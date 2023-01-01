Read full article on original website
Related
Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch
Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
Video Shows Drake’s Airplane Landing on Airstrip Next to People on a Beach
Drake is truly a fly guy. Recently, a video showed Drizzy's airplane landing on an airstrip next to people on a beach. On Friday (Dec. 30), TikTok user @oneromaine posted a video of Drake's airplane, aptly titled Air Drake, landing on an airstrip near people who were filming it on a beach in St. Maarten. It looks unreal at first, with the airplane hovering over ocean waters before it dives further into the airstrip.
Doja Cat Files Police Report After Receiving Chat Room Death Threat
Doja Cat is taking legal action against a person who allegedly threatened her in a chat room. According to a TMZ report, published on Friday (Dec. 30), Doja Cat filed a police report after receiving a death threat in a private chat room. A rep for the Los Angeles County...
Video Shows Blueface Fighting in Street Brawl That Leaves Man Knocked Out
Blueface recently got into an altercation that was captioned on camera. On New Year's Day (Jan. 1), video surfaced of a huge brawl that reportedly took place during the let out of a club in Baltimore, his girlfriend Chrisean Rock's hometown. In the video, a melee is ensuing, with several men pouncing on an individual in a yellow shirt. The chaos lasts for nearly a minute in the clip, with it ending with a man knocked out on the pavement.
Theophilus London Allegedly Missing Since July, Family Files Missing Persons Report With LAPD
Theophilus London has reportedly been missing for months and his family is in a dire search for the rapper-singer. On Wednesday (Dec. 28), London's PR team put out a press release notifying the media about the situation. "Over the last few weeks, friends and family of Theophilus London have been...
Gangsta Boo Found Dead, Three 6 Mafia’s DJ Paul Confirms
The Memphis hip-hop community is mourning the death of Three 6 Mafia member Gangsta Boo. According to a Fox13memphis.com report, Gangsta Boo was found dead on Sunday (Jan. 1) at 4 p.m. The local media outlet confirmed the news with three independent sources. Meanwhile, Three 6 Mafia founder DJ Paul...
Soulja Boy Opposes YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s ‘Stop the Violence’ Message, Says He’s Promoting Violence
In one strange showing of braggadocio, Soulja Boy is appearing to oppose YoungBoy Never Broke Again's recent "stop the violence" message and is countering it by saying he is instead promoting violence. On Thursday (Dec. 29), Soulja Boy hopped on social media in a Livestream that devolved into him going...
Video Leaks of Megan Thee Stallion Crying in the Ambulance After Getting Shot
More evidence that was shown to jurors in the Tory Lanez trial for the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion has leaked online including video of Megan crying in the back of the ambulance following the incident. On Friday morning (Dec. 30), YouTuber Nique at Nite shared more exclusive video from...
Video Shows Meek Mill Fighting to Get Out of Crowd in Ghana
Some wild video footage has surfaced showing Meek Mill fighting to get out of a crowd in Ghana. On Friday (Dec. 30), Meek Mill hit up his Instagram account to post a series of intense video clips that were filmed while the Philadelphia rapper forced his way through a rabid crowd as he headlined the Afro Nation concert in Ghana on Thursday night (Dec. 29). Meek can be seen practically fighting off people as he and what appears to be a team of security guards battle through the chaotic mob scene before climbing their way out of the sea of people and eventually making a grand exit on dirt bikes.
Tory Lanez Alleged Jail Call to Megan Thee Stallion’s Ex-Friend Kelsey Harris Leaks
Tory Lanez's jail call to Kelsey Harris has now leaked online. Tonight (Dec. 29), YouTuber Nique at Nite leaked audio of Tory Lanez's jail call to Megan Thee Stallion's ex-best friend Kelsey Harris, which took place after the shooting and Lanez had initially been taken into custody. The call begins...
Lloyd Banks Drops The Cold Corner Mixtape – Today in Hip-Hop
XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:. Jan. 1, 2009: By the time Lloyd Banks released The Cold Corner mixtape in 2009, he had already dropped two solo albums, The Hunger for More in 2004, and Rotten Apple in 2006. The latter project received lukewarm reviews from critics who felt the Queens, N.Y.-raised rapper lost his hunger for creating street-certified bangers.
Trae Tha Truth Charged With Assault for Fight With Z-Ro
Trae Tha Truth has turned himself in to police to face assault charges in connection to his August altercation with Z-Ro. On Friday (Dec. 30), Trae Tha Truth's PR team released the following statement to XXL confirming the Houston rapper's arrest. "In the evening hours on Thursday, December 29, philanthropist...
Daughter Tries on Mom's 'Pan Am' Uniform From the 70s and It's Epic
It's so impressive that she still had the outfit!
Uncle Murda Questions Tory Lanez Guilty Verdict, Says Saweetie Sounds Better on Mute and More on ‘Rap Up 2022′
Just in time for the new year, Uncle Murda is back with his controversial "Rap Up 2022," and this one will certainly raise plenty of eyebrows. On Sunday (Jan. 1), Uncle Murda delivered his end-of-the-year controversial song, "Rap Up 2022." On the 15-minute-long track, the Brooklyn rapper dissected some of the most newsworthy events of the past year.
Freddie Gibbs Responds to Uncle Murda’s ‘Rap Up 2022′ Diss
Freddie Gibbs has responded to being dissed by Uncle Murda again on the latest version of the Brooklyn, N.Y. rapper's "Rap Up 2022" track. On Monday (Jan. 2), Freddie Gibbs hopped on Twitter and addressed being name dropped on UM's annual run through of the year's big happenings in hip-hop.
Here’s Hip-Hop Album Cover Art Fans Hated Over the Last Few Years
Cover art is the opening statement to an album. Just like the music behind it, artwork has the potential to live on forever. Now, whether that's in good or questionable favor among fans isn’t as certain. That's no disrespect to the creators, but over the last few years, there’s been several pieces of hip-hop cover art that have leaned more towards the latter.
French Montana, Machine Gun Kelly Trend on Twitter After ‘Rappers We Need to Leave in 2022′ Tweet Goes Viral
French Montana, Machine Gun Kelly and other rappers were trending on Twitter, but not for their music. On Thursday (Dec. 29), Twitter user @kiracantmizz tweeted out a list of "Rappers We Need to Leave in 2022." His tally featured rappers French, MGK, Yeat and Jack Harlow. The user's tweet has since gone viral and sparked a multitude of reactions.
Lil Keed Cause of Death Revealed
Lil Keed's cause of death has been revealed, eight months after the Atlanta rapper died in Los Angeles. On Tuesday (Dec. 3), the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner/Coroner's Office released its final findings on what led to the 24-year-old rapper dying in May. According to their report, the 2020 XXL Freshman died from natural causes due to eosinophilia. As defined by the Mayo Clinic, eosinophilia "is a higher than normal level of eosinophils. Eosinophils are a type of disease-fighting white blood cell. This condition most often indicates a parasitic infection, an allergic reaction or cancer."
X-Ray Photos Surface of Megan Thee Stallion’s Foot After Tory Lanez Shooting
More evidence from the Tory Lanez trial has surfaced online. This time, X-ray photos of Megan Thee Stallion's feet and the bloody aftermath following the Tory Lanez shooting have come to light. On Sunday (Jan. 1), YouTube personality Nique at Nite shared a series of photo exhibits from the Tory...
8 Mile Actor Mekhi Phifer Says There Will Never Be a Sequel
If you are hoping for a sequel to Eminem's beloved 2002 film 8 Mile, don't hold your breath. Actor Mekhi Phifer, who co-starred in the movie with Em, said a sequel won't happen. On Monday (Jan. 2), TMZ posted a video of a street interview with Hollywood star Mekhi Phifer....
Hot 99.1
Schenectady, NY
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hot 99.1 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://hot991.com
Comments / 0