Hyattsville, MD

PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Crab Cake Spots in Maryland

MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Beginning Today: Montgomery County Recreation Center Membership Passes are Now Free

Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County Recreation Center membership passes will be free for County residents in 2023. Starting Jan. 3, a free pass will provide access to fully equipped fitness rooms, open gym (drop-in) activities and game rooms at any community recreation center during regularly scheduled hours. The free pass does not include access to aquatic centers. For aquatic center pass information and prices, visit Aquatic Passes – Department of Recreation – Montgomery County, Maryland (montgomerycountymd.gov).
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

Man Shot In Northwest D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Another shooting in Washington D.C. left a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg yesterday. This incident happened on the 1100 Block of 1st Place in Northwest, D.C. Shortly after 4:30 pm, a report of a shooting led police to the location. Just after the report came in, a man walked into a nearby hospital suffering from a single gunshot wound. An initial investigation concluded that the victim was shot at that address. The adult male victim suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. A surveillance camera captured the suspect’s vehicle. If you can identify this vehicle The post Man Shot In Northwest D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
addictedtovacation.com

The 10 Best Beaches For A Day Trip Near DC

With the Atlantic Ocean, the Chesapeake Bay, and other bodies of water nearby, Washington, DC, is a good launching point for a day at the beach. A couple of the better choices include Sandy Point State Park, Colonial Beach, and Ocean City Beach, amongst others.
WASHINGTON, DC
foxbaltimore.com

Closings, delays and virtual learning for several schools in Maryland today

Several schools in Maryland will be either closed or learning virtually on Tuesday. Frederick Douglass High School and Digital Harbor High Schools will be closed today. City Schools is repairing damage from flooding at Digital Harbor High School and Frederick Douglass that occurred over Winter Break. Both schools will be...
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring Delivers DC Area’s First 2023 Baby

The D.C. region’s very first baby of 2023 was born at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring at 12:03am on Sunday morning (New Year’s Day). According to Fox 5, “The baby boy named Lael (pronounced Lyle) is the son of Brenda and Renauld Sabuni. He arrived at 12:03 a.m. and weighs eight pounds, 10 ounces. The hospital staff say mom and baby are doing well and look forward to joining their two brothers at home.” Fun Fact: Holy Cross Hospital of Silver Spring has been serving the community since 1963. It has led all Maryland facilities in new births since its inception. Dora Jean Duckett was the first baby born at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring back in 1963.
SILVER SPRING, MD
mymcmedia.org

Popular 2022 Video: Washington D.C. Temple Opens Doors to Public

For the first time in nearly 50 years, the Washington D.C. Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Kensington opened its doors to the public. From April 28 through June 11, the public could tour the interior of the temple. The seven-floor temple was renovated and...
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Bowser names DC’s new deputy mayor for public safety, justice

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Mayor Muriel Bowser on Tuesday named Lindsey Appiah as the District’s deputy mayor for public safety and justice to help lead the effort to combat a rise in youth crime. The mayoral announcement, which came a day after Bowser’s third term officially began, also announced other key cabinet post appointments […]
WASHINGTON, DC
aminerdetail.com

A Republican State Senator’s Plan To Revive A ‘Demoralized and Defeated’ MDGOP

Maryland Republican State Senator Chris West of Baltimore County released a seven-point plan to revive the MDGOP after state Republicans suffered stinging election losses in 2022. Senator West‘s letter below. As we begin the new year, I want to reflect on the future of the Maryland Republican Party. My...
baltimorebrew.com

“They put me out. I was cold. All I had on was a sweater.”

Since June, when the city closed the isolation center at the Lord Baltimore Hotel and “demobilized” other non-congregate housing, there have been few places for Covid-positive homeless to go to isolate. When Martha Spielman showed up at MedStar Union Memorial Hospital’s emergency department, she was weak and going...
BALTIMORE, MD

