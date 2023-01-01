ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Turner, Haliburton help Pacers beat Paul, Clippers 131-130

By CHRIS GOFF Associated Press
WANE 15
WANE 15
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rf7Nc_0jzy1Pyo00

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Myles Turner scored 34 points, Tyrese Haliburton had 24 points and 10 assists, including 14 points in the final four minutes, and the Indiana Pacers held on for a 131-130 win over Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday.

George scored 45 points, the most by a Clippers player this season, in his return to Indianapolis and Kawhi Leonard had 24 points, seven assists and five rebounds. Leonard missed a 3-pointer from the right wing that would have tied the game at 130. Haliburton then made a free throw with 5.3 seconds left to push Indiana’s lead to 131-127 before George hit a 3 as time expired.

“We had to put together a monster game to beat them, and we did,” Indiana coach Rick Carlisle said. “Myles Turner was spectacular. Tyrese’s fourth quarter was monster. Made just about every play you could imagine. Really just breathtaking stuff to watch.”

Buddy Hield finished with 18 points for Indiana, while Aaron Nesmith had 16 and Bennedict Mathurin 15 off the bench. The Pacers shot 52% from the field. The Clippers finished at 54% but committed 16 turnovers.

“We’re still aren’t doing a great job of forcing teams baseline and forcing them out of the middle,” George said. “We’re giving up too many middle drives.”

Haliburton, who also had seven rebounds and four steals, starred in a tense, back-and-forth fourth quarter. Los Angeles led by six with 5:27 to go, but, beginning with two free throws at the 3:47 mark, Haliburton reeled off a 13-point flurry punctuated by two free throws for a 128-125 lead with 29 seconds remaining.

“There’s a lot of trust in me in this organization,” Haliburton said. “We’re learning how to finish games. We’ve got a lot of firepower. This is what we do. They picked us last in the East. We’re coming out here and proving people wrong.”

George made two foul shots to get Los Angeles back within one with 20 seconds left, but the Clippers let nearly eight seconds run off the clock before fouling Turner on Indiana’s ensuing possession. Turner hit two free throws to restore a three-point advantage for the Pacers, who have won five of their last six.

Turner’s hook shot early in the third quarter sent the Pacers ahead by 14, the largest advantage by either side. The Clippers responded by scoring on 11 of their next 13 possessions, a stretch capped by George’s 3 to tie it at 86 with 3:54 remaining in the quarter. The score remained tied, at 93, entering the fourth.

TIP-INS

Clippers: The 32-year-old George, who played for Indiana the first seven seasons of his career, was booed lustily in pregame introductions. The Pacers traded George to Oklahoma City in 2017 after he informed them that he planned to leave once he was eligible for free agency in 2018. … Marcus Morris Sr. scored 15 points and Reggie Jackson 13.

Pacers: On the strength of five 3-pointers, Indiana led 32-22 at the end of the first quarter to continue a trend of better starts. It marked the sixth time in the Pacers’ last nine games that they led entering the second quarter. … After being outrebounded 62-39 in their 114-100 loss to the Clippers on Nov. 27, the Pacers won the battle of the boards 44-40.

UP NEXT

Clippers: Return home to face the Miami Heat on Monday.

Pacers: Host Toronto on Monday to conclude a four-game homestand.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WANE 15

Pacers assign forward Jackson to Mad Ants

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Indiana Pacers have assigned forward Isaiah Jackson to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. Jackson played five games with the Mad Ants last year during his rookie season. In those five games, Jackson shot 63 percent from the field (33-52), while averaging 15.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.4 blocks per game. During […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE 15

Lewis Jackson talks Purdue hoops at Crew Life camp

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Former Purdue point guard Lewis Jackson is in the Summit City this week as a counselor at the Crew Life Holiday Camp at South Side High School hosted by Rapheal Davis, and on Tuesday he talked all things Boilermaker basketball with WANE-TV.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Robin Roberts announces she’s getting married this year

(The Hill) – “Good Morning America” host Robin Roberts announced on the show on Monday that she will be getting married this year. Roberts will be marrying her longtime girlfriend, Amber Laign, a massage therapist from San Francisco. She first publicly acknowledged her relationship with Laign in 2013 in a Facebook post marking Roberts’s recovery from cancer.
WANE 15

Police in Indiana stopped Idaho murder suspect for traffic violation during cross-country trip

A man arrested in connection with the deaths of four University of Idaho students had a brush with police in Indiana while driving back to Pennsylvania. Indiana State Police and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department confirmed 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger was pulled over twice within a nine-minute timespan on I-70 in December. He wasn’t given […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
WANE 15

Colts routed by Giants, 38-10

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Daniel Jones threw two touchdown passes and ran for two more and the New York Giants routed the Indianapolis Colts 38-10 Sunday to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Landon Collins, one of two players from the ’16 team, broke the game open late in the second […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE 15

Notre Dame still winless in ACC with loss to Eagles

CHESNUT HILL, MA. (AP) – Jaeden Zackery scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half and Boston College rallied from a 10-point deficit to beat Notre Dame 70-63. Boston College took its first lead of the game, 62-61, with 1:43 remaining as it closed on a 17-4 run.  Prince Aligbe scored six points […]
SOUTH BEND, IN
WANE 15

Rutgers shocks Purdue as Boilers dealt first loss of season

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) – Cam Spencer’s 3-pointer with 13.3 seconds left gave Rutgers the lead and No. 1 Purdue failed to convert on its final two chances as the Scarlet Knights held on for a shocking 65-64 victory. It’s the second straight year coach Steve Pikiell’s team has upset top-ranked Purdue. Spencer had 14 […]
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WANE 15

Former Bills react to Damar Hamlin injury

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Local Bills legends reacted to Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s horrifying injury during Monday night’s game during a watch party hosted by the Buffalo Bills Alumni Association. Hamlin collapsed on the field with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter after what appeared to be a routine tackle. According to the television broadcast, […]
BUFFALO, NY
WANE 15

Former Westview star Yoder heading to Saint Francis

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Former Highlight Zone star and Westview High School’s all-time leading scorer Charlie Yoder is coming back to northeast Indiana as the sharp-shooter announced via social media he is transferring to Saint Francis. After graduating from Westview in 2020 Yoder started his college career at Incarnate Word, where he played the […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

WANE 15

13K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy