Effective: 2023-01-04 09:31:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-04 10:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Dont wait until you see the first lightning flash before heading to safety. Move indoors at the first sign of threatening skies or the first sound of thunder. Deadly lightning strikes can occur well ahead of an approaching storm, prior to the arrival of rain and wind. Make sure that lightning is well away from your location before resuming outdoor activity. Target Area: Anson; Stanly Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Anson and Stanly Counties through 1030 AM EST At 937 AM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Downtown Concord to near Indian Trail to near Elgin. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Albemarle, Wadesboro, Badin Lake, Ansonville, Plyler, Fairview In Union County, Polkton, Locust, Norwood and Badin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

ANSON COUNTY, NC ・ 2 HOURS AGO