New Year’s Resolutions for SouthCoast Cities and Towns
The new year is upon us, and with the arrival of 2023, many are making – and in some cases, already breaking – New Year's resolutions. The start of a fresh new calendar is also the chance to forget about the burdens of the past and embrace the wide-open uncertainty of the future. There's a lot to look forward to on the SouthCoast in 2023, after all.
Taunton Sees Development in Advance of South Coast Rail
After a gazillion false starts and even more empty promises, it appears 2023 might finally be the year of South Coast Rail. The project, expected to be operational by the end of the calendar year, has been decades in the making. It has spanned five administrations. Six, if you count Maura Healey.
Warwick, New Bedford New Year’s Eve fireworks to be held Sunday
Fireworks events that were scheduled to be held on New Year's Eve in both Warwick and New Bedford were both postponed and will take place on Sunday instead.
New Bedford Tourists Hilariously Catfished By Weird Travel Video
New Bedford is a beautiful city that has a lot to offer those visiting from elsewhere – but you'd never know it based on the ridiculous photos used by a travel site to try to encourage tourists to come to the Whaling City. With the rise of artificial intelligence...
Overnight rollover accident takes place at one of New Bedford’s worst intersections
At approximately 1:00am on Monday night, New Bedford Fire Department, New Bedford Police Department, and New Bedford EMS responded to a 911 call about an accident on Acushnet Avenue. Upon arrival, responders found a sedan flipped onto its roof in the middle of the roadway in front of the Cumberland...
Firefighter hospitalized after falling through floor while battling blaze at Cape Cod home
DENNIS, Mass. — A firefighter was hospitalized after they fell through the floor while battling a blaze at a home on Cape Cod on Monday. The Dennis firefighter was working on battling a fire in a multi-unit condominium complex on Main Street when they fell through the first floor into the basement, according to Brewster Fire Rescue.
A stinky stew on Cape Cod: Human waste and warming water
MASHPEE, Mass. — Ashley K. Fisher walked to the edge of the boat, pulled on a pair of thick black waders, and jumped into the river to search for the dead. She soon found them: the encrusted remains of ribbed mussels, choked in gray-black goo that smelled like garbage and felt like mayonnaise. The muck on the bottom of the Mashpee River gets deeper every year, suffocating what grows there. It came up to Fisher’s waist. She struggled to free herself and climb back aboard.
Three sent to the hospital after truck and bus crash temporarily closes Route 138 in Rhode Island
Several people were injured after a crash early this afternoon on Route 138. According to the Portsmouth Fire Department, firefighters responded to East Main Road in the area of Trinity Cemetery for a head on collision involving a RIPTA bus. A total of 3 rescues responded to the scene. All...
Bristol Country sobriety checkpoint to further educate the motoring public, scheduled
Colonel Christopher S. Mason, Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police, announced that a “Sobriety Checkpoint” will be implemented by the Massachusetts State Police on a Public Way in Bristol County between Saturday, January 7, 2023 into Sunday, January 8, 2023. The purpose is to further educate the motoring...
RIDOT making traffic changes near Newport Pell Bridge
Changes will involve improved traffic light timing and new signage.
Fall River Pit Bull Is Full of Love Despite Recent Stint as a Stray [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]
Our goal for 2023 remains the same; find the perfect homes for animals up for adoption on the SouthCoast. With the help of local shelters, we shine a light on one lucky animal every week in hopes of finding their forever family, and this week, we head to Fall River where a sweet dog waits.
A soon-to-open Fall River daycare was robbed twice in two nights, then something magical happened
Thanks to the Fall River area community, a soon-to-open day care is back on track after two robberies in two days. According to Lieutenant Antonio Elumba, on December 10 and 11, Fall River Police Department Officer Jennifer Deleon responded to two separately reported breaks and larcenies at the Pumpkin Patch Daycare located at 1310 South Main Street.
Stunning Fall River Mansion May Be Available on Airbnb Soon
On Highland Avenue in Fall River, there sits a historic mansion built in 1928 by Nathan Durfee that sold for an impressive $1 million last year. According to a recent agenda posted by the Zoning Board of Appeals, this 8,000-square-foot mansion may soon be available on Airbnb as the owner plans to share his massive estate with guests looking for a unique getaway.
Man shot in Fall River
The victim was found wounded in the area of Pittman Street late Monday night, according to police.
Crew Turned Boston Logan Airport, Others Into Personal Piggy Banks: DA
A New Jersey man accused of being the driver for a crew of thieves who swiped passenger's luggage filled with cash and jewels from Logan International Airport returns to court this week. Luis Arellano-Corrales, 30, of Paterson, is accused of working with a trio of thieves to steal a woman's ba…
New Year’s Plungers chill out in Onset Bay
On the morning of Monday, Jan. 2, the water in Onset Bay was 38 degrees. “It’s a little cold,” 5-year-old Fiona McPherson told her mother Mary. Monday was Mary’s first time participating in the annual New Year’s Plunge. She joined 50 brave souls who celebrated the start of 2023 by running into the frigid bay and splashing around.
Man arrested in connection to deadly Attleboro house fire
ATTLEBORO, Mass.(WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said that a 42-year-old man was arrested over the weekend in connection to a deadly house fire in Attleboro nearly two months ago. The fire happened on Division Street on Nov. 18. District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Tuesday that...
Swansea Public Schools Closed Due to Ransomware Attack
SWANSEA — All public schools in Swansea will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 4, due to a ransomware attack, the district superintendent announced via Twitter on Tuesday evening. The incident comes days after a cyberattack at Bristol Community College that is affecting its networks. Superintendent of Swansea Schools John...
New Barnstable County Sheriff to end ICE agreement on first day in office
The incoming Barnstable County sheriff says she plans to terminate a controversial agreement with the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency, also known as ICE. Barnstable County sheriff elect Donna Buckley issued a statement Monday night that she plans to end the agreement on her first day in office, tomorrow.
There’s an ‘Adult Iced Coffee’ Flight That Gives the Ultimate ‘Buzz’ From This Taunton Restaurant
Just about every restaurant these days is offering up booze or food flights and I'm here for all of it. Each establishment across the SouthCoast is in a race to find a creative way to market those fancy little flight boards. Regardless if they come with mac and cheese or espresso martinis, the concept in general is well-rounded and not to mention a fun way to enjoy a day/night out.
