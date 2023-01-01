Read full article on original website
Flint boy taken by mother found safe as she was arrested
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police found a 9-year-old boy who was listed as missing and endangered after his mother took him without permission. Investigators were concerned for Leviante Davis Jr.'s well-being and believed his mother may be taking him to the Chicago area. However, police say he was found safe Tuesday afternoon and his mother was taken into custody.
Sheriff: Alcohol ‘appears’ to be factor in deadly crash
The woman died from her injuries at the crash site.
Cass City schools face lawsuit from family of teen who was expelled due to alleged threat
TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Tuscola County family is suing the Cass City school district for the way it handled an alleged threat made by their son. In the days after the Oxford High School shooting in November 2021, a number of Mid-Michigan districts faced several threats. Tuscola County was hit hard with those threats, include a couple at Cass City Public Schools.
7-Eleven in Essexville robbed
ESSEXVILLE, Mich. (WNEM) - A 7-Eleven in Essexville was robbed early Friday morning before the suspect took off in a car. Paul Koperna, the salesclerk at the 7-Eleven, said he is shaken up, but grateful to be alive. “I was a little scared, but mostly the whole thing I kept...
Birch Run police officer suddenly dies
BIRCH RUN, Mich. (WNEM) - Officer Larry Verga of the Birch Run Police Department died on Sunday. Officers said that on Sunday, Jan. 1, Verga died suddenly at his residence. Verga had worked as a member of the Birch Run Police Department since February 2018, police said. Verga had retired...
Body camera video shows how woman was rescued in Midland after falling through ice
MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Dramatic body camera video is released as Midland Police officers rush to help a woman who fell through the ice on the Tittabawassee River. That rescue happened Thursday night near the Tridge in Midland as those police officers were in the right place, at the right time.
New Michigan laws in 2023: Service dogs, school safety and crime victim compensation
Expanding educational opportunities and requirements, funding for a Detroit public transportation option and encouraging updated school safety procedures are among the many new Michigan laws that take effect in 2023. While state lawmakers largely failed to enact sweeping tax cuts or systemic changes during the last two-year legislative session, they...
Fatal shooting victim ‘Kaz’ remembered for being ‘one of a kind’
And the community is remembering Terrell, or better known as 'Kaz,' as a music producer who would 'unite artists' and 'one of a kind.'
1 killed, 1 injured in Lansing Township shooting
Officials with Lansing twp. reported that the shootings "do not appear to be random nor is it believed that there is an on-going threat to the general public."
Capitol Coney Island in Flint closing after 57 years
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - An institution in the Flint area is closing after 57 years in business and more than 1 million coney dogs served. Capitol Coney Island announced plans to close on Jan. 16. Nick and Anastasia Pirkovic, who assumed ownership 17 years ago, are inviting the community to stop by for one last coney they close the establishment for the final time.
Flint gun store owner accused of illegally manufacturing firearms
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Flint gun store owner is accused of illegally manufacturing firearms. Hamed Awad, owner of Adam’s Gun Shop in Flint, is believed to have manufactured firearms without a license between February 2020 and July 27, 2020, according to court documents. Awad had a license to...
Mother to file lawsuit after son dies 1 day after arrest
Christopher Fisher, 29, was taken into custody on December 13 for an outstanding warrant.
Mt. Morris Township man dies in crash on I-75
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Mt. Morris Township man died Monday after crashing his car along I-75 in Flint Township. Police say 41-year-old Adrian Huffman was driving south on I-75 when his car went off the road and slammed into a tree south of Pasadena Avenue around 12:15 p.m.
Sheriff's office searching for hit and run driver in fatal accident
The sheriff's office said someone hit and killed Benjamin Kable, 22, of Shelby Township. Authorities are seeking the public's help with figuring out who was behind the wheel.
State police investigate after officer fatally shoots person at mobile home park
CLINTON COUNTY -- A Bath Township police officer shot and killed a person at a mobile home park on Monday, Jan. 2, according to Michigan State Police officials. The shooting occurred around 2 p.m. at the Dutch Hills Trailer Park, located at 16400 Upton Rd, Bath Township, in Clinton County, according to police.
Flint man dies after shooting; suspect arrested after short chase
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 31-year-old man died and 30-year-old was arrested after a shooting in Flint on Monday afternoon. Michigan State Police say the shooting was reported around 3:55 p.m. in the 3900 block of Blackington Avenue. Police found the victim, who was not identified, suffering from gunshot wounds...
Suspect in custody after deadly shooting in Flint
Police arrested at 30-year-old man after a deadly shooting on Blackington Avenue in Flint left a 31-year-old man dead. Flint man dies after shooting; suspect arrested after short chase. Police found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds outside the residence. An ambulance rushed him to an area hospital, where he...
Gas prices see a significant jump in metro Detroit to start 2023
Gas prices are up across metro Detroit and Michigan to start 2023, according to AAA Michigan. The organization said prices saw a large jump from last week.
22-year-old Shelby Township man killed in hit-and-run
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find the person who struck and killed a 22-year-old Shelby Township man.
Michigan Teen Rescues Man And 8 Pets From Burning Home
An alert Eagle Scout was told by his dad to check out a house he saw on fire, what he didn't know is he would soon be herding cats. A Safety Check Turned Into An Animal Rescue In New Baltimore. Last week, Owen Tisler was driving in his hometown of...
