The D.C. region’s very first baby of 2023 was born at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring at 12:03am on Sunday morning (New Year’s Day). According to Fox 5, “The baby boy named Lael (pronounced Lyle) is the son of Brenda and Renauld Sabuni. He arrived at 12:03 a.m. and weighs eight pounds, 10 ounces. The hospital staff say mom and baby are doing well and look forward to joining their two brothers at home.” Fun Fact: Holy Cross Hospital of Silver Spring has been serving the community since 1963. It has led all Maryland facilities in new births since its inception. Dora Jean Duckett was the first baby born at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring back in 1963.

SILVER SPRING, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO