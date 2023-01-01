ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galloway, NJ

Beach Radio

Must Try Restaurants in 2023 from the Jersey Shore From the "Best of NJ List"

We love our restaurants at the Jersey Shore. Not just Ocean and Monmouth Counties, but up and down the Jersey Coast. Recently, bestofnj.com put together a list of the "best" restaurants to definitely try in the new year. I agree with most of them, even with the ones that are in South Jersey, at the Jersey Shore. Seafood is something that always makes me feel like the Jersey Shore. There is nothing better than a delicious seafood restaurant at the Shore.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Great winter day trip close to New Jersey

In the last decade or so, Philadelphia has been trying to compete in some ways with its big brother, The Big Apple. Philly is much easier to get into and out of than NYC and has plenty of winter attractions for every member of the family. Dilworth Plaza is the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
105.7 The Hawk

A One Of A Kind Restaurant Is Replacing Chomp! In Toms River, NJ

We finally know what's going on with the former Chomp! building off 37 in Toms River, and again it looks like this will be a unique and delicious addition to Ocean County. To catch you up, just in case you missed it late last year I had a bunch of questions in regards to what was going on with Chomp! in Toms River.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
watchthetramcarplease.com

The Original North Wildwood Bulkhead is Behind 1900 Condos.

I went to the North Wildwood’s Beach yesterday. From 12th Street north the dunes are all but gone but the beach looks great. We saw one person sitting in a beach chair enjoying the day on the North Wildwood Beach. Now, from 13th Street South the dunes are being eroded with sand walls about 15-20ft.
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

January Promotions at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City

See all that’s happening at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Atlantic City this month. New Member Promotion- New members will receive $20 Free Play or express bet upon sign up. $35,000 Holiday Hot Seat- Monday, Jan. 16, from 2 to 7 p.m.- Five players will be selected every 30 minutes from 2 to 6:30 p.m. to win up to $500 in Bonus Free Play. At 7 p.m. 10 winners will be selected to win $1,000 Bonus Free Play. Player’s must be playing with their Wild Card to be eligible.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
atlanticcityweekly.com

5 places to cozy up with a cocktail

Frigid weather can be downright depressing, but curing the winter blues is often as easy as stepping inside a local pub or tavern where the staff, clientele and atmosphere are always warm and welcoming. Here are a handful of spots where that concept has been put into practice for decades.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Amazing: 28 Google Maps Pictures Show How Quickly Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Has Changed

Andy Warhol once said, "They always say time changes things, but you actually have to change them yourself." And some people have by building Super Wawas and a Walmart in EHT. A lot has changed over a relatively short amount of time in Egg Harbor Township. Really, it wasn't that long ago that you could zip around the circle in front of the airport without stopping for a red light or park your car in what was then a huge empty lot in front of the Shore Mall (there's a buffet there now).
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

