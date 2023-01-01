The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has identified a person of interest in connection with an alleged burglary at a home in the 4400 block of Hwy. A in the Hillsboro area. The person reportedly damaged walls inside the home while stealing wiring and then crashed a truck through the rear wall of the garage to get away, causing an estimated $25,000 in damage, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

HILLSBORO, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO