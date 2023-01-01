Read full article on original website
Related
KCRG.com
‘It’s very surreal’: Iowa native describes leading Marine Corps Band in Rose Parade
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With very few exceptions, the Rose Parade in Pasadena, California has happened every year since 1890. Jessica Larsen from Bellevue, Iowa, said leading the Marine Corps Band in the 2023 parade was “surreal.”. Larsen’s way of describing her role in the parade is modest....
weareiowa.com
A Lesson on Trains in Iowa
When Iowa became a state in 1846, it had no railroads. That was not for lack of trying, though. Railroads were becoming common in Eastern states, and Western migration required continuing rail lines through the middle part of the continent. The first railroad actually built in the state ran westward...
KCRG.com
Host supports changes to Airbnb cleaning fee and chores policy
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A local Airbnb host is feeling the impact of recent changes to the short-term rental platform. Starting last month people booking an Airbnb have the option to see the full price upfront. The website used to hide this information until the guest was ready to confirm the booking. This left people shocked by added cleaning fees that would at times dramatically increase the cost of their stay. That plus surprise chore lists at checkout, have left some opting for hotels instead.
KCRG.com
Two eastern Iowa cities get perfect score on national LGBTQ inclusion evaluation
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Human Rights Campaign recently released its evaluation on LGBTQ inclusivity in 2022. Iowa City and Cedar Rapids were among just 120 cities across the country to get a perfect 100. Elizabeth Buch, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Manager with the city of Cedar Rapids, spoke...
kxel.com
KXEL Morning News for Wed. Jan. 04, 2023
MAYNARD, Iowa (KCRG) – Two people from Maynard were arrested and charged after law enforcement executed a second drug-related search warrant at their home in the span of three months. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said 20-year-old Karylann Lewin and 37-year-old Jaron Evans were charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and child endangerment. Officials said they found the drugs and drug paraphernalia at the home in the 100 block of 7th Street North in Maynard. They also said they found an infant living at the home.
Beloved Cedar Valley Business Owner Passes Away
Hurts Donut in Cedar Falls quickly became a local favorite in the Cedar Valley. Between their fun, unique donut styles and flavors, friendly customer service, and easily accessed location on Main Street, folks all over the area came to their storefront to purchase their delicious sweet treats. As the business...
KCRG.com
Woman remembers friend fatally stabbed in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The first thing Alex Daniels said about Devonna Walker, the 29-year-old fatally stabbed in Cedar Rapids Monday, was that she was “full of life.”. Daniels also described her friend as a devoted mother. “Only thing she cared about was her kids, making sure her...
KCRG.com
Two major Iowa food banks resume working together after months at odds
Cedar Rapids school board to review how to interview superintendent candidates. The Cedar Rapids School board will review how to interview candidates for superintendent. The icy conditions caused a crash that has shut down a road in Buchanan County. Iowa's medical marijuana program sees another year of growth. Updated: 4...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man drops 250 pounds, plans to do RAGBRAI in 2023
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Heath Thompson’s fitness journey started in 2014, and 8 years later he has a whole new body and lifestyle. “I couldn’t weigh myself at the beginning even at the doctor’s office,” Thompson said. “I topped off the scales higher than what they showed. I imagine it was over 500 pounds for sure.”
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids school board to review how to interview superintendent candidates
The icy conditions caused a crash that has shut down a road in Buchanan County. Iowa's medical marijuana program sees another year of growth. Iowa's medical marijuana program has another year of growth. Ankeny fire dept. Struggles to keep up after record setting number of calls in 2022. Updated: 9...
KCRG.com
New year tends to mean new customers for area fitness businesses
Iowa City residents reflect, look ahead toward promise of new year. KCRG-TV9's Brian Tabick went to Iowa City to find out some New Year's resolutions, and hear how people are reflecting on 2022. Updated: 6 hours ago. A Cedar Rapids home has heavy smoke damage after a fire broke out...
New year, new baby! Couple rings in ’23 with birth
A Bellevue, Iowa couple rang in the New Year by welcoming a seventh member to their family. Catherine and Tony Furlin became the parents of Emilia Elizabeth Furlin at the Genesis Medical Center BirthCenter on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in Davenport. Little Emilia was born at 12:54 a.m., making her the first baby born in […]
KCRG.com
Eastern Iowa hospital welcomes first baby of 2023
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - UnityPoint Health - Finley Hospital has welcomed its first baby of 2023. Staff with the hospital said Elizabeth Anne Neebel was born to parents Erin and Blake Neebel on Jan. 1 at 5:29 p.m. She weighs nine pounds, five ounces, and is 20.5 inches long.
KCRG.com
Iowa’s Patrick McCaffery taking indefinite leave of absence to address his mental health
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Redshirt junior forward Patrick McCaffery is taking a mental pause to address anxiety. In a statement from Iowa Athletics, McCaffery says he’s been battling anxiety for “a while.”. “Recently it has peaked, which has inhibited my preparation and performance on the court. It’s...
momcollective.com
Specialty Grocery Stores in the Iowa City Area
One of the best things about living in the Iowa City area is the wide variety of food and grocery options for every palate, dietary tradition, and budget. Check out some of our favorite spots, make your list, and head to your new favorite shop. Be sure to check out this map featuring all of these superb specialty grocers to see all of the great locations!
KCRG.com
Hikers learn about nature at New Years Hike in Buchanan County
QUASQUETON, Iowa (KCRG) - Buchanan County Conservation held its fifth New Year’s hike around the Guy Grover Timber and Tree Planting Trail along the Wapsipinicon River. Michael Maas led the guided tour and said it was a chance to educate hikers about wildlife. About 30 hikers got the opportunity to see a bobcat pelt, an eagle talon, and a hummingbird skull and feathers.
Village Of East Davenport Eatery Closed Until Further Notice
A restaurant in the Village of East Davenport is closed for now. A water main break over New Year's weekend severely impacted a restaurant on Mound Street. The water level became so high that it has forced Grilled Cheese Bar to close until further notice. The water main was next...
KCRG.com
Travel not advised on Highway 20 from Winthrop to Peosta
PEOSTA, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa DOT is reporting travel is not advised on Highway 20 from Winthrop to Peosta Wednesday morning due to slick conditions. The freezing drizzle Wednesday morning is causing some slick spots in many areas across eastern Iowa. The Iowa DOT said it has crews out...
KWQC
Main break causes Grilled Cheese Bar to temporarily close
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A water main break in Davenport has caused damage to a nearby restaurant, which has since closed to repair. A water main burst on Sunday, causing the Grilled Cheese Bar in the East Village of Davenport to temporarily close. On the restaurant’s Instagram profile, they announced...
KCRG.com
New Year’s resolutions to lose weight mean gains for Iowa gyms
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Using the New Year as a jumping-off point for weight loss goals is common, so much so that it means a boost for businesses in the fitness industry. Bryan Pettit works one-on-one with clients as a personal trainer at his business, GoldenTrainer Performance Studio in Cedar Rapids. He said working closely with a handful of clients means he doesn’t see a membership spike in January. However, there’s a beginning-of-the-year uptick when it comes to selling supplements.
Comments / 0