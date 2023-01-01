Read full article on original website
Summit Daily News
With all surface lifts now running, Vail Mountain just waiting on Sun Down Express
VAIL MOUNTAIN — Vail Mountain’s new Avanti Skills Zone was designed to have a dedicated surface lift, but for most of the skills zone’s existence, that surface lift has not been running. That was until this New Year’s Day holiday weekend on Vail Mountain, when the Black...
Skier Dies After Getting Trapped in Terrifying Avalanche
A skier died after he and his father got caught in an avalanche on Saturday. The tragic incident occurred near Breckenridge Ski Resort. Summit County Rescue Group reports that a father and adult son were skiing in a backcountry area called “Numbers.” This area lied outside of the Breckenridge Resort boundary.
Summit Daily News
New year brings major terrain openings at Summit County ski areas as Copper Mountain, Arapahoe Basin and Keystone get all lifts spinning
All ski lifts at Copper Mountain, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area and Keystone Resort will be spinning as of Wednesday, Jan. 4, which means the new year will offer new terrain across Summit County. With a few inches of snow blanketing the area between Christmas Day and New Years, several of...
Mountain Lions Go On Killing Spree of 15 Pet Dogs in 30 Days Near Colorado Town
A town in Colorado has a big cat problem. According to The Colorado Sun, mountain lions recently killed 15 dogs in 30 days in and near the town of Nederland, which is 17 miles from Boulder, Colorado. Additionally, The Colorado Sun reports that mountain lions attacked 23 pet dogs between April 4 and December 9, 2022. Locals speculate that between one and five lions are responsible for the killing spree, though authorities have so far been unable to identify any specific lions.
Breckenridge snowshoer has close call with avalanche
A snowshoer in Breckenridge is thankful to be alive after he said an avalanche was triggered and tumbled his way on Red Mountain.
Summit Daily News
Breckenridge Ski Resort offering community first tracks every Friday in January
Breckenridge Ski Resort announced Friday, Dec. 30, that the ski resort will allow pass holders to access the slopes early every Friday in January. Breckenridge Ski Resort says the program was implemented to benefit locals and residents in the Breckenridge community. The resort notes that the Breckenridge community is not defined by geography but rather by a state of mind. The resort invites community members near and far to take advantage of early turns.
Skier dies in avalanche outside of Breckenridge
One man died after he and his father were caught in an avalanche near Breckenridge Ski Resort on Saturday, according to Summit County Rescue Group.
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Avalanche Causes Fatality Outside of Breckenridge Ski Resort
A father and adult son were caught in an avalanche in a backcountry area outside Breckenridge Ski resort over the weekend. The son was fully buried and was later pronounced deceased. The Summit County Rescue Group said the two skiers were in an area call “The Numbers” when they were...
Summit Daily News
2023 kicks off with more terrain openings — and snow — for Summit County’s ski resorts
Summit County mountain resorts are ringing in the new year with fresh tracks for skiers and snowboarders after opening new terrain over the past week — and weather reports show a continued streak of snowfall. As of Sunday, Breckenridge Ski Resort is reporting 142 of its 187 trails and...
Meet the newest police officers at the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office and Vail Police Department
Despite nationwide recruitment challenges pervasive in law enforcement, local agencies have welcomed several new officers throughout 2022. At the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office and Vail Police Department, recent recruits are getting situated in their new roles and among them, some newcomers are getting situated in the valley. Per fall...
Mountain travelers try to get the jump on incoming storm
Interstate 70 is expected to see snow Sunday night into Monday as a storm moves through and several travelers leaving ahead of plan to try and beat the storm.
2 killed in New Year's Eve avalanches in Montana, Colorado
COOKE CITY, Mont. (AP) — Two people were killed in New Year's Eve avalanches in Montana and Colorado after heavy snow blanketed much of the West. Forecasters with the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center say two snowmobilers from Washington were headed uphill near Daisy Pass north of Cooke City, Montana, when one of them triggered a large slide and was swept about 600 vertical feet (183 vertical meters).
KKTV
Statewide alert issued in Colorado for missing man
DENVER (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a missing person alert in the State of Colorado on Tuesday. At about noon a missing poster for 27-year-old Wanbli Vigil was shared. Vigil was last seen in Denver on Dec. 29 at about 2 p.m. in the 3400 block of Knox Ct. When he was last seen, he was reportedly wearing blue jeans and a black jacket with white stripes.
9News
90 new luxury homes coming to historic working ranch in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo — Families will soon be calling a new development on a historic ranch south of Sedalia home. Remuda Ranch, located 13 miles south of Sedalia and about 15 miles southwest of Castle Rock in Douglas County, is a collection of 90 lots in various stages of completion.
Summit Daily News
Top 5 most-read stories last week: Judge Thompson threatened lawyers with jail time, holiday traffic and a new luxury development at Keystone
Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com in the past week. 1. ‘An extremely rare event’: Safety board says wind twisted chair coming into Breckenridge lift terminal, leading to fall. Blustery winds whipped, making it hard to see or hear much of anything as...
Summit Daily News
Ear-to-ear smiles, traditions make Foote’s Rest the best candy shop in Summit County, readers say
A historic building on Main Street in Frisco has been stretching kids’ smiles from ear to ear since June 2012. The log-built walls of the former post office, general store and museum are now decorated with vibrant wrappers, bins of sweets and homemade ice cream that builds on the Foote family’s history in the area.
Stranded motorist’s arm struck on I-70 in Denver hit-and-run crash
Police in Denver are looking for a hit-and-run driver who struck and injured a man fixing his car on the side of Interstate 70, police announced in a news release Monday.
Another cold night, with some slick streets and sidewalks for the Denver area
Colorado will be in between storm systems for the next two days. We'll see more mountain snow late Thursday, but Denver will stay dry.
Colorado city among most 'rat-infested' spots in US, says pest control company
According to pest control company Orkin's ranking of the top 50 'rattiest' places in the United States, rodents seem to love living life at a mile high. The only Colorado spot to be featured on the list of 50 places was Denver, ranking 10th nationwide. Based on the number of new rodent treatments (residential and commercial) performed from September 1, 2021 to August 31, 2022, this is one spot lower than the city's 9th-place rank of 2021.
Cold case: What happened to this woman who disappeared in 1990?
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office are working to solve the cold case of Nancy Begg-Shoupp.
