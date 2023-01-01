ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
406mtsports.com

Montana State basketball notebook: Tricia Binford earns 300th career win; Darius Brown II showing full skill set for MSU men

BOZEMAN — Montana State’s latest women’s basketball win was particularly hard-earned. The Bobcats took a seemingly commanding 22-4 lead after the first quarter Saturday at Eastern Washington, which was an encouraging sign after losing 72-53 two days earlier at Idaho. It looked like a quick recovery. MSU’s lead was 43-28 at halftime.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana State's Tilde Bångman reaches podium at 2023 RMISA Nordic Qualifier

HOUGHTON, Mich. — Montana State newcomer Tilde Bångman placed third in the women’s 10-kilometer freestyle to reach the podium at the Rocky Mountain Intercollegiate Ski Association Nordic Qualifier that was hosted by Michigan Tech and held in conjunction with the U.S. Cross Country Ski Championships on Monday afternoon.
BOZEMAN, MT
enewschannels.com

The latest addition to the Montana culinary scene is J.W. Heist Steakhouse, an establishment that honors the West’s ranching traditions

(BOZEMAN, Mont.) — NEWS: The latest addition to the Montana culinary scene is J.W. Heist Steakhouse, an establishment that honors the West’s ranching traditions; draws inspiration from classic American steakhouses; and produces plates with the highest level of culinary preparation. The vision for this upscale restaurant comes from a five-generation Montanan with homesteader roots; a seasoned restauranteur; a Bozeman-based, nationally-recognized interior designer; and a hospitality group consisting of executive chefs, restaurant consultants, art curators, and craftsmen. J.W. Heist opens its doors-a culmination of years of both big-picture planning and attention to detail.
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Where To Get The Best Milkshake in Montana

It's the perfect combination of dessert and convenience. Who wouldn't want to have a delicious milkshake every day?. Whatever season it may be in Montana, people love having a frozen treat after a meal, event, or while walking around downtown Bozeman. We have quite a few fantastic ice cream shops that locals and tourists visit frequently. People love waffle cones, sundaes, or a simple single scoop, but I am one of those people who love a tasty milkshake. Where is the best place to get a milkshake in Montana?
MONTANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Montana

Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

Great News For The Passenger Train Coming Back to Montana

I want this plan to become a reality because it's affordable travel but a safer way to travel during the winter. The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has been hard at work making moves in progress for the revival of the southern passenger train route in Montana. This passenger train would go through Southern Montana and cities like Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Should The Bozeman Airport Add This Luxury Service?

Is this idea genius or something that will waste time and resources at the Bozeman Airport?. Business at the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport is booming. The airport has seen a massive increase in passengers over the years, the airport has also expanded its parking lots, improved the concourses, and more. We found one more service that could be an excellent money maker for the airport that won't take up a lot of space or resources.
BOZEMAN, MT
KFYR-TV

Wow! Giant herd of elk caught on camera crossing Montana highway

ENNIS, Mont. (KMOT) - A KMOT viewer caught some amazing footage while traveling through Montana Friday. Danielle Mickelson was driving on Highway 287 near Ennis, Montana, just after 10:30 Friday morning, when a huge herd of elk crossed the highway. Drivers heading in both directions, including a semi., stopped of...
ENNIS, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

Best Margaritas Near Bozeman: Locals Spill Their Salty Secrets

Montana seems to be packed with margarita connoisseurs, and thankfully some very decent choices when it comes to the tequila-based favorite. From simple and traditional to exotic and experimental, locals shared their favorites. We understand that margarita appreciation is subjective. Everyone likes their drink a little different, and that's just...
BOZEMAN, MT
Idaho State Journal

Man wrongfully convicted of killing gets $5M settlement

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP)—A former western Montana man who was wrongfully convicted of killing his best friend in 1997 and spent 18 years in prison has reached a $5 million settlement with the state and Sanders County, a Bozeman law firm announced. Richard Raugust has said that on the night his friend Joe Tash was killed, he had spent the night in the town of Trout Creek because he had to work early in the morning. Tash and others had gone out to a campsite where...
SANDERS COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Bozeman family welcomes first baby of the new year

BOZEMAN, Mont. — The first baby of the new year arrived in Bozeman Monday morning. The Flansaas family welcomed their second baby boy, Cooper. He weighed in at 8 pounds and close to 2-feet long. Cooper’s mother was in labor for about 40 hours. Now that he’s here, the...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Gallatin Co. Sheriff's Search and Rescue on scene of M trailhead

MISSOULA, Mont. — Gallatin County Sheriff's Search and Rescue crews responded to an injured paraglider on the M trailhead in Bozeman. The call came in at 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. Officials temporarily closed the M trailhead while crews performed rescue operations. Responders located the injured man and loaded...
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Bozeman man sentenced to 4 years in prison for trafficking meth

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Bozeman man who admitted to selling methamphetamine and cocaine in the Gallatin Valley was sentenced to four years in prison on Tuesday. Gerardo Gutierrez, 21, pleaded guilty in November 2021 to possession with intent to distribute meth. Gutierrez distributed drugs to approximately 10 people for...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Indicators show Gallatin Co. real estate market slowing

MISSOULA, Mont. — Gallatin County real estate professionals say despite tight inventory and rapid sales, numbers are slowly returning to more typical levels. Experts say single-family home prices increased 4.6% from last November, while condo and townhouse prices increased 3%. The number of days homes spent on the market...
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
bozemanmagazine.com

Belgrade Police Department Vehicle Versus Pedestrian Crash

BELGRADE - On December 31, 2022, at approximately 7:43pm, personnel from the Belgrade Police Department, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office and Central Valley Fire District responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Jackrabbit Lane, just south of Amsterdam Road. The pedestrian, a 64 year-old female, was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the victim has not been released, pending notification of next of kin. No other details are available at this time. This matter is under investigation by members of our Criminal Investigations Division. Any persons who may have been a witness to the incident are encouraged to contact the Belgrade Police Department, CID Division, at 406.388.4262.
BELGRADE, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy