Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s thrilling win over LSU
The Kentucky Wildcats win a thriller against the LSU Tigers, 74-71, in what was a must-win game for the Wildcats to start the conference home schedule. Kentucky led anywhere from 5-10 for the majority of the game, but could never quite break through and put their foot on the gas. It didn’t help that the Tigers hit 11 threes, some of which shouldn’t have even gone in, but such is life playing at Rupp Arena.
Wednesday Headlines: First SEC Win Edition
Kentucky basketball just might have hit a turning point. The Wildcats trumped the LSU Tigers, 74-71, on Tuesday night for their second straight win. LSU was coming off a major victory over No. 9 Arkansas on Saturday, which makes Tuesday night’s win Kentucky’s best victory of the season.
John Calipari and Wildcats recap win over LSU
The Kentucky Wildcats got their first win in SEC play at home Tuesday night against the LSU Tigers, despite coming down to the final play en route to a 74-71 victory. Kentucky scored a quality win at home and saw some really good performances from most of the starting lineup. But after a five-minute scoring drought from the Cats, LSU was able to make a run, but two big free throws from Jacob Toppin and a missed buzzer beater from the Tigers gave UK the win.
Kentucky holds off LSU: 4 things to know and postgame banter
The Kentucky Wildcats were able to hold off the LSU Tigers on Tuesday night in Rupp Arena by a score of 74-71. The Cats were not shy out of the gate as they put up arguably their best and most fun half of basketball this season. Unfortunately, the defense was a a bit poor, but they were able to take a 42-38 lead into the half.
3 risers and 2 fallers as Kentucky defeats LSU
The Kentucky Wildcats hosted their first conference game of the season, as they welcomed the LSU Tigers to Rupp Arena Tuesday evening. In what was a back-and-forth game, the Cats came out on top as they defeated the Tigers 74-71. The Cats continued to show their revamped offense in the...
Kentucky vs. LSU viewing info, what to watch for, odds, and predictions
Last week was a mixed week for the Kentucky Wildcats. After an embarrassing performance at Missouri, Kentucky responded well against Louisville, looking much sharper. As the Wildcats continue to try and right the ship, they will take on the LSU Tigers on Tuesday. The Tigers have had a unique season...
Tuesday Headlines: LSU Gameday Edition
First off, our thoughts and prayers go out to Damar Hamlin and his family following last night’s tragedy. Here’s to hoping the Bills safety is able to fully recover from what was a terrifying event he endured. Now, on to Kentucky’s big game tonight vs. LSU. This...
Highlights, box score, and MVP from Wildcats’ win over Tigers
The Kentucky Wildcats got a feel-good win over the Louisville Cardinals on Saturday and were looking to keep the momentum rolling against the LSU Tigers. John Calipari talked about this team playing more deliberately instead of flying up and down the court. That was the case in the first half,...
Doug Shows makes horrific call in Kentucky’s narrow win over LSU
Doug Shows is one of the most controversial officials in all of sports, and that’s putting it nicely. But even by Doug Shows standards, a call he made in the Kentucky Wildcats’ win over the LSU Tigers was as bad of a call as you’ll see at any level of basketball, which shouldn’t be a surprise from a guy who isn’t even afraid to eject fans from games,
Who Should Replace Cal
Let me start off by saying I love Cal. I think he's a great person and a damn good coach who has been responsible for one of the best runs Kentucky basketball history and whenever he does walk away he should be remembered as such. That being said, the vibes...
