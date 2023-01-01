Read full article on original website
Errol Spence Jr’s trainer skeptical about Terence Crawford fight happening
By Huck Allen: Errol Spence Jr’s trainer Derrick James isn’t optimistic about a fight with Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford happening at this point after the Nebraska native acted impetuously by suddenly, without warning giving up on talks to accept an offer by BLK Prime to fight David Avanesyan.
Gervonta Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia – How to watch? Start time on Showtime PPV
By Dan Ambrose: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis battles Hector Luis Garcia next Saturday night on January 7th, live on Showtime PPV at 9:00 p.m. ET at the Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C. The cost of the pay-per-view is $74.99, and it can be ordered via Showtime or PPV.com.
Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis avoided by champions for a reason says Cody Crowley
By Adam Baskin: Cody Crowley says the welterweight champions are avoiding undefeated #1 IBF contender Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis for a reason. The current champions at 147, Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford, have a good thing going, taking easy fights against beatable opposition and making millions. Why would...
What’s Keeping the Welterweight Division from Unifying?
By Ken Hissner: There are only two world champions with all the belts. The Super Middleweight champion is Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, who lost his last fight, but it was at light heavyweight. The Super Welterweight champion is Jermell “Iron Man” Charlo. Alvarez was allowed to defend...
VIDEO: Sergio Martinez and the WBA
By Geoffrey Ciani: Former middleweight champion Sergio Martinez will be 48 years old next month and he has not had a significant victory at 160 in nearly 10 years, and yet amazingly, Martinez is ranked as the #3 middleweight in the entire world according to the WBA sanctioning body. Once...
Liam Smith: “I know I’ll beat Chris” Eubank Jr on Jan.21
By Barry Holbrook: Liam ‘Beefy’ Smith feels confident that he will defeat Chris Eubank Jr. in their 12 round middleweight bout on January 21st at the Manchester Arena, Manchester, England. The former WBO junior middleweight champion Beefy Smith (32-3-1, 19 KOs) isn’t sure whether he’ll stay at middleweight...
Adrien Broner says he’d get $100 Million fighting Mayweather right now
By Allan Fox: Adrien ‘The Problem’ Broner doesn’t understand why Floyd Mayweather Jr won’t fight him because the two would make HUGE money. Broner (34-4-1, 24 KOs) believes a fight between him and Mayweather would make big money, with each of them getting $100 million to scoop up.
Regis Prograis Plans On Retiring Adrien Broner
By Vince Dwriter: For the past couple of years it seemed like Regis “Rougarou” Prograis was being railroaded by the politics of boxing, but when he finally received another chance to fight for a world title, he took full advantage in November 2022 when he knocked out Jose Zepeda in the eleventh round, and won the vacant WBC super lightweight strap.
Pretty Boy vs. Kid Dynamite: Mayweather against Tyson, in their Primes
By Joseph Hirsch: Few fighters have transcended the sport in the way that Mike Tyson has. The only fighter who most fight fans and laypeople would recognize as more transcendent would be Muhammad “The Greatest” Ali. Floyd Mayweather, by contrast, splits the fight crowd and doesn’t so much...
Efe Ajagba battles Stephan Shaw on Jan.14th in New York on ESPN
Ajagba-Shaw & Guido Vianello-Jonnie Rice heavyweight doubleheader will be broadcast LIVE on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. Shaw replaces Oscar Rivas, who was forced to withdraw with an injury. The matchups have changed, but a high-octane heavyweight doubleheader will still go down Saturday, Jan....
Conor Benn vs. Gervonta Davis intrigues Matchroom boss
By Brian Webber: Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn is excited about the possibility of making a fight between welterweight star Conor Benn and Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis in 2023. A fight between the popular Benn and the superstar Gervonta (27-0, 25 KOs) would be huge in the UK and the U.S. As long as weight can be agreed to for the contest, it’s a possible match that can be made. A catchweight in the low 140s could be a possibility.
ESPN Boxing Reporter Throws Low Blow At Gervonta Davis
By Vince Dwriter: Eleven days prior to his January 7 bout with Hector Luis Garcia, WBA (regular) champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis was arrested in Parkland, Florida, on domestic violence charges, but on the following day, he was released after his bond was set at $1,000. The 28-year-old Davis...
Tank Davis vs Garcia: Hector Luis Garcia Training Camp Quotes And Photos
Unbeaten world champion Héctor Luis García shared insights into his training camp as he prepares to take on boxing superstar and five-time world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis on Saturday, January 7 in the SHOWTIME PPV main event from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. headlining a Premier Boxing Champions event.
Sergio Martinez on Gennadiy Golovkin: “I can give him a boxing lesson”
By Jim Calfa: Former two-division world champion Sergio Martinez is hoping to get a title shot against IBF/WBA middleweight champion Gennadiy Golovkin in 2023. Martinez is convinced that he can give Golovkin a boxing lesson, and he’s eager to be allowed to try and do that. He believes that he’s going to get that title shot this year.
Ryan Garcia wants Tank Davis to KO Hector to make their fight bigger
By Matt Lieberman: Ryan Garcia is pulling for Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis to put Hector Luis Garcia asleep by knocking him out cold this Saturday night in what he believes will have a rebound effect of making their fight “bigger” in April when he faces the Baltimore native on Showtime PPV.
Anthony Joshua shouldn’t fight Deontay Wilder right away says trainer Robert Garcia
By Charles Brun: Trainer Robert Garcia recommends that Anthony Joshua delay taking the fight with former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder until he’s gotten two to three confidence-level bouts under him before taking that big match-up. Robert trained Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) for his rematch with IBF, WBA &...
Hector Luis Garcia denies Haney’s claims of kicking him out of camp
By Jack Tiernan: Hector Luis Garcia says he doesn’t know what Devin Haney is talking about when says he kicked him out of his training camp because he couldn’t keep up with him. The unbeaten 2016 Olympian Garcia (16-0, 10 KOs) helped out Haney with sparring while preparing...
