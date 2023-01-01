Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott Bused More Migrants to the Home of Vice President Harris in Late DecemberTom HandyTexas State
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
Complaint filed against Prince William planning commission member and his businessD.C. Hot NewsPrince William County, VA
U.S. Congressman To Be Criminally Charged, Reports SayNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Update: Longstanding HomeGoods Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergAshburn, VA
NBC Washington
Two Tickets in DC? Metro Says ‘Pleasant Surprise' as Fare Evasion Crackdown Starts Slow
The head of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority announced last fall a crackdown on passengers who ride without paying, pledging to bring order to a beleaguered transit system that reportedly saw fare evasion rise during the pandemic. But a News4 I-Team analysis found fewer than two tickets were issued...
fox5dc.com
A timeline of the snowiest blizzards in DC, Maryland and Virginia history
Winter kicked off to an icy, chilly and snowy start in the final weeks of 2022 but many began to wonder what would come for Winter 2023 in terms of blizzards. Will this snow season turn our region into a winter wonderland? Or another disappointing dud?. You can read all...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Crab Cake Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
mocoshow.com
Beginning Today: Montgomery County Recreation Center Membership Passes are Now Free
Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County Recreation Center membership passes will be free for County residents in 2023. Starting Jan. 3, a free pass will provide access to fully equipped fitness rooms, open gym (drop-in) activities and game rooms at any community recreation center during regularly scheduled hours. The free pass does not include access to aquatic centers. For aquatic center pass information and prices, visit Aquatic Passes – Department of Recreation – Montgomery County, Maryland (montgomerycountymd.gov).
Bowser Pledges To Almost Double Number Of People Living In Downtown D.C. Over Next Five Years
Mayor Muriel Bowser pledged Monday to add 15,000 new residents to downtown D.C. over the next five years, raising the population of what she termed the city’s “economic engine” to help counteract the significant decline in daily office workers spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic. Bowser made the...
Man Shot In Northwest D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Another shooting in Washington D.C. left a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg yesterday. This incident happened on the 1100 Block of 1st Place in Northwest, D.C. Shortly after 4:30 pm, a report of a shooting led police to the location. Just after the report came in, a man walked into a nearby hospital suffering from a single gunshot wound. An initial investigation concluded that the victim was shot at that address. The adult male victim suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. A surveillance camera captured the suspect’s vehicle. If you can identify this vehicle The post Man Shot In Northwest D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
addictedtovacation.com
The 10 Best Beaches For A Day Trip Near DC
With the Atlantic Ocean, the Chesapeake Bay, and other bodies of water nearby, Washington, DC, is a good launching point for a day at the beach. A couple of the better choices include Sandy Point State Park, Colonial Beach, and Ocean City Beach, amongst others.
Bay Net
Waldorf Retailer Sells $1,540,419 Winning FAST PLAY Hit The Jackpot Ticket
WALDORF, Md. – A lucky player just made Maryland Lottery FAST PLAY history, buying the second-largest winning ticket in a progressive jackpot game since FAST PLAY’s launch in February 2020. US Fuel located at 2050 Crain Highway in Waldorf sold a ticket worth $1,540,419 on Tuesday, Jan. 2,...
foxbaltimore.com
Closings, delays and virtual learning for several schools in Maryland today
Several schools in Maryland will be either closed or learning virtually on Tuesday. Frederick Douglass High School and Digital Harbor High Schools will be closed today. City Schools is repairing damage from flooding at Digital Harbor High School and Frederick Douglass that occurred over Winter Break. Both schools will be...
mocoshow.com
Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring Delivers DC Area’s First 2023 Baby
The D.C. region’s very first baby of 2023 was born at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring at 12:03am on Sunday morning (New Year’s Day). According to Fox 5, “The baby boy named Lael (pronounced Lyle) is the son of Brenda and Renauld Sabuni. He arrived at 12:03 a.m. and weighs eight pounds, 10 ounces. The hospital staff say mom and baby are doing well and look forward to joining their two brothers at home.” Fun Fact: Holy Cross Hospital of Silver Spring has been serving the community since 1963. It has led all Maryland facilities in new births since its inception. Dora Jean Duckett was the first baby born at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring back in 1963.
Human trafficking real issue in Maryland, here's how to spot signs
Human trafficking is a scary occurrence that involves trading a person for forced labor, sexual slavery and exploitation and anyone can be a victim.
WTOP
COVID testing requirements for students in DC, Montgomery Co., and Fairfax Co
Winter break won’t be over for D.C. public school students until they take a COVID-19 test. Meanwhile, kids in neighboring Montgomery County, Maryland, and Fairfax County, Virginia, are being strongly encouraged to do so. D.C. The test confirming D.C. children aren’t sick needs to be taken on Monday Jan....
mymcmedia.org
Popular 2022 Video: Washington D.C. Temple Opens Doors to Public
For the first time in nearly 50 years, the Washington D.C. Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Kensington opened its doors to the public. From April 28 through June 11, the public could tour the interior of the temple. The seven-floor temple was renovated and...
Bowser names DC’s new deputy mayor for public safety, justice
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Mayor Muriel Bowser on Tuesday named Lindsey Appiah as the District’s deputy mayor for public safety and justice to help lead the effort to combat a rise in youth crime. The mayoral announcement, which came a day after Bowser’s third term officially began, also announced other key cabinet post appointments […]
Small businesses weigh in on the minimum wage increase in Maryland
Minimum wage has increased in Maryland. Small businesses weighed in on the impacts that has on their business costs and more.
aminerdetail.com
A Republican State Senator’s Plan To Revive A ‘Demoralized and Defeated’ MDGOP
Maryland Republican State Senator Chris West of Baltimore County released a seven-point plan to revive the MDGOP after state Republicans suffered stinging election losses in 2022. Senator West‘s letter below. As we begin the new year, I want to reflect on the future of the Maryland Republican Party. My...
fox5dc.com
Tax debt letter circulating around Prince George's County is not legit, officials say
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Prince William County officials are warning residents of a scam letter making its rounds and want everyone to be aware it is not legit. Citizens have reported receiving a scam distraint warrant letter from the "Tax Processing Unit." Prince William County Tax...
Opinion: Repeal the Prisoner Litigation Act
To initiate a grievance, inmates have to go to the very correctional officers that harmed them in order to obtain forms for filing their complaint. The post Opinion: Repeal the Prisoner Litigation Act appeared first on Maryland Matters.
baltimorebrew.com
“They put me out. I was cold. All I had on was a sweater.”
Since June, when the city closed the isolation center at the Lord Baltimore Hotel and “demobilized” other non-congregate housing, there have been few places for Covid-positive homeless to go to isolate. When Martha Spielman showed up at MedStar Union Memorial Hospital’s emergency department, she was weak and going...
WTOP
Police ID victims in Prince George’s County’s 1st death investigation of the year
Police have identified the two victims in Prince George’s County, Maryland’s first death investigation of the year. Monique Duncan and Maurice Moore, both 42, were found with fatal injuries around 6 a.m. on Sunday on the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Road in Clinton. Prince George’s County police said the two were in a relationship.
