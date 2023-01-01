Read full article on original website
SW Kan. man threatens city staff, police during home power outage
FINNEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for an alleged threat. Just after 1p.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to the Garden City Administrative Center, 301 N. 8th Street, after report of a criminal threat. Officers learned that 53-year-old Charles Holt of Garden City called City Administrative staff...
