myleaderpaper.com
Teen crafts lending libraries for Eagle project
Karter Reese’s Eagle Scout project will be a boon for 16 area Head Start programs, said Nicole Batten of the Jefferson-Franklin Community Action Corporation, which oversees those programs. Reese, 14, is a freshman at Festus High School and a member of Boy Scout Troop 426 based at the Festus-Crystal...
Worker shortage strains Wentzville School District
School districts throughout St. Charles County are struggling with a worker shortage that’s forcing them to find creative solutions to keep education on track.
myleaderpaper.com
Send in wedding-related photo for a chance to win $200
Jefferson County and Eureka Leader readers are invited to send in their favorite wedding-related photos for the “Share the Love” contest being held in conjunction with this year’s Leader Wedding Fair, set for Sunday, Feb. 5, at the Corpus Christi Event Center at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Imperial.
myleaderpaper.com
Items worth nearly $7,000 stolen from Cedar Hill construction site
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary at a home under construction on O’Brien Drive in Cedar Hill. It looked like someone forced open the front door to the home and stole two 100-pound propane tanks, a 50-foot propane hose and numerous tools, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
myleaderpaper.com
Local chef planning to open fine dining club
Local chef Aubrey Creed, 21, of Festus is making lemonade out of lemons. Although Creed failed to advance past the first round of the World Food Championships in November in Dallas, she rebounded with plans to start a local intimate dining experience in 2023 called the Sunday Night Dinner Club, combining fine international cuisine and wine pairings.
myleaderpaper.com
Box trailer stolen from outside Arnold-area business
A trailer was stolen from outside United Construction Solutions, 625 Landmark Drive, in the Arnold area. The theft was reported at about 8:30 a.m. Dec. 27 after employees arrived for work at the construction contracting company and found the white 20-foot box trailer missing, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported.
myleaderpaper.com
Imperial hardware store burglarized
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a recent burglary at Jefferson County Lumber Co., 1000 Imperial Main St. It looked like someone forced open the front door and stole tools, the Sheriff’s Office reported. The burglary occurred between 3 p.m. Dec. 23 and 1:30 p.m. Dec. 24,...
To the St. Louis Community: Thank you!
As we move into 2023, let’s take a moment to admire the profound impact you’ve made on the community. Remember the great work with the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home, Annie Malone Children & Family Services, The Empowerment Network, and Variety The Children’s Charity, just to name a few. Thank you.
stlpublicradio.org
Latex gloves are no longer allowed in Illinois food service, next is health care in 2024
Metro East food service providers are now barred from using latex gloves as a new state law takes effect. The Illinois General Assembly passed the Latex Glove Ban Act this year, which Gov. JB Pritzker signed into law in June. The goal of the new law is to protect workers and customers who may be allergic to latex.
myleaderpaper.com
Utility trailer, tools stolen in Cedar Hill
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a trailer that was parked in a field behind the Friendship Baptist Church, 8827 Hwy. NN, in Cedar Hill. The black 1993 utility trailer was filled with tools and other equipment when it was stolen, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
Schnucks will let Illinois employees choose their own work schedules
ST. LOUIS, M.O. (WTVO) — Schnucks is expanding its “Flexforce” employment option to workers at its Illinois grocery stores, allowing employees to choose shifts and locations that “best fit their personal schedules.” According to a press release, the grocer launched the program in St. Louis and is now expanding it to locations in Illinois, Indiana, […]
myleaderpaper.com
Catalytic converters stolen from three Fenton-area businesses
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the recent theft of catalytic converters from three Fenton-area businesses – Springdale Investments, Gateway Industrial and Automotive Technologies. The converters were cut off four vehicles parked outside the businesses in the 500 block of Mae Court – a 2012 Ford F150, a 2003 Chevrolet dump truck, a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado and a 1993 Volvo 240, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
myleaderpaper.com
Pet spot: AuCoin dogs enjoy traveling
Lauren AuCoin of Imperial submitted this photo of Holly AuCoin and her dogs, Michael, 2, a Shih-poo (Shih-tzu and poodle), and Zoie, 2, a white Labradoodle. They all live in Imperial. The two dogs like traveling, Lauren said. “They love to go on trips,” she said. “They love to be...
myleaderpaper.com
Sheriff’s Office seeks person of interest in alleged burglary at Hillsboro-area home
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has identified a person of interest in connection with an alleged burglary at a home in the 4400 block of Hwy. A in the Hillsboro area. The person reportedly damaged walls inside the home while stealing wiring and then crashed a truck through the rear wall of the garage to get away, causing an estimated $25,000 in damage, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
myleaderpaper.com
Linda Kay (Carter) DeHaven, 74, Prescott, Wis., formerly of House Springs
Linda Kay (Carter) DeHaven, 74, of Prescott, Wis., formerly of House Springs, died Dec. 26, 2022, in Chico, Calif. Mrs. DeHaven graduated from Bishop DuBourg High School in 1966 and earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Fontbonne University in 1970. She pursued graduate studies at Louisiana State University. She worked as a chemist in the petroleum industry, ensuring compliance with workplace safety and environmental protection. Born Feb. 13, 1948, at Deaconess Hospital in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Inez (Hutchinson) Carter.
Thieves break into Fenton sporting goods store, steal firearms Tuesday
FENTON, Mo. — A break-in occurred early Tuesday morning at Denny Dennis Sporting Goods in Fenton, according to St. Louis County police. Police said an unknown number of suspects broke into the business at about 4 a.m. on Gravois Road, and eight to 10 firearms were reported stolen. Police...
2 people injured Tuesday morning in St. Peters house fire
ST. PETERS, Mo. — Two people are in the hospital with injuries from a house fire in St. Peters Tuesday morning. According to Central County Fire & Rescue, firefighters arrived at the fire in the 400 block of S. Church Street shortly before 8 a.m. There, they found a...
Missouri home to two of America’s loneliest cities
KSNF/KODE — Whether it’s your neighbor, a relative, or a coworker, there’s a good chance you know someone who lives alone. In fact, more than 36 million Americans, or 29% of all U.S. households, are one-person households, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. And the trend of living solo shows no signs of slowing down […]
'We have reached our limit': APA Olivette needs help getting big dogs into homes
OLIVETTE, Mo. — Like many animal shelters across the country and the St. Louis region, the Animal Protective Association of Missouri (APA) Olivette is inundated with animals. APA Olivette is over capacity with big dogs. In another Twitter post, the agency said, "We have reached our limit." Adoption fees...
