TCU vs. Georgia: Max Duggan speaks on history with Stetson Bennett, Kirby Smart

This has already been a breakthrough and historic season for TCU football. The Horned Frogs knocked off Michigan in epic fashion in the College Football Playoff semifinal and now are set to face Kirby Smart, Stetson Bennett and the Georgia Bulldogs for a shot at the program's first national title since 1938. In quarterback Max Duggan’s press conference on Tuesday, the star quarterback paid tribute to the great Horned Frogs teams of the past.
Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State beat Nebraska

Michigan State basketball came into the new year like it was shot out of a cannon, playing one of its finest halves of the season in the first 20 minutes of Tuesday's mauling of Nebraska. The Spartans blended pace with patience offensively, whipping the ball around the perimeter to get a series of clean looks. They shot 50% and had 13 assists on 17 baskets over the first half. Defensively, MSU had five steals and held Nebraska to 27.6% from the field, including 1-for-11 on 3-point attempts.
Jim Harbaugh addresses NFL, Panthers rumors: 'I think I'll be coaching Michigan next year'

Jim Harbaugh expects to be coaching at Michigan next season according to an interview Tuesday night with Queen City News, which covers the Carolina Panthers. Carolina is one of several NFL franchises reportedly interested in Harbaugh's services and reached out to him following the Wolverines' loss to TCU over the weekend in the College Football Playoff. Sources told Queen City News that Harbaugh's conversation with Panthers owner Dave Tepper was "not a job interview," but merely a discussion about his next step in football.
