Greeneville, TN

Lady Pioneers extend win streak to eleven games with victory over Milligan

By Nick Dugan
 3 days ago

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tusculum women’s basketball continued its dominant run against local foe, Milligan, on Saturday, grabbing a 67-46 home win.

The Lady Pioneers are now 13-1 on the season and have won eleven-straight games.

Tusculum’s Mya Belton scored a season-best 23 points, while Blayre Shultz poured in 22 points in the victory. Jami Tham also dominated the paint with 14 points and 18 rebounds.

Milligan finished with a pair of players in double figures, as Kristy Galea notched a team-high 14 points and Lauren Longmire scored ten points.

Tusculum will try for its first 12-game win streak since 1995-96, as they travel to Limestone on Wednesday, January 4.

Milligan (9-4) continues its four-game road swing at Johnson (TN) on Tuesday, January 3.

