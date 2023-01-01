ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Blanc, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc12.com

Flint boy taken by mother found safe as she was arrested

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police found a 9-year-old boy who was listed as missing and endangered after his mother took him without permission. Investigators were concerned for Leviante Davis Jr.'s well-being and believed his mother may be taking him to the Chicago area. However, police say he was found safe Tuesday afternoon and his mother was taken into custody.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Cass City schools face lawsuit from family of teen who was expelled due to alleged threat

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Tuscola County family is suing the Cass City school district for the way it handled an alleged threat made by their son. In the days after the Oxford High School shooting in November 2021, a number of Mid-Michigan districts faced several threats. Tuscola County was hit hard with those threats, include a couple at Cass City Public Schools.
CASS CITY, MI
WNEM

7-Eleven in Essexville robbed

ESSEXVILLE, Mich. (WNEM) - A 7-Eleven in Essexville was robbed early Friday morning before the suspect took off in a car. Paul Koperna, the salesclerk at the 7-Eleven, said he is shaken up, but grateful to be alive. “I was a little scared, but mostly the whole thing I kept...
ESSEXVILLE, MI
WNEM

Birch Run police officer suddenly dies

BIRCH RUN, Mich. (WNEM) - Officer Larry Verga of the Birch Run Police Department died on Sunday. Officers said that on Sunday, Jan. 1, Verga died suddenly at his residence. Verga had worked as a member of the Birch Run Police Department since February 2018, police said. Verga had retired...
abc12.com

Capitol Coney Island in Flint closing after 57 years

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - An institution in the Flint area is closing after 57 years in business and more than 1 million coney dogs served. Capitol Coney Island announced plans to close on Jan. 16. Nick and Anastasia Pirkovic, who assumed ownership 17 years ago, are inviting the community to stop by for one last coney they close the establishment for the final time.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Flint gun store owner accused of illegally manufacturing firearms

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Flint gun store owner is accused of illegally manufacturing firearms. Hamed Awad, owner of Adam’s Gun Shop in Flint, is believed to have manufactured firearms without a license between February 2020 and July 27, 2020, according to court documents. Awad had a license to...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Mt. Morris Township man dies in crash on I-75

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Mt. Morris Township man died Monday after crashing his car along I-75 in Flint Township. Police say 41-year-old Adrian Huffman was driving south on I-75 when his car went off the road and slammed into a tree south of Pasadena Avenue around 12:15 p.m.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Flint man dies after shooting; suspect arrested after short chase

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 31-year-old man died and 30-year-old was arrested after a shooting in Flint on Monday afternoon. Michigan State Police say the shooting was reported around 3:55 p.m. in the 3900 block of Blackington Avenue. Police found the victim, who was not identified, suffering from gunshot wounds...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Suspect in custody after deadly shooting in Flint

Police arrested at 30-year-old man after a deadly shooting on Blackington Avenue in Flint left a 31-year-old man dead. Flint man dies after shooting; suspect arrested after short chase. Police found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds outside the residence. An ambulance rushed him to an area hospital, where he...
FLINT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy