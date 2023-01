BOZEMAN — Montana State starting kicker Blake Glessner, who announced Saturday that he had entered the transfer portal, has committed to UCLA. Glessner, who just came off his sophomore season, announced his choice Monday on Twitter. On Saturday he thanked MSU football fans, his teammates, head coach Brent Vigen and the rest of the coaching staff in a message he posted on Twitter.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO