’s always smiling, was smiling more than ever while taking in the Rose Bowl win, knowing that’d be the last time he was going to wear a Penn State uniform. Brown played like it was his final game and...
Digital Collegian
Sean Clifford, Ji'Ayir Brown named Rose Bowl MVPs in final Penn State football game
In their last college game, Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford and safety Ji'Ayir Brown were named Rose Bowl offensive MVP and defensive MVP, respectively. Clifford went 16-for-22 with 279 yards and two touchdowns, with one being a deep ball to wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith for 88 yards. Brown had an...
Digital Collegian
Game Grades | Penn State football’s 35-21 Rose Bowl defeat against Utah
Penn State took down Utah to pick up its second Rose Bowl win in history, finishing the season 11-2. The Nittany Lions duked it out in the first half with the Utes, but stormed ahead in the second half, winning 35-21. Here are some game grades for Penn State’s Rose...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football wallops Utah in 109th Rose Bowl behind explosive offense, stout defense
PASADENA, Calif. — It’d been six years since Penn State’s last trip to the Rose Bowl, a game that shifted the program on an upward trajectory despite the loss, only to return after ups and downs on the tail end of a combined 11-11 record over its previous two seasons.
Digital Collegian
Pair of long touchdowns highlight offensive outburst in Penn State football's Rose Bowl win vs. Utah
Fireworks may have been sent off during the national anthem before the Rose Bowl started, but Nick Singleton and KeAndre Lambert-Smith set off fireworks of their own on the gridiron. Tied at 14-14, Penn State was backed up at its own 5-yard line to kick off the second half. After...
Digital Collegian
Walk-on linebacker Dominic DeLuca put on scholarship by Penn State football
Penn State linebacker Dominic DeLuca has officially received a scholarship spot. The walk-on linebacker has been productive in his relief duties over the course of the 2022 season. DeLuca tallied 29 total tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack and a blocked punt this season. Despite being the backup linebacker...
Digital Collegian
Rose Bowl appearances have left lasting impact on Penn State football, even without successful history
When USC’s Matt Boermeester converted a 46-yard field goal to take home the 2017 Rose Bowl, disappointment was apparent on Penn State’s sideline. The made field goal ended a nine-game winning streak that spanned four months and included a Big Ten Championship victory. Entering the game, the Nittany Lions were ranked No. 5 in the country and were just barely left out of the College Football Playoff after a controversial decision. The 2017 Rose Bowl was a chance to prove the committee wrong.
Digital Collegian
Rose Bowl berth solidifies major improvement from Penn State football’s offensive line
While Penn State offensive lineman JB Nelson wants to “block out the noise,” the Nittany Lions’ offensive line will have to block Utah’s front seven in the Rose Bowl. Penn State’s offensive line endured a rough 2021 campaign a season ago, but it completely flipped the script in 2022. The Nittany Lions didn’t have a 100-yard rusher last season, but the run game has arguably been their strength on offense entering the Rose Bowl.
Digital Collegian
Sights and Sounds from Penn State’s Rose Bowl Pep Rally
LOS ANGELES -- Penn State hosted its Rose Bowl Pep Rally on Sunday, the day before the 109th Rose Bowl. The rally was held at the L.A. Live entertainment complex outside of Crypto.com Arena. Special guests included James Franklin, Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Patrick Kraft and football lettermen such...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football adds transfer wide receiver in midst of Rose Bowl celebration
Penn State has more to celebrate after the Rose Bowl on Monday night. Former NC State wide receiver Devin Carter announced his transfer commitment to the Nittany Lions immediately following the team’s victory over Utah. After nabbing six touchdowns in 2021, Carter tallied 406 receiving yards and two touchdowns...
Digital Collegian
James Franklin gives injury updates on Penn State football's Olu Fashanu, Keyvone Lee
James Franklin gave some good news regarding two Penn Staters who have missed some time this season due to injuries. Franklin announced that sophomore running back Keyvone Lee will be available for the Rose Bowl, while sophomore offensive tackle Olu Fashanu will be a game-time decision. “Keyvone will be available,”...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's hockey holds strong in latest USCHO rankings
Penn State’s ranking stayed stagnant in the latest USCHO coaches poll. The Nittany Lions remain entrenched as the No. 5 team in the country following last weekend’s sweep of RIT. This sweep was the first time the blue and white had gone 2-0 against a ranked opponent all...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's volleyball cracks top 5 in AVCA preseason rankings
Penn State's season is right around the corner, and the AVCA has released its preseason coaches poll. In the initial poll, the Nittany Lions have been placed at No. 4. They are placed behind Hawai'i, UCLA and Long Beach State. Penn State will kick off its season this Friday with...
Digital Collegian
SEE IT: Penn State men's hockey's Christian Berger gets checked into RIT bench, breaks door
Penn State’s return to action last Friday on the road against RIT brought a unique sight to the contest. Near the end of the first period, a routine body check laid down by RIT’s Tanner Andrew laid on Nittany Lion Christian Berger snapped the Tigers’ bench door off its hinges, stalling the game.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s basketball defeats Iowa for 5th straight victory
In hopes to open the bulk of Big Ten play on a high note, Penn State got the job done in its home matchup with Iowa, defeating the Hawkeyes 83-79. Three days removed from what was a lackluster offensive performance against Delaware State on Thursday, the Nittany Lions turned it around Sunday evening and shot the roof off the Bryce Jordan Center.
Digital Collegian
Pair of former Penn State women's volleyball players sign with Puerto Rican volleyball club
Two former Penn State players signed with Criollas de Caguas to play professionally in the island of Puerto Rico. Setter Seleisa Elisaia and outside hitter Kashauna Williams are kicking off their pro careers on Feb. 2, when the league begins its regular season. Criollas de Caguas is known for its...
Digital Collegian
Penn State’s Center for the Performing Arts to bring back Mwenso and the Shakes for free events
Mwenso and the Shakes are returning to State College starting Jan. 17 to host various free public events. An "ensemble of Black roots musicians and performers" led by Michael Mwenso, according to a Center for the Performing Arts at Penn State release, the group is returning to State College after performing other events in the past.
