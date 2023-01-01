CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A local Airbnb host is feeling the impact of recent changes to the short-term rental platform. Starting last month people booking an Airbnb have the option to see the full price upfront. The website used to hide this information until the guest was ready to confirm the booking. This left people shocked by added cleaning fees that would at times dramatically increase the cost of their stay. That plus surprise chore lists at checkout, have left some opting for hotels instead.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 19 HOURS AGO